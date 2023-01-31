Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO