LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is pleased to announce this request for proposals (RFP) for academic year 2023-24 that will provide grants of up to $4,000 for Faculty Fellows to engage in activities associated with student excellence. This program provides resources and support for faculty to design academic courses, research projects and other forms of creative work. Activities developed should sustain equity-oriented partnerships, organize novel opportunities for students to learn, and support faculty and students to implement ethical and rigorous participatory activities.

