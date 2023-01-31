Read full article on original website
The latest in the fight for NJ’s Second Amendment rights (Opinion)
Ever since the Supreme Court's decision last year that struck down New York and New Jersey's gun laws as unconstitutional, there has been a glimmer of hope that we might have our rights restored. The New Jersey Legislature was quick to act in trying to nullify the ruling and make...
Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates
A judge's rulings represent warning signs for anyone who thinks strict gun restrictions in New Jersey can stand after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Bruen decision. The post Initial rulings on New Jersey gun law should worry gun control advocates appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Republican NJ Senator Delivering Results With Democratic Governor
Vince Polistina ran for the office of New Jersey Senator in order to “get things done.”. Polistina was successful and won the coveted Atlantic County, New Jersey Senate seat and has consistently delivered measurable results since taking office. The first calculus that has to be fully grasped is that...
What's taking NJ so long on environmental justice? We'll ask Gov. Murphy Thursday at 7 p.m.
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy appears on the Jan. 11 edition of "Ask Gov. Murphy," on WNYC, WBGO and WHYY. He'll return to the WBGO studio in Newark for the next installment Thursday, Feb. 2. Call (973) 297-0941 to join us on the air, or tweet at us by using #AskGovMurphy. [ more › ]
Murphy ‘open-minded’ to new laws on police in N.J. after death of Tyre Nichols
As several Black state lawmakers push for New Jersey to pass more police reform after the death of Tyre Nichols, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is “open-minded” to it but declined to comment on specific proposals. State Assemblywoman Shavonda Sumter recently told NJ Advance Media the state’s...
tapinto.net
Democrat Gun Laws Hit Iceberg in Federal Court
WARREN COUNTY, NJ - Senator Doug Steinhardt responded after a pair of new gun laws enacted by Governor Phil Murphy and Trenton Democrats were stopped cold in federal courtrooms this week. “The overreaching gun laws passed by Trenton Democrats have hit an iceberg in federal court and are going down...
A very Jersey response — Murphy on SUV controversy
💲 Murphy brushes off criticism of using federal COVID $$ for new SUVs. 😡 Sen. Mike Testa calls it "despicable" 💲 Questions remain about how Murphy spent relief money. Gov. Phil Murphy brushed aside the controversy over the state's use of federal COVID relief money to purchase a fleet of custom SUVs to drive him and other state officials around.
New Jersey Monthly
Discovering My NJ Hometown’s Ties to Slavery—And Freedom
When I learned last year that there was an artists retreat in Lambertville, I jumped at the opportunity. During the decade I’d spent writing a book about the enslaved women in my family, I’d traveled to Mississippi and Louisiana, and even returned to the town in Brazil founded by U.S. Confederate soldiers at the end of the Civil War, where I’d spent my junior year of high school. I had learned about slavery worldwide, but not about my own hometown’s deep connection to this institution, so fundamental to my family’s story. So to write my final draft, I returned to where my part of the story began, in Burlington County, about a half hour from the MarthaMOCA artists residency.
Suspect accused of throwing Molotov cocktail at New Jersey temple arrested
A suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a temple in New Jersey last weekend has been arrested.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy touts himself as the poster boy of choice for progressive Democrats as he continues to position himself to run for President of the United States eventually, but two topics brewing in New Jersey could cause him to lose favor with his own base on a national level. Murphy has been at the center of two increasingly sticky environmental situations that put him on the wrong side of being the environmentally friendly green guy his progressive base believes him to be. First, there are the whales. In his quest to build a massive off-shore wind turbine The post Murphy’s response to whale deaths, toxic superfund site deal could hurt his presidential aspirations appeared first on Shore News Network.
9 N.J. hospitals made America’s 250 Best list. Two cracked the top 50.
Nine New Jersey hospitals earned a place in this year’s America’s 250 Best Hospitals list by Healthgrades.com. The rankings were based on procedure performance, potential risks, predicted outcomes and comparing those predictive outcomes to actual outcomes, according to Healthgrades. Here are the nine New Jersey hospitals that made...
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey awarded over $5M in federal grants to advance drug eradication and enforcement task forces
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) Wednesday announced that NJSP has been awarded two competitive grants of over $5 million combined to crack down on illegal drugs in New Jersey. The grant awards for the Methamphetamine Eradication and Opioid Enforcement...
Doctors and midwives who deliver babies from N.J.’s poorest families just got a raise
In a state with the one of the highest rates of maternal death, New Jersey received two pieces of good news on that front Tuesday. New Jersey’s Medicaid program, NJ FamilyCare, have dramatically raised the reimbursement rates for doctors and midwives, First Lady Tammy Murphy announced. Midwives, certified professionals...
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy, Lieutenant Governor Oliver announce more than $38M through Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program
NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Wednesday announced the award of more than $38 million in funding to nonprofits and local governments across the state through the Lead Remediation and Abatement Grant Program. The announcement is part of the Murphy-Oliver Administration’s unprecedented investment of $180 million...
Flu activity in New Jersey is nose diving — but there’s a warning
⚫ High levels of flu in New Jersey have dropped dramatically. ⚫ This year’s flu shot is a pretty good match for the strain that’s circulating. ⚫ NJ’s so-called “tripledemic” threat is also fading, but there’s a warning. Three weeks ago influenza levels were...
8 great date spots in New Jersey
Everyone's idea of a perfect date or perfect date place is different, but with a wide array of choices in New Jersey, you are sure to find one that suits your tastes. A great resource for good places to check out is NJ Date Night run by a young couple who have really good taste and seem to have their finger on the pulse of the state and what people here would enjoy.
Washington Examiner
More portions of New Jersey's 'sensitive places' gun law blocked at parks and casinos: Judge
A federal judge on Monday placed a temporary restraining order on portions of New Jersey's recently enacted bans on carrying guns in public "sensitive places" such as parks, beaches, and casinos but left in place other restrictions. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb in Camden, New Jersey, came after a...
shorelocalnews.com
Orsted acquires Ocean Wind 1, sparking community concerns
Orsted has announced a full buyout of all shares of Ocean WInd 1, the wind farm being built off the coast of South Jersey. The Danish company released a statement on Jan. 18 announcing its acquisition of the remaining 25 percent ownership stake held by PSEG. Ocean Wind 1, which is expected to power more than 500,000 homes in New Jersey, is the first of three offshore wind farms planned off the Jersey Shore. No dollar amount has been announced for the purchase of the PSEG share.
