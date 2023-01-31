ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Island, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvik.org

Great Blue Herons

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. I know an elderly lady in Rock Island who took her wren house down when she discovered that wrens were not faithful to their mates. Humans she could forgive for that kind of behavior, but the rest of God's creatures are supposed to live sinless lives, as they did in Eden.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
wvik.org

Water Slides Set to Return to Moline's Riverside Park

Parks Director Eric Griffith says the city and General Constructors will break ground this spring. The new amenities include three water slides, a lazy river, splash pad, concessions, lights, shared park shelter, and restrooms. The Moline Parks and Recreation Department conducted a survey and held public meetings. And Griffith says...
MOLINE, IL
wvik.org

Dr. Cowles of Woodhull

This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. It's very likely that there are still a few people alive in Woodhull, Illinois, because of old Doc Cowles, and his ability to advertise. Young Doctor Cowles stepped off the C. B. & Q train at the Woodhull station in 1910, to begin his career as a doctor. He moved into a large frame house and set up offices in two of the rooms. Here was all his medical equipment, arranged on the walls and in cabinets to impress patients with his skills. Here was a balance beam scale to weigh medical powders and tonics for gallstones, croup, stomach complaints, and cholera. Hanging on the wall were his tools: a shiny bone saw for amputation and forceps to pull teeth, and his framed diploma from Rush Medical College in Chicago.
WOODHULL, IL
wvik.org

Preparing Teachers for Rural Communities

Since it began four years ago, several dozen students in the Monmouth Rural Education Initiatives program have become teachers in the region. Professor Tammy La Prad, from the Department of Educational Studies, says there's been a nationwide teacher shortage in recent years, especially in rural areas. "They are in need...
MONMOUTH, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy