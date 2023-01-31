ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023

The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
Onward State

‘The Sky Is Not Falling’: Guy Gadowsky Confident Penn State Men’s Hockey Will Right The Ship

Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State Athletics In Black & White

Even though 2023 is just getting started, Penn State Athletics has had an action-packed school year. Whether it was Penn State football beating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, women’s soccer dominating the Big Ten Tournament, or men’s basketball starting to gain national attention, our visual staff was there to capture all of the ups and downs.
Onward State

Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator

The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
Onward State

Urgency Setting In For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Slump

Not long ago, everything was going great for Penn State men’s hockey. The first half of the season saw the Nittany Lions start 9-0 for the first time in program history, reach the top five in the USCHO rankings for the first time in years, and play outstanding hockey against the likes of powerhouses Minnesota and Michigan.
PennLive.com

Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?

Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Onward State

Penn State Football Working Toward ‘Tight End University’ Status

Penn State football has claimed the moniker “Linebacker University” for many seasons now, and for good reason. With a current NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Micah Parsons, a current Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee in NaVorro Bowman, and many former Pro Bowlers such as Lavar Arrington, Sean Lee, and Paul Posluszny, the Nittany Lions have largely earned that nickname.
Onward State

Penn State Hoops Overwhelmed By No. 1 Purdue 80-60

Penn State men’s basketball (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) 80-60 on the road at Mackey Arena Wednesday evening. Seth Lundy led the way for the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett had an off day and tallied just 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Onward State

Lady Lions To Participate In Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge

Penn State women’s basketball is staying in the fight against breast cancer. The Lady Lions announced Wednesday that they would continue their support of the Pink Zone with participation in the Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge. The challenge allows fans to pledge a donation for every free throw that...
Onward State

Penn State Men’s Hockey Forward Ben Schoen Out For Season

Penn State men’s hockey forward Ben Schoen will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team confirmed Tuesday. Schoen injured his knee during the second period in Penn State’s 7-3 game one loss to Michigan last Friday after he was boarded by Wolverines’ defenseman Jay Keranen. Keranen was handed a five-minute major for the play, and Schoen didn’t return to the game.
Aviation International News

Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University

Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
thesportspage.blog

State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points

CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
Onward State

Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11

Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
