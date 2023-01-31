This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. It's very likely that there are still a few people alive in Woodhull, Illinois, because of old Doc Cowles, and his ability to advertise. Young Doctor Cowles stepped off the C. B. & Q train at the Woodhull station in 1910, to begin his career as a doctor. He moved into a large frame house and set up offices in two of the rooms. Here was all his medical equipment, arranged on the walls and in cabinets to impress patients with his skills. Here was a balance beam scale to weigh medical powders and tonics for gallstones, croup, stomach complaints, and cholera. Hanging on the wall were his tools: a shiny bone saw for amputation and forceps to pull teeth, and his framed diploma from Rush Medical College in Chicago.

WOODHULL, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO