ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

Montecito’s Watershed Moment

Exactly five years ago on this day, I was working with The Partnership for Resilient Communities (TPRC) to help develop a plan to contain Montecito’s occasional debris flows. Since a lot of folks are relatively new to Montecito, now is a particularly poignant time to look back at where we’ve come from, what’s been achieved with our moody and unstable terrain (two debris flows in five years), and where we need to go from here.
MONTECITO, CA
WMBB

Weather delays, cancels flights at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled. Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours. The […]
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that a long-awaited Panama City Beach project is going to become a reality much sooner than expected. It’s part of a $7 billion dollar plan to fast-track 20 road projects around the state. DeSantis announced his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal Monday in Auburndale. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL

Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
PENSACOLA, FL
WJHG-TV

Destin woman turns 100

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
DESTIN, FL
montecitojournal.net

The Mystery of Lobero’s Eagle

Italian-born Giuseppe (José) Lobero loved his adopted country so much that he opened his opera house, the first theater in Santa Barbara, on February 22, George Washington’s birthday. With such deep patriotic sentiment, it seems likely that it was he who hung a symbol of our nation above the proscenium arch of the new theater.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa

On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Beach residents calling for short-term rental regulation

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Overcrowding, noise, parking and overflowing trash are just a few of the issues neighbors are complaining about on Pensacola Beach. They say short-term rentals are causing the problems. The group, Pensacola Beach Advocates, is working with Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender on a draft...
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
WEAR

WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Get ready for the Emerald Coast Open with the Lionfish Pre-Tournament Kick-off Party in Destin

The Emerald Coast Open is quickly approaching, and excitement is building for this year’s lionfish tournament. But before the world’s largest lionfish tournament begins, the public is invited to attend the Lionfish Pre-Tournament Kick-off Party, taking place at Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant on the Destin Harbor on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-9pm.
DESTIN, FL
montecitojournal.net

Montecito — Chapter 51 – 54: The Nails in ExOh’s Coffin

Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” With the FBI hunt stalled, news breaks of the Wimbys and ExOH Holdings as Hollis plans his next moves. Chapter 49 and 50 are available online at montecitojournal.net. – MJ Staff.
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy