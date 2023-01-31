Investigations into a string of beheadings in southern Mali that have shocked the nation in Africa's Sahel region have scored a breakthrough, judicial and police sources said on Monday. Ten people in the cotton-growing town of Fana have been decapitated since 2018, sparking fears of ritual killings. "We have arrested the main suspect," local prosecutor Boubacar Moussa Diarra told AFP by phone."The details he gave of the crimes correspond to the nature of the murders," he said.A police official who declined to be named revealed the suspect had been arrested a year ago but had only confessed last week to the...

3 DAYS AGO