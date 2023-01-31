Read full article on original website
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
Tiffany & Co. Presents Its Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low
It’s the collaboration that has electrified the sneaker game unlike any other this year — Tiffany & Co. x. . Following an early leak and the ”Legendary Pair” announcement from both brands, Tiffany & Co. has now officially presented its take on the Nike Air Force 1 Low. Adding to this, the brand has also revealed a collection of limited-edition sterling silver products from the duo.
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
Amazon Fashion’s New Releases Include the Must-Have Wardrobe Essentials That Make Every Outfit Effortlessly Chic
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for trendy pieces is fun and all, but 2023 is about securing your ultimate, love-forever wardrobe. So, what if we told you there’s a one-stop shop for a collection of timeless clothing (and sometimes even accessories) that makes getting dressed each day easier and helps you get the most bang for your buck? Enter: Amazon’s new fashion releases.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' L.A. PremiereThe Fashion in 'The Marvelous Mrs....
adidas Revitalizes Its Y-3 Marathon TR Sneaker
Adidas and Yohji Yamamoto have just unveiled yet another silhouette to its ever-growing footwear mainline: the Y-3 Marathon TR. The new sneaker quickly follows the recently-presented Superstar iteration in a stealthy-black colorway, and it’s a revitalized version of the shoe that was initially released in 1979 as a trail-running sneaker.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
The Jordan Two Trey Prepares Its Own “Lucky Green” Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly fixated on “Lucky Green,” applying it to classics the likes of the Air Jordan 1 and Air Jordan 3. Even silhouettes beyond the core line-up are receiving a Celtics-friendly makeover, as further evidenced by this newly-revealed Jordan Two Trey. Adding to a healthy supply...
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
LeBron James Is First To Be Spotted in Highly Anticipated Tiffany & Co. x Nike Collab
LeBron James stunted in the new Tiffany & Co. x collaboration at today’s game at the Madison Square Garden. King James did not miss a beat with his fresh fit, revealing an all-new letterman jacket from the collaboration. The all-black varsity jacket features leather sleeves and co-branded Tiffany & Co. x Nike patchwork graphics. In an ode to New York City, which is where Tiffany’s heritage is highlighted, the patchwork features monikers relating to the city on the front and the two signature brands on the back. Most of the graphics were highlighted in the classic Tiffany blue.
The Air Jordan 11 Low “Yellow Snakeskin” Expected In May
The Air Jordan 11 Low has long since been a staple of Jordan Brand’s Summer product line. Every year, the low-cut AJXI model signals the start of the warmer months with releases confirmed for April, May, and June, all served up in a variety of colorways that touch on traditions of Jumpman footwear.
Kendall Jenner's No-Pants Look Included a Plunging Denim Leotard
For Kendall Jenner, no pants are no problem. Just a few months ago, she stepped out in a cozy sweater with nothing but underwear and sheer stockings below, and once more, she celebrated New Year's Eve sans pants in a black turtleneck and a matching pair of undies and tights. And it appears the no-pants trend will not be left in 2022 — at least not for Kendall.
Ten Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 21 to January 27
The first month of 2023 is quickly winding down, but some of the year’s last releases have already been teased by official and unofficial channels. Reliable sources @zSneakerHeadz on Instagram and Sneaker Files sent shockwaves throughout social media throughout the week. After sharing that the Air Jordan 11 from 2006’s “Defining Moments” Pack would return for the holiday season, the duo revealed two more exciting retros. According to the leakers, women’s exclusive AJ11 would launch in the fourth quarter of 2023 following a similar color scheme as last year’s Air Jordan 3 “Neapolitan.” Furthermore, the Air Jordan 1 “Satin Bred” was reported for a reissue, only this time in larger quantities than in 2016 and exclusively for women.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Amazon Outlet just dropped a ton of winter fashion — 17 stylish finds under $35
It's probably safe to say that Amazon's "secret" overstock section is no longer classified as hush-hush (which might have something to do with Shop TODAY editors' inability to keep such insanely discounted prices on the low-down.) But when deals like these come around, it's impossible not to shout them from the rooftops.
These Valentine’s Day Shoes Give You All the Excuse to Splurge on Festive, Fun, and Flirty Footwear
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Valentine’s Day is coming up, and while the most romantic holiday is about celebrating love and filling hearts with chocolate, roses, or jewelry, it’s also about stylish Valentine’s Day outfits. Most of the year, an outfit equation may center around a designer handbag or a statement coat, but Valentine’s Day shoes take the cake for this holiday. Each year, shoppers eagerly await for designer shoe brands to roll out special silhouettes that commemorate Valentine’s Day and give them the perfect...
Nike ACG’s Mountain Fly GORE-TEX "Khaki" Is Being Reissued
Nike’s ACG umbrella is reissuing its Mountain Fly GORE-TEX hiker silhouette and it is soon to be available once again in an earthy “Khaki” colorway. Since debuting the model in October 2020, the waterproof sneaker has been a regular option for avid hikers due to its durable rubber and grippy outsole. Additionally, the shoe is also highly performance-driven with the enhanced uppers featuring two differentiating grid patterns to prevent water or snow slush from seeping into the wearer’s socks.
Vince Camuto Flash Sale: Save 65% on Boots, Loafers, Mules, Heels, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Sam Edelman 70% Off Deals: Get $35 Boots, Booties, Heels, Mules, and More
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
7 Thigh-High Tights and Socks That Will Actually Stay in Place
We found a slew of thigh-high tights, stockings and socks that shoppers have said hold up and stay on the leg — details here
