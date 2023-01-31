Effective: 2023-02-02 19:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 13.3 Thu 6 pm CST 13.3 12.4 11.5

