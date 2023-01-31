Read full article on original website
Sofia Vergara watches Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia with her son
Sofia Vergara is enjoying her time in Saudi Arabia! The actress is one of the lucky soccer fans to watch Paris Saint-German take on Riyadh All-Stars in a friendly match. With Lionel Messi on PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo on Al Nassr, it was a highly anticipated match. After...
Al Fateh vs Al-Nassr: Ronaldo looks to mend Super Cup heartbreak by opening his scoring account in Saudi – stream info
CRISTIANO RONALDO is struggling to get to grips of Saudi football - but he'll be hoping to silence the critics when Al-Nassr take on Al Fateh. The Portuguese legend failed to score in his official Saudi Pro League debut against Ettifaq. But fortunately for Ronaldo, Brazilian star Talisca was able...
Yardbarker
Lionel Messi Joins Barcelona, Manchester United Stars Among Football’s Top Scorers, Stat Shows
Lionel Messi has shown this 2022-23 season that he still has plenty of football left. Before the 2022 FIFA World Cup and during the tournament in Qatar, the 35-year-old displayed that there’s high-quality football in his boots. After the Argentine scored a goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 3-1 victory over...
Kylian Mbappe set to be named new France captain aged 24 after Hugo Lloris’ retirement following World Cup heartache
KYLIAN MBAPPE is set to be named the new France national team captain aged 24, according to reports. Les Bleus are on the hunt for a new skipper to lead the side going forwards following Hugo Lloris' international retirement. The Tottenham stopper wore the armband at the World Cup in...
Messi scores as PSG moves 5 points clear but Mbappe injured
PARIS (AP) — World Cup winner Lionel Messi scored and Kylian Mbappé missed a twice-taken penalty before getting injured as Paris Saint-Germain won 3-1 at Montpellier to move five points clear at the top of the French league on Wednesday. Mbappé went down clutching his leg just under...
Barcelona look to raid Bayern Munich in stunning double transfer swoop after German giants’ shock move for Joao Cancelo
BARCELONA are lining up a double transfer raid on Bayern Munich, according to reports. The Spanish giants have identified two major stars as key targets. However, they will wait until the summer before launching their bids. According to Fabrizio Romano, there are no talks ongoing between the two European heavyweights...
On pace to match LaLiga points record, Barcelona look unstoppable with half the season to go
Halfway through the LaLiga season, Barcelona are on pace to hit 100 points after a sixth consecutive win, this time at Real Betis.
‘Pass better than finish’ – Watch PSG star Fabian Ruiz’s assist of season to set up sublime Lionel Messi goal
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN forward Fabian Ruiz produced a sensational pass for Lionel Messi to score in their 3-1 win over Montpellier. The Argentine, 35, bagged his 14th goal of the season for the Ligue 1 champions on Wednesday night as they opened up a five-point lead at the top of the table.
msn.com
FIFA Club World Cup 2023 fixtures schedule, teams and format as next champion is crowned in Morocco
The FIFA Club World Cup is set to be played February 1-11 in Morocco with seven club teams battling for the title of world champions. The seven clubs include the defending champions of every region of the world, and an additional spot reserved for the host country. But the latter berth had to be reassigned after Moroccan champion Wydad Casablanca also became African champions.
Yardbarker
David Beckham Explains Why Lionel Messi Is His Favorite to Watch Play Football
Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is a footballer many current and past players enjoy watching, including former Manchester United star David Beckham. In an interview with ESPN Argentina, the co-owner of MLS side Inter Miami explained why he enjoys watching Messi. Beckham noted the qualities on the pitch, but there’s also an aspect away from the field that draws him to the Argentine.
Hakim Ziyech given permission to explore Chelsea exit after failed PSG move
Chelsea have given Hakim Ziyech permission to explore a move away after his failed move to PSG.
Why Man City fans boo the Champions League anthem
Manchester City fans always boo the UEFA Champions League anthem at every game it is played, but why is that?
Chelsea star Jorginho confronted Italy legend Antonio Cassano on the beach after being snubbed for Messi in Ballon d’Or
ANTONIO CASSANO was confronted by Jorginho while on holiday after claiming the Italy hero should NOT win the Ballon d'Or. A number of football figures had chosen the now-Arsenal midfielder as their pick for the 2021 crown after winning the Champions League and Euro 2020. But Cassano laughed off the...
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer
Manchester United confirm loan signing of Marcel Sabitzer.
Yardbarker
Race for the Scudetto: Roma pushed Napoli; AC Milan (& Maldini) in crisis; watch for Ricci
MATCH OF THE WEEK - NAPOLI-ROMA. It was perhaps the "championship point" (using a metaphor linked to the world of tennis) for Luciano Spalletti's team, which arrived against Jose Mourinho's Roma with 50 points scored in 19 games: simply incredible. The Azzurri managed to win, despite the better performance provided...
FOX Sports
Barcelona says it missed out on Araujo signing by 18 seconds
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona missed out on signing Mexican right back Julián Araujo because it was 18 seconds late turning in his transfer documentation. Barcelona director of soccer Mateu Alemany said Wednesday that a “system error” caused the club to miss the midnight deadline at the end of the transfer window Tuesday.
Toronto FC transfer confirmed by Brondby IF
Brondby IF have said their goodbyes to defender Sigurd Rosted, who appears to be on his way to complete a transfer to Toronto FC. The 28-year-old center-back has been linked with a move to the Reds, who are looking to significantly boost their roster after missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs for two consecutive seasons.
BBC
Real Madrid 2-0 Valencia: Madrid cut Barcelona's lead at top of La Liga
Real Madrid beat 10-man Valencia to cut Barcelona's lead at the top of La Liga to five points. Los Blancos took the lead through a stunning left-footed strike from Marco Asensio in the 52nd minute. Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr celebrated his 200th Real appearance with his side's second goal two...
La Liga president lashes out at 'doped' Premier League transfer market
La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken aim at the Premier League's January spending.
Real Betis vs Barcelona - La Liga: TV channel, team news, lineups and prediction
Previewing Real Betis vs Barcelona in La Liga, with TV channel details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
90min
