SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve seen our share of cold temperatures this week, but the coldest of the week may have waited until the very last day of the workweek to show up. An arctic cold front passing through the area tonight is not only bringing a round of snow showers, but some of the coldest wind chills we’ve seen this season. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for Friday morning, and we won’t get much relief through the day with actual temperatures not moving much from morning to afternoon.

SAGINAW, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO