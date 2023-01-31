Read full article on original website
One U-Haul manager believes lots of people will still move to Florida in 2023—but not to the popular cities of Miami and Tampa Bay
Despite a slowdown in out-of-state movers to Florida, the truck-rental company is adding locations in anticipation of demand.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
Couple paints their house completely black to spite the neighbors who complain about their lawn flamingos
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I grew up in what I consider to be a regular, happy, middle-class family in rural Connecticut. When I was a kid my mother and I lived in a small two-bedroom Cape with my grandparents and my great-grandmother, so that meant I shared a room with my mom until I was ten and she married my step-dad. After that, my great-grandmother wasn’t able to live at home anymore and went to a nursing home, my grandparents fled to Florida, and my parents stayed in the Cape, which continually rose in its worth as woods were cut down to sprout McMansions up all around it.
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
If Mushrooms Are Growing in Your Lawn, This Is What It Means
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
Universal Studios Theme Park Closer to Banning Popular Activity (Disney Already Has)
Theme parks have to balance the needs and wishes of their customers carefully. That's especially true when some people want to do something that's widely understood to be bad for them and those around them. But changing social standards are beginning to have an impact. Smoking is nowhere near as...
Remains of woman missing since Hurricane Ian found on Fort Myers Beach as death toll rises
The remains of a Florida woman missing since Hurricane Ian destroyed her home in September have been identified, a sheriff said Thursday. Workers removing debris on hard-hit Fort Myers Beach discovered the remains of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes earlier this week in a thicket of mangroves, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said at a news conference. Marceno said "these areas are impassable by boat and are not visible by air."
Nonprofit sues federal government to protect snake found in Florida
The Center for Biological Diversity sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Thursday in an attempt to protect a snake that resides in the Sunshine State.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
Milltown's Wranglers Share Sad News for Groundhog Day 2023
MILLTOWN, NJ - Milltown's Wranglers shared the unfortunate news through social media on Sunday and answered the burning question on the minds of the Groundhog Day faithful. There won't be a Groundhog Day celebration in Milltown on February 2. According to the post on Milltown Mel's Facebook page, the borough will be unable to hold their annual Groundhog Day festivities due to a New Jersey statute prohibiting Milltown Mel III from stepping into his predecessors' paws. The Wranglers tried, but were unable to find a groundhog available that met the state's approval in time for Groundhog Day on Wednesday. Groundhog Day became a "Milltown Thing" ever...
Florida courts uphold conviction in alligator egg racketeering scheme
A state appeals court Friday upheld a man’s conviction on a charge of conspiracy to commit racketeering after an undercover investigation into the illegal laundering of alligator eggs. A three-judge panel of the 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected an appeal by Robert Thomas Beasley, who was convicted in...
Is Florida’s Move Over law working?
As part of a new series we call The Impact Check, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone examines Florida’s Move Over law to find out if the law is working the way it was intended to.
disneyfanatic.com
Why Does This Disney Park Keep Closing?!
Once again, a Walt Disney World Park is closing for multiple days at a time after only recently reopening from its year+-long refurbishment period. And we have to ask why?. Well, to be perfectly frank, it is too cold to operate. The Disney Park in question is Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and while it may not have permanent Frozen theming around its property, it is not meant for Guests to experience literally frozen–or just really cold–conditions.
People are selling water they claim is from Disney World's Splash Mountain ride for as much as $1,000 after it closed
Disney World's Splash Mountain ride closed for renovations on Monday. It will reopen in 2024 with a new theme honoring "The Princess and the Frog."
Florida’s Senator Rick Scott Blames Southern Border Crisis for Rising Fentanyl Deaths in the Sunshine State
Republican's comments made after roundtable event in Volusia County. Late on January 5, Florida's Republican Senator Rick Scott took to Twitter to air his frustration at the ongoing border crisis between the United States and Mexico, which he blames for the rising number of deaths attributed to the drug Fentanyl, in the Sunshine State.
earnthenecklace.com
Is News Anchor Keith Jones Leaving NBC10 Philadelphia?
Some changes are coming to the news desk lineup at WCAU-TV. It was announced that Keith Jones wouldn’t be anchoring the weekday mornings anymore. But now his regular viewers are wondering if Keith Jones is leaving NBC10 and if the Emmy Award-winning journalist is staying at the Philadelphia news station. Find out what NBC10 said about the lineup change here.
Judge: Defiant NJ beach town can sue for $21M in dune costs
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey beach town that defied state environmental authorities and fixed its dunes that were seriously eroded by a storm can proceed with a lawsuit seeking to recover $21 million it spent bulking up its shoreline, but cannot build a bulkhead to permanently thwart the waves, a judge ruled Wednesday.
