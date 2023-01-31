Narcolepsy is a chronic sleep disorder characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness, disrupted nighttime sleep, and sudden muscle weakness (cataplexy). People with narcolepsy have a disrupted sleep-wake cycle and experience overwhelming urges to sleep during the day, often at inappropriate times. Other symptoms can include sleep paralysis, vivid hallucinations while falling asleep or waking up, and disrupted rapid eye movement (REM) sleep, which normally controls dreaming. The exact cause of narcolepsy is not well understood, but it is believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Treatment typically involves a combination of lifestyle changes, medication, and behavioral therapy.

2 DAYS AGO