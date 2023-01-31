Read full article on original website
hockomocksports.com
Canton Beats KP to Secure Fourth Straight Hock Title
FOXBORO, Mass. – Since the Hockomock League introduced girls hockey six years ago, the games have always been competitive but Canton has stood above the others as the team to beat each winter. King Philip went into Wednesday night’s showdown at the Foxboro Sports Center looking to knock Canton off its perch and bring home its first league title in the process.
hockomocksports.com
Wednesday’s Schedule & Scoreboard – 02/01/23
Today’s games are listed below. Attleboro, 51 vs. Durfee, 43 – Final – Attleboro closed the game on a 10-0 run over the final three minutes to earn a key non-league win over a strong Durfee squad. The Bombardiers fell behind 40-34 early in the fourth but Neo Franco had a 7-0 run of his own, scoring off a turnover and then off of assists from Connor Houle (8 points) and Jaiden Outland — the latter a three — to give Attleboro a 41-40 lead. The Hilltoppers jumped back ahead on a traditional three-point play, but that would be Durfee’s only points in the final seven minutes of the game. Jaiden Outland (9 points) hit consecutive threes, the first on a nice feed from Houle and the second off a pass from Franco (15 points) on an offensive rebound. Houle and Franco tacked on two points apiece in the final minute to seal the win.
hockomocksports.com
Taunton Turns Up The Tempo, Pulls Away From Foxboro
TAUNTON, Mass. — After a slow start to the game on the offensive end, Taunton head coach Charlie Dacey turned to a defensive adjustment in search of an energy boost. The Tigers extended their defense to full-court pressure from the second quarter on, and while it had some positives on the defensive end, its biggest impact was changing the pace to where Taunton wanted it to be.
hockomocksports.com
Sawyer Dominates, KP Rallies for Win at Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. – With starting point guard Jordan Bennettt in street clothes and shooting guard Jackie Bonner forced to the sidelines with an injury in the second quarter, King Philip had its backcourt depth tested in Tuesday night’s visit to the Albertini Gym. While freshman Jessi Persky did an admirable job of staying composed against Mansfield’s pressure, senior Leah Santoro stepped up with the biggest shots of the night.
9 Bishop Feehan football stars sign NLI’s
ATTLEBORO, Mass (WPRI) – Nine football stars from Bishop Feehan signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday morning at the school. Watch the video above and hear from a few standouts.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Boston Man Identified as Dartmouth 195 Chase Suspect
DARTMOUTH — State police have identified the man caught in a pursuit involving K-9 units and a police helicopter yesterday in Dartmouth as 33-year-old Daryl Dickerson of East Boston. Dickerson was allegedly driving a stolen Ford Escape registered in Providence, R.I. when he is accused of fleeing an initial...
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
Car slams into Bristol home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
johnstonsunrise.net
RI DEM: ‘Bobcat sightings are a rare and exciting event’
Driving through Johnston, Art Dunn looked left to the breakdown lane and his gaze met the animal’s dead eyes. It was a bobcat, freshly killed by a passing vehicle; intact and mostly unscathed. “I knew what it was right away,” he recalled from his drive north on Interstate 295...
Bomb squad called to North Shore home after 3-pound military round found inside
A bomb squad was called into action Monday after a three-pound, armor-piercing military round was found inside a home on the North Shore, officials said.
WCVB
ESPN: Labor Secretary Marty Walsh is leading candidate to lead NHLPA
NEEDHAM, Mass. — U.S. Secretary of Labor and former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is a leading candidate to be appointed as the executive director of the National Hockey League Player's Association, ESPN reported. Walsh served as mayor from 2014 through 2021, when he stepped down to join the Biden...
commonwealthmagazine.org
Could Boston face an ‘urban doom loop’?
AT FIRST, the emptying out of downtown Boston office buildings looked like a seismic, but temporary, reaction to a once-in-a-100-year pandemic. Once we got a handle on the mysterious new virus ravaging the globe, the initial thinking went, things would more or less return to normal. But we are now...
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
fallriverreporter.com
Lindsay Clancy’s condition improving daily as GoFundMe fundraiser for husband nears $1 million goal
A Massachusetts mother accused of strangling to death at least two of her three deceased children is still recovering in a Boston hospital after jumping from a second story window in an apparent suicide attempt. According to the New Haven Register, Duxbury Chief of Police Michael Carbone stated Wednesday that...
Providence schools closed Friday due to bitter cold
Providence Public Schools will be closed Friday as the state braces for record-breaking cold, 12 News has learned.
4 Mass. hospitals rank within America’s 250 Best list, 1 ranks in top 50
There were four Massachusetts hospitals that ranked in Healthgrades’ “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” list and even one hospital ranking within the top 50 in the country. According to Healthgrades, the hospitals on the list “exhibit comprehensive high-quality care across clinical areas.” Rankings were based on performance...
Dartmouth Highway Pursuit Ends With Suspect’s Capture
DARTMOUTH — A state police pursuit of a suspect who allegedly fled on foot from a stolen vehicle in Dartmouth early Thursday morning has ended with the suspect's capture. Residents of North Dartmouth and northern New Bedford may have noticed a Massachusetts State Police Air Wing helicopter circling an area between I-195 and Rt. 6 as the sky grew light just after 7 a.m. Thursday.
Valley Breeze
Broad Street crossing guards say they work in fear
CUMBERLAND – Crossing guards who work every morning and afternoon along Broad Street in Cumberland say the situation with drivers has gotten so bad that they work every day in constant fear for their own safety and the safety of students and families. Karen McKenna, the crossing guard who...
