uky.edu
Get to know TEK: UK’s new QEP
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — A new campus initiative will build upon the University of Kentucky’s existing efforts to put students first. “Transdisciplinary Educational approaches to advance Kentucky,” or TEK, is a collaborative effort — involving staff, students, faculty, alumni and community members — to support UK students’ success. It serves as the institution’s Quality Enhancement Plan, or QEP, a key part of UK’s reaccreditation for the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
uky.edu
‘UK at the Half’: UK Don T. Frazier Science Outreach Center open for business once again
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 1, 2023) — In this “UK at the Half,” Don Frazier, Ph.D., professor emeritus at the University of Kentucky and long-time former chair of the Department of Physiology is announcing that the UK's Science Outreach Center is open for business once again, after halting operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
uky.edu
Faculty Fellows request for proposals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 2, 2023) — The University of Kentucky Chellgren Center for Undergraduate Excellence is pleased to announce this request for proposals (RFP) for academic year 2023-24 that will provide grants of up to $4,000 for Faculty Fellows to engage in activities associated with student excellence. This program provides resources and support for faculty to design academic courses, research projects and other forms of creative work. Activities developed should sustain equity-oriented partnerships, organize novel opportunities for students to learn, and support faculty and students to implement ethical and rigorous participatory activities.
uky.edu
HRSA funding to strengthen current, future public health workforce in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) — Three Kentucky state universities, led by the University of Kentucky, received a $1.5 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to grow and diversify the public health workforce through the Public Health Scholarship Program (PHSP). The UK College of Public...
uky.edu
UK’s Gary Ferland named AAAS Fellow
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Jan. 31, 2023) — Gary Ferland, a professor in the University of Kentucky Department of Physics and Astronomy in the College of Arts and Sciences, has been named a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS), the world’s largest general scientific society and publisher of the Science family of journals.
uky.edu
Introducing the MS in Biostatistics program and inaugural cohort at the UK College of Public Health
In response to public health and industry demands, the University of Kentucky’s College of Public Health (CPH) recently launched a new Master of Science in Biostatistics (MSBST) program in the Fall of 2022, producing highly trained, in-demand biostatisticians for the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the region, and beyond. The 33-credit,...
uky.edu
UK honors Black History Month
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Feb. 1, 2023) — Universities are where new discoveries are made, new understanding is reached and new ideas thrive. With that understanding, it is no surprise that Black History Month first began on a college campus. While the first monthlong commemoration began in 1969 at Kent State...
uky.edu
UK SA/VS Visiting Artists Series returns with slate of talks by global artists
The University of Kentucky School of Art and Visual Studies (SA/VS) continues its Visiting Artist Series this semester with lectures featuring artists from around the globe, spanning multiple disciplines. The series kicks off Friday, Feb. 3, in the Singletary Center for the Arts with Polish artist Hab. Bartłomiej Struzik.
