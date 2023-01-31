Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology
If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
Private equity firm buys Paso Robles Inn and other Martin Resort properties
Five local hotels with 346 rooms sold to KSL Capital Partners. – KSL Capital Partners this week announced that an affiliate has acquired the Martin Resorts Collection of five independent boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The collection includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach; Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach; and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles.
The Mystery of Lobero’s Eagle
Italian-born Giuseppe (José) Lobero loved his adopted country so much that he opened his opera house, the first theater in Santa Barbara, on February 22, George Washington’s birthday. With such deep patriotic sentiment, it seems likely that it was he who hung a symbol of our nation above the proscenium arch of the new theater.
First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley
The first cannabis dispensary officially opened in the Santa Ynez Valley. The post First cannabis dispensary opens in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Lodging
The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila
COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
Santa Barbara Independent
5150 Powers Expanded in Santa Barbara County for Three-Month Pilot Project
For decades, Santa Barbara held the distinction of being the only county in California in which law enforcement officers were not empowered or authorized to issue 5150 holds on individuals they deemed to pose an imminent risk to either themselves or others. As of February 1, that’s changing. Sort of.
Santa Maria attorney selected to serve as San Luis Obispo Co. judge
A new judge has been selected to serve in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. Governor Gavin Newsom announced the appointment Tuesday.
Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name
MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
San Luis Obispo offers $100 to travelers through MidWeekend deal
San Luis Obispo announced its MidWeekend deal, where the first 380 travelers to book a midweek stay at one of SLO's qualified lodging can receive $100 cash. The post San Luis Obispo offers $100 to travelers through MidWeekend deal appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Fishing industry gets hooked up again after Santa Barbara harbor was closed by sand
The Santa Barbara fishing industry is rebounding from the recent harbor closure. Many vessels could not go in or out due to the sand bar buildup. The post Fishing industry gets hooked up again after Santa Barbara harbor was closed by sand appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California
Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element
The Glen Annie Golf Course and the old Walmart parcel in Orcutt are among the sites included in the County's eight year plan for new housing. The post Open spaces, shopping centers and a golf course targeted in Santa Barbara County’s Draft Housing Element appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless
It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
Signal light changes at the Hwy 154 and State St. intersection
Drivers in Santa Barbara County can expect new changes to the signal at the intersection of Highway 154 and State Street in Santa Barbara.
El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm
The winter storms of January 2023 have led to the closures of local state parks and beaches in Santa Barbara County. The post El Capitan State Beach, Gaviota State Park near Santa Barbara shut down due to rain storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County Cachuma Lake at 99% capacity; remains closed to all vessels
Less than half full before a series of bomb cyclone storm systems paraded through the Central Coast in early January, Cachuma Lake reservoir as of Tuesday morning is holding at 99% capacity, according to the Santa Barbara County Public Works daily report. While more water means more fun for water...
Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High
The Santa Barbara Unified School District released a statement condemning antisemitism following the discovery of hate speech on Dos Pueblos High School's campus The post Santa Barbara Unified School District condemns antisemitism following hate speech on Dos Pueblos High appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?
In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
Montecito’s Watershed Moment
Exactly five years ago on this day, I was working with The Partnership for Resilient Communities (TPRC) to help develop a plan to contain Montecito’s occasional debris flows. Since a lot of folks are relatively new to Montecito, now is a particularly poignant time to look back at where we’ve come from, what’s been achieved with our moody and unstable terrain (two debris flows in five years), and where we need to go from here.
Body of missing hiker found in Ventura County
There’s a tragic end to the search for a missing hiker in Ventura County. Ventura County Search and Rescue teams discovered the body of Zachary Zernik in the Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. They found the 22-year-old man’s remains in Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park. County Sheriff’s Office...
