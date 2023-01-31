Effective: 2023-02-02 23:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Call 211 on any phone if you need help finding a warming shelter. Target Area: Brown; Calumet; Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc; Menominee; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Outagamie; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Winnebago WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until Noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 HOURS AGO