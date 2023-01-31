ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saginaw, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WNEM

First Alert: Bitterly cold wind chills Friday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - We’ve seen our share of cold temperatures this week, but the coldest of the week may have waited until the very last day of the workweek to show up. An arctic cold front passing through the area tonight is not only bringing a round of snow showers, but some of the coldest wind chills we’ve seen this season. Wind Chill Advisories have been issued for Friday morning, and we won’t get much relief through the day with actual temperatures not moving much from morning to afternoon.
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

‘Code Blue’ - Lansing initiates Cold Weather Emergency Plan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials in Lansing initiated the city’s Code Blue cold weather plan Tuesday afternoon. The Department of Human Relations and Community Services (HRCS) and the Lansing Fire Department’s Emergency Management Division activated the city’s policies for extreme cold temperatures, known as the “Code Blue Policy,” at 5 p.m.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Woody says early spring on the way for Michigan

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan’s official groundhog, Woody, made her annual Groundhog Day prediction Thursday morning. With a large crowd gathered around “Woody’s House” at the Howell Nature Center, the bundled-up onlookers saw Woody emerge to not see her shadow, signaling an early spring, according to the Groundhog Day legend.
HOWELL, MI
abc12.com

See how much snow fell in Mid-Michigan this weekend

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Bay Region received the most snow in Mid-Michigan from the snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. The highest snowfall amounts from Mid-Michigan reported to the National Weather Service on Sunday morning came from spotters around Bay, Gladwin, Midland and Saginaw counties. Hemlock in...
MICHIGAN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan

Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
BAY CITY, MI
mycitymag.com

Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5

Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
BAY CITY, MI
MLive

4,800 gallons of sewage leaked after main break in Bay County

BAY CITY, MI - Crews are working on repairing a broken main that caused a sewage leak in Bay County. On Jan. 31, the Bay County Department of Water and Sewer experienced a sanitary sewer overflow from a broken force main near the intersection of M-13 and Erickson Road in Fraser Township. According to the department, approximately 4,800 gallons of sanitary sewage leaked onto the ground over a two-hour period.
BAY COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning

May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
SAGINAW, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says

MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
MIDLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Firefighters respond to a house fire across from Potter Park Zoo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Firefighters responded to a house near The Red Cedar River and Potter Park Zoo. The Lansing Fire Department went to a house off Pennsylvania Avenue and on Beulah Street on Tuesday. This is south of the Red Cedar River and located right before the Potter Park Zoo entrance in Lansing. News 10 was on the scene and saw Lansing Firefighters at a yellow house with smoke coming out of it.
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Northbound I-75 reopens at Clio after crash

BIRCH RUN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - All lanes of northbound I-75 reopened between Clio and Birch Run on Monday morning after a crash in southern Saginaw County previously closed all four lanes. The crash was reported around 11 a.m. between Burt and Birch Run roads about a mile south of...
CLIO, MI
WLNS

Lansing couple loses everything in house fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
LANSING, MI
tourcounsel.com

Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan

Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
BIRCH RUN, MI

