weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for George, Greene, Jackson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 19:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: George; Greene; Jackson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pascagoula At Merrill affecting Jackson, Greene and George Counties. For the Pascagoula River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pascagoula At Merrill. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, water covers roads at Smith`s Fish Camp in Southern George County. At 20.0 feet, water covers the main road at Plum Bluff in southern George County. At 22.0 feet, flood Stage. Water approaches homes in west Merrill. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:15 PM CST Thursday the stage was 22.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 23.0 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/mob. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:00 PM CST Thursday the stage was 29.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.7 feet early Monday afternoon. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Jones by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 19:37:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-04 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 900 AM CST. Target Area: Jones The National Weather Service in Jackson MS has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Mississippi Tallahala Creek At Laurel affecting Jones County. For the Pascagoula...including Collins, Near Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Laurel, Chunky, Arundel, Enterprise, Shubuta, Brooklyn...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tallahala Creek At Laurel. * WHEN...From this evening to Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Agricultural and lowland flooding is becoming more widespread along and near the creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CST Thursday the stage was 13.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CST Thursday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (6 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Tallahala Creek Laurel 13.0 13.3 Thu 6 pm CST 13.3 12.4 11.5
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Greene, Hale, Marengo by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 01:48:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 04:17:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Greene; Hale; Marengo The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam affecting Greene, Marengo and Hale Counties. .Flooding is expected on the Black Warrior River and a flood warning remains in effect. Another statement will be issued by Friday morning, or sooner if conditions warrant. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black Warrior River At Selden Lock and Dam. * WHEN...From late Friday night to early Monday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CST Thursday the stage was 86.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Saturday morning to a crest of 91.3 feet Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 90.0 feet.
