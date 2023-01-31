ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin Snider
2d ago

that's not news anymore in Durham, Realigh, Fayetteville it seems to be normal these days and why would you want to raise a family around that crap I would never own a business in those areas your guaranteed to get robed assulted ,or shot why even risk it

cbs17

Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

2 killed, 2 hurt in shooting in north Durham

We're following breaking news this morning -- two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in a Durham neighborhood. We're following breaking news this morning -- two people are dead and two others are injured after a shooting in a Durham neighborhood.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: What areas have the most (and worst) crashes in Durham?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drivers in the City of Durham may have some guesses as to the worst areas for crashes in the city, and CBS 17 is getting answers. The North Carolina Department of Transportation shared a ranking of the areas in the city with the most crashes, the areas with the worst crashes, and the areas with the most crashes caused by drivers running red lights.
DURHAM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro Crime Stoppers offers $5,000 reward for info about teen shot to death while playing video games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — 14-year-old Jakaylen Chambers was shot to death while playing video games in a home on Feb. 1, 2022. It's been a year since the shooting on McPherson Street and police are looking for the people responsible for pulling the trigger. According to detectives, there were multiple shooters that night. The shooters did not drive by, they walked into the yard and shot into the house.
GREENSBORO, NC
WRAL

Man charged in Falls of Neuse McDonalds shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL News learned Tuesday the man who shot into a Falls of Neuse Road McDonalds has been charged. According to the arrest warrant, Mandrell Antonio Johnson, 21, was charged with five felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Mandrell shot inside the...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Woman killed in Durham shooting near Duke Park identified

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman killed in a shooting near Durham’s Duke Park has been identified. The Durham Police Department said Shakida Laquan Rivers, 41, was shot Friday morning just after 2 a.m. in the 100 block of West Knox Street, which is near Duke Park. Rivers...
DURHAM, NC
WITN

Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
NASH COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
WRAL

Crash knocks down utility pole, closes N Duke Street in Durham

A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation Street and W Trinity Avenue is closed while repair crews work to fix it. A car crashed into a telephone pole Wednesday night, knocking it down. N Duke Street between W Corporation...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

4 dead, several injured after spate of shootings in Greensboro, Winston-Salem

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four people are dead after police reported multiple shootings across the Triad this weekend. These shootings all happened between early Saturday and early Sunday morning, with three in Greensboro and two in Winston-Salem. Greensboro Winston-Salem This weekend makes a total of eight homicides in Winston-Salem and five homicides in Greensboro since […]
GREENSBORO, NC
