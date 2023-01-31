Read full article on original website
Phys.org
NASA measures underground water flowing from Sierra to Central Valley
In a recent study, scientists found that a previously unmeasured source—water percolating through soil and fractured rock below California's Sierra Nevada mountains—delivers an average of 4 million acre feet (5 cubic kilometers) of water to the state's Central Valley each year. This underground source accounts for about 10% of all the water that enters this highly productive farmland each year from every source (including river inflows and precipitation).
With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels
Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.
Good News Network
Near-Record Snowfall in California Mountains Might Reverse State’s Historic Drought
Europe isn’t the only place that’s experiencing unusual winter weather. California’s snowfall in the mountains this year is nearly double the seasonal average, giving the drought-stricken state hope for a moist 2023. Last Tuesday, the state performed its first formal snow survey up in the Sierra Nevadas....
California storms create 10 ‘ephemeral' waterfalls in Yosemite National Park
"It's so awe-inspiring just to be here and see the amount of waterfalls."
activenorcal.com
Mount Shasta Named One of the ‘Best Secret Ski Towns in North America’ by National Geographic
There are some great ski towns in Northern California that get a ton of national press. Places like Truckee, South Lake Tahoe and Mammoth Lakes are known by the masses to be some of the best places to ski and play in the Sierra Nevada. But for us NorCal locals, there’s another place in the area that’s the perfect little ski town, and now National Geographic has caught on.
Surfline
West Coast Swell Bender Continues
Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
