Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)

HAWAII STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO