HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Four different players score as Middleboro boys hockey edges Abington
Connor McNaughton, Nolan Kaiser, Brayden Fernald and Sam Steinman scored Wednesday night to lift the Middleboro boys hockey team to a 4-3 win over South Shore League rival Abington. The Sachems improved to 4-9-1. Jake Quinn scored twice for the Green Wave (5-9), and Evan St. Martin had 3 assists....
Natalia Hall-Rosa is a game-changing scorer for Bridgewater-Raynham girls basketball team
BRIDGEWATER – Natalia Hall-Rosa spent the start of the fourth quarter behind the bench. Not in the game. "Oh yeah, I'm fine," she reassured, revealing a deep cut on her hand postgame. Hall-Rosa's appointment with the Bridgewater-Raynham athletic training staff lasted precisely 40 seconds of game time. It was the only semblance of a breather...
Boys Basketball Scoreboard for Feb. 2: Mahar earns one-point win over Lenox & more
After being down 10 points late into the first half, Mahar went a run to seal a 47-46 win over Lenox on Thursday.
Who are the Goodnow Award winners? Look back at 42 years of top girls basketball players in Western Mass.
MassLive presented the 2021-2022 Vi Goodnow Award Wednesday night to Springfield Central senior Julie Bahati during halftime of the Golden Eagles game against Longmeadow.
SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Thursday, Feb. 2
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday (and Wednesday's late) high school action on the SouthCoast. Old Rochester wrapped up an undefeated season on Wednesday night, clinching the South Coast Conference regular season crown. Alexia Gonsalves was a double-winner, taking first in the mile (6:06.4) and 2-mile (13:14.4). The Bulldogs also got wins from Delilah Post in the 600 (1;53.3), Maddie Conner in the 1,000 (3:25.5), Audrey Thomas in the 300 (44.8) and Lily Crook in the shot put (25-8) as well as the 4x400 team (4:54.8) of Post, Scarlet Patnaude, Conner and Jill LeBlanc. Winners for Apponequet (3-2) were Morgan Hayward in the high jump, Emerson Ricciardi in the 55 hurdles and Reagan Flynn in the 55 dash.
WMass Tournament Outlook: PVIAC releases latest set of rankings for basketball and hockey as of Jan. 31
The Pioneer Valley Interscholastic Athletic Association released its latest look at the Western Massachusetts Tournament Tuesday for boys and girls basketball and hockey.
Brookline Delivers Third Conference Loss To Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team hosted Brookline High last night. Framingham High is now 10-6 overall and 6-3 in the Bay State League.
Warriors Defeat Flyers 62-41
BRROKLINE – The Framingham High boys basketball team travelled to Brookline yesterday for a game against the Warriors of Brookline High. “Encouraging moments but not enough to compete with a really good Brookline team,” Tweeted coach Jason Gosselin. Framingham is now 3-9 this season.
Scoreboard: Chicopee Comp boys basketball defeats East Longmeadow & more
Chicopee Comp and East Longmeadow's boys' basketball game on Tuesday came down to the wire, as the Colts came out on top 49-48.
Alex Hudson, fourth quarter run pushes No. 20 Taconic girls basketball past West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD — West Springfield was on an 11-3 run when No. 20 Taconic coach Matt Mickle called a timeout.
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Donnelly wins it in OT for Martha's Vineyard girls hockey
Maia Donnelly scored the game winner for the Martha's Vineyard girls hockey team in a 3-2 overtime win over Barnstable on Wednesday. Elle Mone and Esme Colon had the other two goals for Martha's Vineyard (8-5-2). Alana Nevin, Emily Coogan, Olive MacPhail and Jane Coogan each had an assist. More:Playoff picture: Here's where...
Two-goal third period leads Longmeadow boys hockey past East Longmeadow, 3-1 (video)
WEST SPRINGFIELD - It only seemed fitting Thursday’s matchup between crosstown rivals Longmeadow boys hockey and East Longmeadow came down to the wire.
