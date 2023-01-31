ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco

The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
David Beckham Explains Why Lionel Messi Is His Favorite to Watch Play Football

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is a footballer many current and past players enjoy watching, including former Manchester United star David Beckham. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami explained why he enjoys watching Messi. Beckham noted the qualities on the pitch, but there’s also an aspect away from the field that draws him to the Argentine.
Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
Toronto FC transfer confirmed by Brondby IF

Brondby IF have said their goodbyes to defender Sigurd Rosted, who appears to be on his way to complete a transfer to Toronto FC. The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are looking to significantly boost their roster after missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga

Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
