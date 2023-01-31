ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

tapinto.net

Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court

WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
94.5 PST

A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy

💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey Monthly

Discovering My NJ Hometown’s Ties to Slavery—And Freedom

When I learned last year that there was an artists retreat in Lambertville, I jumped at the opportunity. During the decade I’d spent writing a book about the enslaved women in my family, I’d traveled to Mississippi and Louisiana, and even returned to the town in Brazil founded by U.S. Confederate soldiers at the end of the Civil War, where I’d spent my junior year of high school. I had learned about slavery worldwide, but not about my own hometown’s deep connection to this institution, so fundamental to my family’s story. So to write my final draft, I returned to where my part of the story began, in Burlington County, about a half hour from the MarthaMOCA artists residency.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
Shore News Network

Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW JERSEY STATE
NJ.com

9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.

Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

8 great date spots in New Jersey

Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
shorelocalnews.com

Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns

Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
