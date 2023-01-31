Read full article on original website
Related
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice
ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.
Elon Musk considering crypto payments for Twitter in push to build ‘everything app’
Three months after Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social media platform is laying the groundwork to introduce payment tools, according to a report from the Financial Times. With Twitter reportedly hemorrhaging millions of dollars a day, Musk has been searching for new sources of revenue, with payments offering a potential path forward. The billionaire entrepreneur known for electric cars and rockets got his start with PayPal, after all.
PayPal to cut 2,000 jobs, or 7% of its workforce
PayPal said Tuesday it will trim about 7% of its total workforce, or about 2,000 full-time workers, as the digital payments company contends with what it calls "the challenging macro-economic environment." PayPal said it will make the cuts over several weeks, with some of its organizations affected more than others. The company did not further specify. PayPal is the parent of payment apps Venmo and Xoom and the coupon service Honey, among other brands.The company, based in San Jose, California, is the latest in the technology sector to trim its headcount. During the month of January alone, Google, Microsoft and...
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes a U-turn on metaverse spending as Reality Labs is hit with a new 'efficiency' mantra
Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg wants to be leaner as his metaverse division Reality Labs lost more than $13 billion in 2022.
ambcrypto.com
Twitter: Elon Musk reportedly plans to build crypto functionality to payments service
Elon Musk’s Twitter plans on bringing payment services that could add support to crypto. Dogecoin registered a rise in its value following the report. Dogecoin (DOGE), Elon Musk’s go-t0 cryptocurrency, has seen a rise in its value over developments happening at Twitter. According to a report by Financial Times, Twitter has been designing software to bring in payments service on the platform. And, this platform could extend support to crypto.
Meta stock could jump 30% as Mark Zuckerberg sobers up on his metaverse ambitions and focuses on other initiatives, Gene Munster says
Meta stock could see a 30% upside as Mark Zuckerberg shows he's listening to investors, Gene Munster says. Despite the Meta CEO's ambitions in the metaverse, Zuckerberg promised investors a "year of efficiency." The metaverse isn't among its top priorities this year, after the company burned through $13.72 billion in...
financemagnates.com
FX Veteran Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies as B2B Sales MD
Fred Scala, a well-known executive in the forex trading industry, has joined brokerage Direct Trading Technologies as a Managing Director and is in charge of business-to-business (B2B ) sales. Fred Scala Joins Direct Trading Technologies. Direct Trading Technologies offers online brokerage services, including trading with currencies, contracts for differences (CFDs),...
financemagnates.com
Regulators Slapped Industry with Record Fines in 2022, SEC in the Lead
2022 saw an unprecedented surge in fines issued by global financial services regulators, according to SteelEye's Fine Tracker. Its newest report analyzed financial penalties imposed by five key regulators showing that the overall amount of fines exceeded $7 billion. SteelEye's inaugural Fine Tracker analyzed financial penalties issued by the US...
financemagnates.com
Titan FX MD Martin St-Hilaire Becomes a VFSC Member
The Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC) has appointed Martin St-Hilaire, the Managing Director of FX/CFDs broker Titan FX, as a member. According to Vanuatu's Official Gazette of 2023, his appointment was made as he is "a person of with previous knowledge and experience of financial businesses." Titan FX MD Becomes...
financemagnates.com
Rob Harding to Leave De La Rue for PayPoint as CFO
PayPoint (LON: PAY), a London-headquartered retail payments provider, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rob Harding as the Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director. He will join the company “later this summer,” and replace Alan Dale, who is retiring later this year. Harding to Replace Dale as Paypoint...
CoinTelegraph
HSBC needs someone to helm its tokenization efforts
HSBC, the British multinational bank that manages the largest amount of assets in Europe, doubled down on its interest in digital currencies. The bank is looking for a top executive to work with asset tokenization. On Jan. 30, HSBC opened the GPBW product director of tokenization position with a hiring...
financemagnates.com
24 Exchange Crosses $1B Mark in Forex NDFs ADV in January
The average daily volume (ADV) of forex non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) traded on 24 Exchange hit over $1 billion in January 2023, Dmitri Galinov, the Chief Executive Officer of the Bermuda-based multi-asset trading platform disclosed on Thursday. 24 Exchange hit the new milestone three months after the trading platform, which was...
financemagnates.com
Highlights from iFX EXPO Dubai 2023 – Throwback to the Largest MENA Fintech Gathering
IFX EXPO Dubai 2023 was a resounding success in the financial and fintech space, attracting over 3500 attendees and over 120 industry-leading brands. Held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from the 16th to the 18th of January 2023, the event featured over 100 speakers and provided a platform for networking and learning from industry leaders. With an impressive list of sponsors and exhibitors, the event covered a wide range of services and products and provided valuable insights into the industry.
financemagnates.com
CySEC Withdraws License of TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator
The Cyprus Securities and Investment Commission (CySEC) has withdrawn the operational license of FF Simple and Smart Trades Investment Services Ltd, which operated multiple forex and contracts for difference (CFDs) brands, the regulatory announced on Wednesday. CySEC Renounces TradoCenter and Toro Invest Operator’s License. FF Simple and Smart Trades...
PayPal latest tech firm to announce mass layoffs with 2,000 job cuts
PayPal announced plans to lay off 2,000 employees, making it the latest of many tech companies that have made job cuts in an effort to lower costs.
Twitter Pay Could Challenge PayPal, Financial Censorship as Company's Advertising Revenue Plummets
Twitter CEO Elon Musk is determined to make a difference. The billionaire entrepreneur's acquisition of the social media giant in October for $44 billion was just the beginning of his ambitions.
financemagnates.com
PayRetailers Appoints Philippe Laranjeiro as New Chief Commercial Officer
PayRetailers, LATAM’s leading all-in-one payment technology provider, has announced the appointment of Philippe Laranjeiro as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). He will report to CEO Juan Pablo Jutgla, overseeing the company's commercial operations, supporting rapid growth and increasing market share – while accelerating service optimization. Fintech growth leadership. Laranjeiro...
financemagnates.com
Fxview Crowned “Best ECN/STP Broker” at UF AWARDS MEA 2023
Fxview, a leading multi-asset global brokerage headquartered in Cyprus, just won the “Best ECN/STP Broker” award this year at the UF AWARDS MEA 2023!. One of the most coveted awards in the finance and fintech industry, the UF Awards followed iFX EXPO Dubai, on January 18, 2023, at the Orange Feels Bar of Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown. The esteemed audience applauded the best B2B and B2C brands in the Middle East and Africa region.
financemagnates.com
iS Prime Co-Founders Sitlani and Brewer Depart Business after 8 Years
Raj Sitlani and Jonathan Brewer, the Co-Founders of iS Prime, an institutional provider of multi-asset brokerage and execution services, have decided to say goodbye to the business after eight years. The decision comes two weeks after ISAM Capital Markets rebranded to iSAM Securities to position itself as a high-level institutional...
Comments / 0