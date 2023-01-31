ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

Foraging Thyme: The Dance from Ballerina to Chef

Little did I know that my life would take the turn from young ballerina to celebrity personal chef in NYC or later that I would end up as Executive Chef and partner in a meal delivery start up in Santa Barbara. And now, I get to write to you, the readers of the Montecito Journal, and chronicle the bounty that we have in our backyards.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Playing with Planes and Trains

Santa Barbara Symphony was clearly on the right track with its first 70th anniversary concert of the New Year!. Plains, Trains, & Violins at the Granada under maestro Nir Kabaretti was a celebration of the influence of music of the Americas with local ties to our Eden by the Beach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

The Mystery of Lobero’s Eagle

Italian-born Giuseppe (José) Lobero loved his adopted country so much that he opened his opera house, the first theater in Santa Barbara, on February 22, George Washington’s birthday. With such deep patriotic sentiment, it seems likely that it was he who hung a symbol of our nation above the proscenium arch of the new theater.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Double Debut Day for Classical Ensembles

Less than six years after the four-decades-old Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra played its final concert in town, a new ensemble that’s even more community-based and oriented is stepping in to fill the void with an even more ambitious approach. The Santa Barbara Chamber Players (SBCP), created by local musicians...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Montecito’s Watershed Moment

Exactly five years ago on this day, I was working with The Partnership for Resilient Communities (TPRC) to help develop a plan to contain Montecito’s occasional debris flows. Since a lot of folks are relatively new to Montecito, now is a particularly poignant time to look back at where we’ve come from, what’s been achieved with our moody and unstable terrain (two debris flows in five years), and where we need to go from here.
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Miramar After the Storm

I took a walk on Miramar Beach on January 6, about 20 hours after the first of the storm system had left our local area. Now in general I find writing about the beach to be a tricky thing. Perhaps because it is well-worn territory or simply too easy to become sentimental. Perhaps it is because I wrote one truly atrocious piece of free verse in high school that talked about how beautiful the tide is, and I learned my lesson. Or perhaps I haven’t learned anything because here we are and I am about to talk about the beach.
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Commissioner Susan Keller Removed from the Montecito Planning Commission

In the County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors meeting that occurred on January 24, 2023, First District Supervisor and Chair Das Williams asked the board to approve the removal of Susan Keller from the Montecito Planning Commission (MPC). According to Williams, this request comes after two MPC members stated to him that they would resign if Keller was not removed from the MPC. Commissioner Keller’s removal was uncontested and approved by the Supervisors.
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy