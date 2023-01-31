ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uky.edu

Get to know TEK: UK’s new QEP

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — A new campus initiative will build upon the University of Kentucky’s existing efforts to put students first. “Transdisciplinary Educational approaches to advance Kentucky,” or TEK, is a collaborative effort — involving staff, students, faculty, alumni and community members — to support UK students’ success. It serves as the institution’s Quality Enhancement Plan, or QEP, a key part of UK’s reaccreditation for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Faculty Fellows request for proposals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is pleased to announce this request for proposals (RFP) for academic year 2023-24 that will provide grants of up to $4,000 for Faculty Fellows to engage in activities associated with student excellence. This program provides resources and support for faculty to design academic courses, research projects and other forms of creative work. Activities developed should sustain equity-oriented partnerships, organize novel opportunities for students to learn, and support faculty and students to implement ethical and rigorous participatory activities.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK’s Gary Ferland named AAAS Fellow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) — Gary Ferland, a professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK honors Black History Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Universities are where new discoveries are made, new understanding is reached and new ideas thrive. With that understanding, it is no surprise that Black History Month first began on a college campus. While the first monthlong commemoration began in 1969 at Kent State...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy