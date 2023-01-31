Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Fort Campbell Boulevard Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Fort Campbell Boulevard at Lowes Entrance Drive in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a southbound car failed to stop at the stop light and collided with a car that was turning onto Fort Campbell Boulevard from Lowes Entrance Drive. The driver...
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing On Greenville Road
Authorities are searching for a man who was reported missing in the Greenville Road area of Christian County Thursday night. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was reported missing from the area of the 10000 block of Greenville Road. He was last seen around...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Wreck
A man was injured in a wreck on East 9th Street at the intersection of South Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 pm a truck was westbound on East 9th Street attempting to turn onto South Main Street when it collided with an eastbound car.
wkdzradio.com
Two Women Injured In Pembroke Road Crash
A wreck on Pembroke Road in Hopkinsville sent two women to the hospital Thursday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say a car was exiting the Hucks parking lot and collided with a truck that was westbound on Pembroke Road. Two women in the car were treated and transported by Hopkinsville EMS to...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Injured In Country Club Lane Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville woman injured in a wreck on Country Club Lane at the intersection of Cox Mill Road Tuesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 8 am a car driven by 41-year-old Syedah Fitchett was hit by a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Boggess, of Hopkinsville, that was behind Fitchett at the intersection of Cox Mill Road and Country Club Lane.
wkdzradio.com
Man Reported Missing Found Deceased
A Greenville Road man that was reported missing has been found deceased Thursday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say 64-year-old Wallace ” Wally” Hall was last seen at his home at the 10000 block of Greenville Road around 11 pm. He was reported missing to law enforcement and...
wkdzradio.com
Indiana Man Injured In Wednesday Evening Christian County Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent an Indiana man to the hospital Wednesday night. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by 56-year-old Melvin Walcott, of Tennessee, collided with a tractor-trailer driven by 34-year-old Mario Williams, of Georgia, that was next to Walcott at the intersection of Pennyrile Parkway.
wnky.com
1 dead after collision in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Franklin police say one man is dead following a collision in Simpson County. Around 4:34 p.m. Tuesday, police received a report of a head-on collision in front of Berry Plastics on Bowling Green Road. Police say a silver 2023 GMC Terrain driven by Albert Jones was...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky State Police announce Traffic Safety Checkpoints
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police will conduct Traffic Safety Checkpoints in Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, Marshall and Trigg counties, they reported Wednesday morning. According to a Wednesday release, checkpoints promote motorist safety and deter drivers from violating Kentucky laws. "The intent of a...
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Interstate 24 Tractor-Trailer Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle wreck on Interstate 24 at Exit 86 in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just after 8 am a tractor-trailer driven by Halid Pajic collided with a guardrail. Pajic was taken by Hopkinsville EMS to Jennie Stuart Health for...
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
thunderboltradio.com
Paducah Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning House Fire
A Paducah teenager died in a house fire on Wednesday morning. McCracken County Sheriff’s reports said officers and firefighters from three departments responded to a Southside residence just before 10:00. When arriving at the scene, officers discovered the residence fully involved, with a 16-year old female still inside. Reports...
KFVS12
I-69 exit at Benton, Ky. reopened after 18-vehicle crash
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews worked quickly to clear more than a dozen crashed vehicles at an exit off of Interstate 69 in Marshall County Tuesday morning, January 31. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), 18 vehicles were involved in a crash at the exit 41 ramp to the U.S. 641 spur at Benton.
kbsi23.com
3 face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s detectives search home
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – Three people face charges after McCracken County Sheriff’s dectectives and deputies executed a search warrant at a home on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Detectives and deputies arrested three people after searching a home on Orchard View Drive in McCracken County. Detectives found and seized...
wpsdlocal6.com
Responders investigating possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Fire Department and Atmos Energy are investigating a possible gas leak on Olivet Church Road, Fire Chief Steve Kyle confirms. Local 6 Photo Journalist Jason Thomason is on-scene and working to find out more information. This is a breaking story and will be updated.
kbsi23.com
Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Farmington, KY
FARMINGTON, Ky. (KBSI) – A man with three outstanding warrants was arrested after Graves County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington looking for a different man. Graves County sheriff’s deputies went to a home in Farmington early on January 31 trying to find a wanted fugitive....
westkentuckystar.com
Southside fire claims the life of a teenager
A Wednesday morning house fire on Paducah's Southside claimed the life of a teenager. Just before 10 a.m. McCracken County Sheriff's deputies, along with firefighters from the Reidland-Farley Fire Department, the Hendron Fire Department, and the Ledbetter Fire Department, responded to a house fire on Pugh Road. Deputies said when...
whopam.com
Bowling Green robbery suspect arrested in Lyon County
A man sought for a bank robbery in Bowling Green was arrested Wednesday in Lyon County. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office and members of the Western Kentucky Violent Crimes Task Force located and arrested 45-year old Christopher L. Trice in Kuttawa. Trice was a wanted fugitive for a Bowling...
KFVS12
Icy conditions getting worse in Kentucky, according to KYTC
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is alerting the public about the dangerously icy conditions, especially on rural secondary highways. While the morning sunshine is slowly melting the ice, it is also creating slick roads that cause driving conditions to be as bad as they were after the freezing rain and sleet hit the Heartland earlier in the week.
whopam.com
Hopkinsville man sentenced to life for Todd County murder, DUI charges
The Hopkinsville man found guilty by a jury in November of murder and DUI for a fatal crash on Blue and Gray Park Road was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday afternoon in Todd Circuit Court. Kentucky State Police Trooper Hunter Carroll investigated the July 29, 2020 crash and determined...
