cbs17
Durham man charged in August killing on South Roxboro Street
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham man has been charged with murder in an August killing in the 2500 block of South Roxboro Street. Durham police said Thursday that 22-year-old Savon Lamonte Dunston was arrested Wednesday at Candlewood Suites in the 1800 block of N.C. 54. Officers responded to...
cbs17
Victims identified as Durham men in quadruple shooting that left 2 dead
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department has identified the two victims in a fatal double shooting. Police said they were called to the 4100 block of Sudbury Road on Tuesday just before 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found four men has been shot. Police said 34-year-old...
cbs17
Police identify man killed in Spring Lake break-in
SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home. The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.
cbs17
Have you seen this car? Durham police ask public to ID vehicle involved in shootings hours apart
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying and or locating a vehicle that was believed to be involved in two shootings into an occupied building. Police said the shootings happened on Jan. 21 in the 1200 block of North...
cbs17
3-year-old abducted in Virginia found at I-95 rest area in Nash County, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man is awaiting extradition after authorities said he abducted a 3-year-old child in Virginia Beach. Around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the N.C. Highway Patrol received calls that an autistic, nonverbal child had been taken and that the vehicle may be near the rest area on Interstate 95 in Nash County.
2 killed, 2 hurt in Durham shooting
Durham police say they got a call about a shooting on Sudbury Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
cbs17
2-car wreck in Cary sends postal worker to hospital; other driver charged
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A U.S. Postal Service driver was taken to a hospital after her mail truck was hit by a driver who faces charges stemming from the wreck. Cary police say they were called at 10:13 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Southwest Maynard Road and Wicklow Drive in reference to a wreck.
cbs17
Child hit by vehicle in Raleigh on Six Forks Road, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A child was hit by a vehicle on Wednesday night in Raleigh, police said. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the Raleigh Police Department said a child was hit by a vehicle on Six Forks and East Millbrook roads in Raleigh. Police said the child has non-life-threatening...
cbs17
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Louisburg Walmart
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV crashed into a Walmart in Louisburg on Thursday night, according to Franklin County Emergency Services. At about 8 p.m., Franklin County EMS, the Louisburg Police Department and the Louisburg Fire Department responded to the Walmart at 705 Retail Way. A red SUV plowed...
cbs17
Durham police name Top 10 Most Wanted people for February
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department named 10 people on Wednesday that are wanted for various crimes in the city. The list identifies 10 individuals that are wanted for various charges. Police named them as their ‘most wanted’ for the month of February. In no...
WRAL
Flock of cameras across Raleigh helps police find violent criminals
In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder. In six months, the Flock camera network alerted Raleigh police 116 times and led to 41 arrests for crimes ranging from stolen cars and license plates to murder.
cbs17
Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
cbs17
Woman ejected in Cary single-car crash, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was ejected and transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after a single-vehicle crash, the Cary Police Department said. The woman, Enedina Tomas, 24, was a passenger in a car traveling along Chapel Hill Road when it was involved in a rollover crash at the Fincastle Drive intersection.
cbs17
Man exposed himself to child inside Sanford Dollar General, police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested on Monday for exposing himself in front of a child inside a Sanford Dollar General, according to its police department. On Monday, shortly before 9 p.m., Sanford police officers were called to the Dollar General at 2237 Jefferson Davis Highway in reference to a man inside the store exposing himself to a child.
cbs17
Man gets 10 years in prison for 2020 drive-by shooting in Dunn
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A felon was sentenced to a decade in prison for possessing a firearm after opening fire during a drive-by shooting toward a group of individuals in Dunn in 2020. According to court documents, on Dec. 19, 2020, Dunn police officers were patrolling downtown businesses when...
cbs17
Dunn man accused of firing gun, threatening drivers, trying to pull man out of car, Harnett sheriff says
LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Dunn man is in custody after authorities said he fired a gun, yelled at drivers, and tried to pull a man out of his car. Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats said Wednesday that Terry Antoine Fredrick, 39, faces five charges and was being held in the county’s detention center on a $390,000 bond.
cbs17
Employees sought shelter in cooler during North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting, 911 calls reveal
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — “There’s a shooting. Please now. Please now.”. That plea for help came in the first of a series of 911 calls released Monday night by the Raleigh Police Department stemming from the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh.
cbs17
Franklin County man charged in North Raleigh McDonald’s shooting that injured worker
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A 21-year-old Youngsville man has been arrested and charged in the Jan. 20 shooting at a McDonald’s restaurant in North Raleigh. Mandrell Antonio Johnson was arrested Monday and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, and four counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied property, according to warrants.
Durham shooting stats show 2023 off to violent start
DURHAM, N.C. — Durham police responded to the report of a shooting overnight, an occurrence that has been increasingly common since the beginning of the new year. Through Jan. 21, which is the most recent date for which the police department was able to provide data, there had been 85 reported shootings in the Bull City; 14 people were injured and one died.
cbs17
Human remains found inside barrel in Lee County; man arrested, sheriff says
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Thursday after human remains were found inside of a barrel, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 25, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at 1675 Farrell Road in Sanford and a connecting part of land that contains 1741 and 1745 Farrell Road.
