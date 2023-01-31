ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Alamos, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Get New Green Energy Technology

If all goes according to a new $774 million deal struck with a Canadian green energy company, most Santa Barbara County electrical customers could find themselves relying on compressed air to meet their green energy needs from 4 o’clock in the afternoon ’til 9 at night, when solar energy is typically in short supply.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Private equity firm buys Paso Robles Inn and other Martin Resort properties

Five local hotels with 346 rooms sold to KSL Capital Partners. – KSL Capital Partners this week announced that an affiliate has acquired the Martin Resorts Collection of five independent boutique hotels along California’s Central Coast, midway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The collection includes Avila Lighthouse Suites in Avila Beach; Pismo Lighthouse Suites and Shore Cliff Hotel in Pismo Beach; and Paso Robles Inn and The Piccolo in Paso Robles.
PASO ROBLES, CA
montecitojournal.net

The Mystery of Lobero’s Eagle

Italian-born Giuseppe (José) Lobero loved his adopted country so much that he opened his opera house, the first theater in Santa Barbara, on February 22, George Washington’s birthday. With such deep patriotic sentiment, it seems likely that it was he who hung a symbol of our nation above the proscenium arch of the new theater.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lodging

The Mogharebi Group Arranges Sale of the Inn at Avila

COSTA MESA, California—The Mogharebi Group (TMG) has arranged the sale of the Inn at Avila, a 32-room beachfront hotel property in the Central Coast city of Avila Beach, California, for $16.25 million. Ben Ketel, of TMG, represented the seller of the hospitality property that traded to a Los Angeles-based private investor.
AVILA BEACH, CA
KSBW.com

Panda Express threatened to sue local California restaurant over its name

MORRO BAY, Calif. — One day last October, local Morro Bayrestaurant Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant received an unexpected letter. “We demand that you immediately cease and desist all use” of the word “panda,” read the letter from Panda Express parent company Panda Restaurant Group, reported the San Luis Obispo Tribune. The American Chinese fast food chain threatened legal action for an alleged infringement of its trademark registration for the word.
MORRO BAY, CA
tourcounsel.com

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in California

Pismo Beach Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Pismo Beach, California. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Pismo Beach Premium Outlets offers great...
PISMO BEACH, CA
Noozhawk

Bill Macfadyen: Gangs, Murder Leave Santa Barbara Officials Speechless

It’s been more than a week and I’m just as angry over the murder of Camarillo tourist Rob Gutierrez as I was when I wrote my Jan. 20 Best of Bill column. As Noozhawk reported back on Dec. 9, Gutierrez was shot that night near Santa Barbara’s world-famous Dolphin Family Statue at the base of Stearns Wharf — the exact center of our local tourist scene.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Can Accessory Dwelling Units Help Solve Santa Barbara’s Housing Crisis?

In recent years, accessory dwelling units (ADUs) have proven to be a bright spot in Santa Barbara’s dismal housing landscape, allowing property owners to offer affordable rentals to teachers, nurses, and those working in the restaurant, tech, and public service industries — people who now have great difficulty finding rentals in the city.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Montecito’s Watershed Moment

Exactly five years ago on this day, I was working with The Partnership for Resilient Communities (TPRC) to help develop a plan to contain Montecito’s occasional debris flows. Since a lot of folks are relatively new to Montecito, now is a particularly poignant time to look back at where we’ve come from, what’s been achieved with our moody and unstable terrain (two debris flows in five years), and where we need to go from here.
MONTECITO, CA
kclu.org

Body of missing hiker found in Ventura County

There’s a tragic end to the search for a missing hiker in Ventura County. Ventura County Search and Rescue teams discovered the body of Zachary Zernik in the Santa Monica Mountains Thursday morning. They found the 22-year-old man’s remains in Boney Mountain State Wilderness Park. County Sheriff’s Office...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA

