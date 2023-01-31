Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Best 17-inch Laptop Deals: Get a large laptop for $330
If you’re feeling cramped on your phone, tablet and laptop screen, it’s time to expand your world view — the view through your laptop screen, that is. The largest screen size most companies go up to is 17-inches. It’s more than enough to edit spreadsheets, watch Netflix, or game with ease and comfort. If “ease and comfort” is your vibe, these 17-inch laptop deals might be more up your alley. The larger screens offer more digital real-estate to work with and generally they have a bit more power tucked inside than the average laptop. Luckily for you, there’s always some great 17-inch laptop deals up for grabs if you can find them, and we’ve already taken care of that for you by scoping out the best 17-inch laptop deals and rounding them all up in one place.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score a Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7 RTX 3060 Gaming Laptop for $970
Dell is offering the Dell G15 15" Intel Core i7-12700 RTX 3060 gaming laptop for only $970.19 after new stackable coupon codes "SAVE10" and "ARMMPPS". This is a great deal for a laptop equipped with a capable RTX 30 series video card as well as the Intel Core i7 CPU.
Digital Trends
Get this Asus gaming laptop with an RTX 3060 while it’s $400 off
Best Buy knows what you’re looking for when it comes to gaming laptop deals and that’s ably demonstrated by the deal on an Asus ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop right now. Ordinarily priced at $1,400, it’s currently enjoying a hefty reduction of $400 bringing it down to $1,000. An ideal opportunity to get more for your money, there’s plenty to love here for the price tag. With stock likely to be limited, either hit the buy button below or read on while we take you through the deal.
Digital Trends
Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for the Super Bowl
You’ve still got a bit of time to get a large screen delivered to watch Super Bowl 2023 in 4K from the comfort of your living room, on a 75-inch TV will definitely make you feel that you’re in the stadium with all the other fans. And the experience doesn’t have to break the bank, either: Fortunately, there are some great 75-inch TV deals happening right now that’ll put a super-sized television at the center of you entertainment setup on the cheap — and we’ve rounded up the best of the best below.
Digital Trends
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 27-inch QHD monitor is today
Dell is always a reliable name for anyone looking for the best monitor deals and that’s certainly the case today. Right now, you can buy the 27-inch Dell SE2723DS QHD Monitor for $200 saving you $60 off the regular price of $260. Packed with great features for the price, this is the ideal monitor for anyone looking to enhance their home office setup without spending a fortune. As always with Dell deals, it’s unlikely to stick around for long so let’s take a quick look at why it’s worth it. Alternatively, hit the buy button below to get straight to purchasing it.
Digital Trends
Today’s Best Deals: A powerful laptop over $450 off and more
In the mood for some shopping? Want the added thrill of saving a buck? We’ve got the best options on tech-related products across the internet today. Be sure to head over to our dedicated deals section to find more contained lists, as this one will include a smorgasbord of gear. For example, if you need a new grill before summer returns, see our best grill deals guide. If you want to secure and monitor your home, check out the best security camera deals. Or, if you’re tired of sitting so much while you work, take a look at the best standing desk deals. Essentially, there are a lot of options and you’ll definitely be able to find what you’re looking for if you want something more specific. Otherwise, read on for today’s best deals.
Phone Arena
Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones are already up to a whopping $780 off at Best Buy
Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy S23 smartphones were finally announced officially today. The phones come with a slew of practical upgrades that make them a strong contender for spots on the best phones of 2023 list. Despite numerous rumors to the contrary, the devices are priced the same as last year, and you can save big by pre-ordering them through Best Buy.
notebookcheck.net
Deal | 55-inch LG B2 OLED hits lowest price ever on Amazon
The sought-after LG B2 OLED has once again dropped below the important US$1,000 price threshold and even reached its lowest price yet after the reasonably sized 55-inch version received a notable 32% discount on Amazon. A few weeks ago, the South Korean tech giant LG has announced the latest 2023...
Digital Trends
Usually $3,879, this Lenovo laptop is down to $1,479 today
Anyone looking for a new laptop has to balance performance with price. What if we told you there are some laptop deals out there that don’t force you to compromise? This Lenovo ThinkPad deal is one of them. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 4 is a high-performing workhorse of a computer, and its price usually reflects that, but Lenovo just knocked an insane amount of cash off the sticker price. This laptop normally costs $3,879, but today Lenovo is discounting it by an insane $2,400, making the final price only $1,479. This deal probably won’t last long, so grab it before Lenovo realizes how much money its losing.
Digital Trends
Does the Samsung Galaxy S23 have an SD card slot? Know this before buying
New smartphone releases seem to be in an everchanging state when it comes to what’s included with current hardware. It wasn’t that long ago when every phone came with an SD card slot for expandable storage, but in 2023, the feature is a rarity — leaving many people doubtful that the Samsung Galaxy S23 will have an SD card slot.
Digital Trends
Today’s best tech deals: Save on Galaxy S23, 70-inch 4K TV for $500 and more
There are all kinds of tech deals that you can shop right now across the different online retailers, but if you’re looking for the best ones, we’ve got you covered. Here are the top bargains that are worthy of your attention, but you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of any of them because we’re not sure how much time is left before they’re taken down. If you’re planning to purchase a new smartphone, we’ve also got an offer for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23.
Digital Trends
Best tablet deals: Save on Android tablets, iPad and more
Most people already own a smartphone, but investing in tablets is always a good idea. They make it easier on the eyes to read ebooks, watch movies and shows, and play games, as you’ve got more real estate on their larger touchscreens. However, just like new phones, tablets may be expensive. If you’re looking to purchase a device by Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, or Samsung, you’re in luck because we’ve gathered some of the best tablet deals that you can buy right now.
Nvidia RTX 4090 becomes first Lovelace card to break into the Steam survey
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. TL;DR: It appears that the RTX 4090's huge price tag hasn't put gamers off buying one. The latest Steam survey shows Nvidia's flagship burst into the main GPU chart in January, becoming the second best-performing card among participants. It was also a good month for Windows 11, which passed the 30% user-share mark after further eroding Windows 10's lead.
Digital Trends
Don’t need the Xbox Series X? The Xbox Series S is $50 off today
If you’re having trouble deciding between Xbox Series X and Series S deals, here’s a good reason to go for the cheaper variant of Microsoft’s latest generation of video game consoles: A $50 discount from Best Buy for the Xbox Series S. That means you’ll only have to pay $250 instead of $300, but you don’t have time to waste if you’re interested.
Zotac's GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO is a tour de force of 4K gaming
With the GeForce RTX 4080 AMP Extreme AIRO, Zotac is offering a card that is the best choice for 4K gaming.
Digital Trends
Latest iPad Air is down to its lowest-ever price
The 2022 Apple iPad Air, the latest version in its line of high-performance tablets, is down to its lowest-ever price in Amazon’s iPad deals. The device’s Wi-Fi, 64GB model will be yours for $500, down $99 from its original price of $599 — a bargain that will surely attract a lot of attention from all kinds of shoppers. Before the tablet gets sold out, you should act fast and take advantage of the offer.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. S22: Compare the New Phone Against the 2022 Flagship
This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. The $800 (£849, AU$1,349) Samsung Galaxy S23 made its debut Wednesday as part of the company's Unpacked event, but Samsung is also keeping last year's Galaxy S22 around with a price cut. That 2022 phone now costs $700, and it still has excellent specs like a 50-megapixel main camera. It's been updated to Android 13 and last year's speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy S22 have nearly identical designs, including a 6.1-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Nvidia's RTX 6000 Ada Tested in 3DMark: AD102 with 18,176 Cores
Can professional RTX 6000 Ada beat gaming GeForce RTX 4090 in 3DMark?
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy Unpacked | Samsung announces Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P options and Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays
Alongside the Galaxy Book3 Ultra and Galaxy Book3 Pro 360, Samsung also introduced the Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 and Galaxy Book3 Pro 16 with Intel Raptor Lake-P and Intel Evo designs. Samsung Galaxy Book3 Pro 14. The Galaxy Book3 Pro 14 weighs 1.17 kg and comes in three SKUs with...
Digital Trends
No, AMD CPUs and GPUs won’t get cheaper — the CEO reveals why
During its latest earnings call, AMD revealed something that perfectly explains why we’re not currently swimming in cheap GPUs. No, it’s not just the way the prices have been set in the first place. To control the lowering demand for graphics cards, AMD has been “under-shipping” chips in...
