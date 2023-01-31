Report: ‘Extremely dangerous’ Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following standoff with police

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Benjamin Foster: The Accused Southern Oregon Torturer, Killer, and Standoff SuspectChristopher ShanksGrants Pass, OR
Grants Pass Police manhunt of ex-convict who tortured and killed victims finally endsRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Oregon man on the run after torturing a woman in Grants PassRobbie NewportGrants Pass, OR
Chop your financial struggles in half, learn tips and tricks for budgeting grocery listThe LanternAzalea, OR
A very risky Kidnapping suspect in Oregon dies from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a confrontation with policeSherif SaadGrants Pass, OR
Idaho murders – update: Source reveals victim ‘grabbed knife’ as Kaylee Goncalves’ family appeals gag order
One of the victims in the Idaho murders reportedly fought the attacker before she was killed. Sources close to the investigation told NewsNation that slain University of Idaho Xana Kernodle had suffered wounds to her fingers after “repeatedly grabbing” the knife from the killer during the 13 November attack. Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin and her roommates Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were also murdered that night. Washington State University criminology PhD student Bryan Kohberger has since been charged with the slayings. Last week, the Goncalves family’s attorney Shanon Gray appealed a gag order in the case that he described...
Family found dead in Pennsylvania made a 'joint decision' to kill themselves, police say
A Pennsylvania family found shot dead in their backyard last week in what police say appears to be a suicide pact, included a mother and daughter who loved bowling and were devout Christian conservatives, people who knew them said. Morgan Daub, 26, and her parents, James Daub, 62, and Deborah...
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Officials: North Carolina man missing since Christmas Eve found dismembered, sealed in concrete
Officials in North Carolina said a man who had been missing since Christmas Eve was reportedly found dismembered and sealed in concrete about a month later.
A woman found out she was dead after her parents told news outlets they were grieving her 'loss' by feeding ducks
Multiple news outlets reported that Alicia Rowe died 10 years ago. The problem is, she was very much alive.
Alex Murdaugh's alibi just had an 'atomic bomb' drop down on it: Criminal defense attorney
South Carolina criminal defense attorney Cindy Crick weighed in on the impact of testimony from the first week of the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial on "Sunday Night in America."
KTVZ
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting 90-year-old owner of famed New York City candy shop
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting the 90-year-old owner of an iconic 24-hour candy shop in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood, according to the New York Police Department. Luis Peroza, 39, was arrested Friday on charges of assault for allegedly striking Ray Alvarez, the owner of Ray’s Candy...
KTVZ
Indiana man dies after falling from Puerto Rico cliff while filming a TikTok video
An Indiana man died after falling from a cliff in Puerto Rico while trying to make a video for TikTok, according to his family. Edgar Garay, 27, of Indiana, was on a recreational day trip to the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico on January 29 when he fell off a 70-foot coastal cliff near the lighthouse in Cabo Rojo, according to a news release from the US Coast Guard.
KTVZ
Alex Murdaugh hid settlement of more than $4 million from family of his late housekeeper, her son testifies
Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh never told the family of his late housekeeper that he collected more than $4 million in insurance settlements after she fell at his home, according to testimony at his double murder trial Friday. Outside the presence of the jury, Judge Clifton Newman heard testimony...
KTVZ
Residential care facility faces $10,000 fine after Iowa funeral director finds woman pronounced dead gasping for air in body bag
An Iowa Alzheimer’s care facility is facing a $10,000 fine after pronouncing a woman dead who was later found alive when a funeral director unzipped her body bag, according to documents from the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals. The 66-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was admitted...
