Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
montecitojournal.net
Montecito’s Watershed Moment
Exactly five years ago on this day, I was working with The Partnership for Resilient Communities (TPRC) to help develop a plan to contain Montecito’s occasional debris flows. Since a lot of folks are relatively new to Montecito, now is a particularly poignant time to look back at where we’ve come from, what’s been achieved with our moody and unstable terrain (two debris flows in five years), and where we need to go from here.
Weather delays, cancels flights at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than half a dozen flights in and out of Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport Tuesday were delayed or canceled. Flights with both American and Delta airlines were delayed more than 5 hours from the original departure time. Some arriving flights showed Dallas diversions and delays of more than two hours. The […]
getthecoast.com
Mysterious Santa-looking statue appears on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach
On Thursday, February 2, 2023, morning commuters heading north on Eglin Parkway in Fort Walton Beach near The Block club got a glimpse of a dark figure standing in the foggy median, holding a walking stick, and carrying a bag. The all black statue resembles Santa Claus, with a similar...
Major highway expansion coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that a long-awaited Panama City Beach project is going to become a reality much sooner than expected. It’s part of a $7 billion dollar plan to fast-track 20 road projects around the state. DeSantis announced his four-year “Moving Florida Forward” proposal Monday in Auburndale. […]
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Seafood Restaurants in Pensacola FL
Pensacola is well known for its pristine white sandy beaches with the waters of the Gulf of Mexico sparkling in the sun. But there is much more to do in this friendly, laid-back town than working on a tan. Now, don’t get me wrong. The beaches are first-rate, but it...
WJHG-TV
Destin woman turns 100
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Destin woman, surrounded by friends and family, celebrated turning 100 years young Tuesday. Dorothy Jenkins’ family said she has lived in the area for the past 16 years. A local florist, Couture Florals and Events, donated a 100-flower arrangement to the birthday party. We’re...
Additional road closures this week for Eglin AFB military training
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Some roads in Okaloosa County will be closed for military training Feb. 1-3. Eglin Air Force Base is conducting military exercises that will temporarily close HWY 85, State Road 123, and State Road 285 on different days and times. “Highway 85 and State Road 123 are scheduled to close […]
montecitojournal.net
The Mystery of Lobero’s Eagle
Italian-born Giuseppe (José) Lobero loved his adopted country so much that he opened his opera house, the first theater in Santa Barbara, on February 22, George Washington’s birthday. With such deep patriotic sentiment, it seems likely that it was he who hung a symbol of our nation above the proscenium arch of the new theater.
practicalhorsemanmag.com
Strangles Quarantine Released in Santa Rosa
On January 19, the EDCC reported that a mare in Santa Rosa County, Florida, was suspected positive for strangles after developing clinical signs, including mucopurulent nasal discharge and lymphadenopathy. The county launched an investigation on the farm, where two additional horses were exposed to the sick mare. The suspected horse...
getthecoast.com
City of Destin prevails in $15 million lawsuit brought on by Destin Fishing Fleet
In a long-standing legal battle over private property rights, the City of Destin has emerged victorious against Destin Fishing Fleet, Inc. The case, which has been ongoing for nearly five years, reached a conclusion with the First Circuit Judge ruling in favor of the City of Destin on all counts.
WEAR
Pensacola Beach residents calling for short-term rental regulation
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- Overcrowding, noise, parking and overflowing trash are just a few of the issues neighbors are complaining about on Pensacola Beach. They say short-term rentals are causing the problems. The group, Pensacola Beach Advocates, is working with Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender on a draft...
WEAR
WATCH: Gov. DeSantis proposes $114.8B Florida budget in Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Milton Thursday morning. He touted his new $114.8 billion "Framework for Freedom Budget" as he spoke from from Imogene Theater on Caroline Street. DeSantis says the budget continues his commitment to Florida's K-12 students, parents, teachers, law enforcement,...
WEAR
What caused shaking across Gulf Coast Friday morning?
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There is no confirmation at this time of what caused the ground to shake Friday morning along the Gulf Coast. WEAR News received several calls and messages about the ground shaking at several spots along our Gulf Coast area around 11:05 a.m. We are still working to confirm what happened.
2 sent to the hospital after Monday wreck in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Escambia County Fire Rescue, two people were transported to the hospital after a wreck on W. Nine Mile Road in Pensacola Monday afternoon. At 4:24 p.m. on Monday, ECFR said they responded to a motor vehicle crash with extrication at the intersection of W. Nine Mile Road and N. […]
getthecoast.com
Get ready for the Emerald Coast Open with the Lionfish Pre-Tournament Kick-off Party in Destin
The Emerald Coast Open is quickly approaching, and excitement is building for this year’s lionfish tournament. But before the world’s largest lionfish tournament begins, the public is invited to attend the Lionfish Pre-Tournament Kick-off Party, taking place at Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant on the Destin Harbor on Friday, February 3, 2023 from 6-9pm.
getthecoast.com
Brunch Lovers Rejoice: Ruby Slipper opens ‘all-day brunch’ eatery in Baytowne Wharf
On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, Ruby Slipper officially opened their new all-day brunch restaurant at The Village of Baytowne Wharf in Sandestin. Born from the soul of New Orleans and celebrating the creative spirit of brunch, Ruby Slipper Baytowne is the third Ruby Slipper location in Florida and second in the Destin area.
Fire at Santa Rosa Co. middle school, students to resume school day
UPDATE: According to the Santa Rosa County School District, students at Hobbs Middle School are resuming the school day. The district said students will remain with their first period classes until after the lunch cycles. “Students are safe and prepared to resume the school day,” the school district said. “If parents choose to check students out […]
WEAR
Report: LaCoste never started work on $400,000 Okaloosa County home he agreed to build
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An arrest report states Jesse LaCoste signed a contract to build a new $400,000 home in Okaloosa County, but never started the job despite receiving nearly $100,000 from the victim. WEAR News reported Wednesday that the embattled contractor was arrested around 8:30 a.m. in Escambia County...
montecitojournal.net
Montecito — Chapter 51 – 54: The Nails in ExOh’s Coffin
Take a sneak peek of Montecito by Michael Cox in this ongoing serialization of his yet-to-be-published book. This fictional story is inspired by “tales of true crime THAT HAPPENED HERE.” With the FBI hunt stalled, news breaks of the Wimbys and ExOH Holdings as Hollis plans his next moves. Chapter 49 and 50 are available online at montecitojournal.net. – MJ Staff.
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach Chiropractic’s ‘Personalized Treatment Plans’ for relief from back pain
The 3 most common reasons someone goes to see Dr. Scott Smith and Dr. Logan Gates at Fort Walton Beach Chiropractic are headache, neck pain, and back pain. Today, we will talk about back pain. “Back pain presents as pain straight across the lower back around the belt line, or...
