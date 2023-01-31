ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Phys.org

NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley

In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
CALIFORNIA STATE
activenorcal.com

Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic

There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
MOUNT SHASTA, CA
Surfline

West Coast Swell Bender Continues

Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy