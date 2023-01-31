Read full article on original website
studyfinds.org
Having ADHD in adulthood strongly linked to development of anxiety, depression
BATH, England — Adults living with severe ADHD symptoms are more likely to experience depression and anxiety than those with high levels of autistic traits, according to a new study. While scientists have linked autism to mental health issues in the past, this is first project ever to conclude...
Sleeping Pills Linked to Higher Risk for Dementia
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Seniors who frequently take sleeping medications may be raising their risk for developing Alzheimer’s disease, a new study warns.
verywellmind.com
Can Bipolar Disorder Cause Brain Damage?
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by swings between depressive and manic behavior. If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, you might wonder how the condition affects your brain. This article discusses whether or not bipolar disorder can cause brain damage and how...
What does alcohol do to the body?
Alcohol can have short- and long-term impacts on health and wellbeing.
MedicalXpress
Brain's 'wakeful rest' network may be key to Alzheimer's risk
If you have ever let your mind wander, you have relied on the brain's default mode network (DMN). Scientifically, the DMN is a connection of brain regions that interact when a person is in a state of wakeful rest. This network is important for using our short-term memory, posing the question: Do changes in the DMN play a key role in the short-term memory loss seen in the progression of Alzheimer's disease (AD)? And is the DMN affected differently in women and men?
verywellmind.com
Is There a Connection Between Anxiety and Brain Fog?
There is a strong correlation between anxiety disorders and brain fog. Either one can cause the other. In other words, anxiety can lead to brain fog, and experiencing brain fog may lead to anxiety. Anxiety can increase brain fog because anxiety will often lead to fixating or worrying about a...
psychologytoday.com
How Social Isolation Affects the Brain
Our need for social interactions is as fundamental as our need for proper nutrition and adequate sleep. Social isolation causes decreased white matter in brain regions critical for thinking and emotional control. Changes in connectivity between the amygdala and frontal lobes is associated with increased behavioral problems. One of the...
AHA News: Depression, Poor Mental Health in Young Adults Linked to Higher Cardiovascular Risks
TUESDAY, Jan. 31, 2023 (American Heart Association News) -- Young adults with depression or overall poor mental health report more heart attacks, strokes and risk factors for cardiovascular disease than their peers without mental health issues, new research shows. The findings, published recently in the Journal of the American Heart...
psychologytoday.com
Borderline Personality Disorder Isn’t Just for the Young
Borderline personality disorder is typically regarded as a disorder making its first appearance before the age of 30, if not earlier. New research challenges this conventional wisdom, showing that cases can arise for the first time well into the years of adulthood. Early attachment issues reawakened by key events, especially...
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
hcplive.com
Anxiety, Depressive Disorder Prevalence Greater Among Alopecia Areata Patients
In this recent study, mental health conditions associated with alopecia areata were assessed by the study’s investigators. Alopecia areata (AA) patients are more likely to develop anxiety and depressive disorders compared to the general population, according to recent findings. The meta-analysis was designed to examine the difference between rates...
WebMD
Brain Scans Show Effect of Poverty, Stress on Black Children
Feb. 1, 2023 -- Childhood stress can change the brain negatively, according to a new study that says Black children are affected more because they experience more poverty and adversity. “The researchers analyzed MRI scans to identify small differences in the volume of certain brain structures, and said these could...
technologynetworks.com
Complex Relationship Between Sleep Meds and Dementia Explored in New Study
A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
Could Vitamin D Help Ward Off Suicide?
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study hints that treating low vitamin D levels with supplements might have a critical benefit for certain people: a decreased risk of attempting suicide. In a study of more than 1 million U.S. veterans, researchers found that those prescribed vitamin D were nearly 50% less likely to attempt suicide over eight years, versus those who were not prescribed the supplements. The...
Conditioning the Brain for Long-term Mental Fitness
We always talk about the importance of physical fitness, but rarely about mental fitness even though it's just as important for maintaining a healthy and good quality of life for the long term. The body evolves with physical challenges, and thus, the brain with mental challenges. Let's see how.
A chronic brain disorder that affects less than one percent of the U.S. population.
The combination of high achievement and severe mental illness is not mutually exclusive, but most people don't know much about schizophrenia outside of media portrayals of violence, failure, or deviance.
Social Isolation Tied to Wide Variety of Dementia Risk Factors
THURSDAY, Feb. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Social isolation is associated with risk factors for Alzheimer disease-related dementias (ADRD), across lifestyle behaviors, physical health, and mental health, according to a study published online Feb. 1 in PLOS ONE.
MedicalXpress
Study examines association between sleep medication use and risk of dementia
A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
MedicalXpress
Racial disparities in childhood adversity linked to brain structural differences in US children
Black children in the United States are more likely to experience childhood adversity than white children, and these disparities are reflected in differential changes to regions of the brain linked to psychiatric disease like post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to new research led by McLean Hospital, a member of Mass General Brigham.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Behavioral Intervention Improves Sleep in Adults With Type 1 Diabetes
Adults with type 1 diabetes who participated in a sleep-oriented behavioral intervention had improved sleep outcomes and less blood glucose variability, according to a new study published in the journal The Science of Diabetes Self-Management and Care. The importance of good sleep to a number of different health outcomes has...
