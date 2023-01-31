Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Related
Onward State
Penn State Baseball Aiming To Build On Recent Success In 2023
The 2022 season was a good one for Penn State baseball. After making their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2012 and defeating Iowa in the first round, the Nittany Lions are trying to make a run for a Big Ten Championship. Back for his 10th season, head coach Rob...
Onward State
‘The Sky Is Not Falling’: Guy Gadowsky Confident Penn State Men’s Hockey Will Right The Ship
Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State Athletics In Black & White
Even though 2023 is just getting started, Penn State Athletics has had an action-packed school year. Whether it was Penn State football beating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, women’s soccer dominating the Big Ten Tournament, or men’s basketball starting to gain national attention, our visual staff was there to capture all of the ups and downs.
Onward State
Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator
The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
Onward State
Rose Bowl Trophy To Be Displayed At All-Sports Museum Until February 5
A once-in-a-lifetime collegiate experience is at fans’ fingertips. Penn State’s All-Sports Museum will host the 2023 Rose Bowl trophy for five days, it announced Monday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, Nittany Lion fans can see their team’s latest hardware up close and personal. The Leishman...
Onward State
Urgency Setting In For Penn State Men’s Hockey Amid Slump
Not long ago, everything was going great for Penn State men’s hockey. The first half of the season saw the Nittany Lions start 9-0 for the first time in program history, reach the top five in the USCHO rankings for the first time in years, and play outstanding hockey against the likes of powerhouses Minnesota and Michigan.
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Onward State
Penn State Football Working Toward ‘Tight End University’ Status
Penn State football has claimed the moniker “Linebacker University” for many seasons now, and for good reason. With a current NFL Defensive Player of the Year candidate in Micah Parsons, a current Pro Football Hall of Fame nominee in NaVorro Bowman, and many former Pro Bowlers such as Lavar Arrington, Sean Lee, and Paul Posluszny, the Nittany Lions have largely earned that nickname.
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer discusses Penn State offer, recruiting timeline
Wyomissing’s Caleb Brewer had a pretty good idea what was happening. Two weekends ago, Brewer, a budding prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, was on campus at Penn State for a junior day. The 6-foot-6 offensive tackle with offers from Michigan, Notre Dame and Wisconsin was called into James Franklin’s office.
Onward State
Penn State Hoops Overwhelmed By No. 1 Purdue 80-60
Penn State men’s basketball (14-8, 5-6 Big Ten) fell to No. 1 Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) 80-60 on the road at Mackey Arena Wednesday evening. Seth Lundy led the way for the Nittany Lions with 18 points and six rebounds. Jalen Pickett had an off day and tallied just 12 points, seven assists, and five rebounds.
Onward State
Lady Lions To Participate In Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge
Penn State women’s basketball is staying in the fight against breast cancer. The Lady Lions announced Wednesday that they would continue their support of the Pink Zone with participation in the Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge. The challenge allows fans to pledge a donation for every free throw that...
As No. 1 Penn State wrestlers move on from Iowa, No. 5 Ohio State awaits Friday in Columbus
From talk shows to idle chatter on social media, it seemed there were as many opinions about last Friday’s Penn State-Iowa dual meet as there were people watching. And with 388,000 viewers setting a wrestling ratings record on the Big Ten Network and 16,000 attending at Bryce Jordan Center, that’s a lot of opinions.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Hockey Forward Ben Schoen Out For Season
Penn State men’s hockey forward Ben Schoen will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season, the team confirmed Tuesday. Schoen injured his knee during the second period in Penn State’s 7-3 game one loss to Michigan last Friday after he was boarded by Wolverines’ defenseman Jay Keranen. Keranen was handed a five-minute major for the play, and Schoen didn’t return to the game.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
thesportspage.blog
State College rips Chambersburg boys by 28 points
CHAMBERSBURG — A suffocating man-to-man defense employed by State College proved to be too much for Chambersburg to handle Wednesday night at CASHS Field House. The Trojans managed only 9 points in the first half, shot 27% from the field (12-for-45) and dropped a 57-29 mercy rule game to the Little Lions in Mid Penn Commonwealth play.
Onward State
THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2023 Special Events Director Will Vincent
THON 2020: Donor and Alumni Relations Committee Member. Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself. I can play “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion on the recorder. What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2023?. I wanted to serve...
Onward State
Penn State Students Bringing Wawa Hoagies To State College February 11
Philadelphians, or students who just love hoagies, can look forward to subs from one of Pennsylvania’s favorite chains during Super Bowl weekend. Penn State students Daniela Carannante, Jaron Campbell, Akhdan Mir, Sam Naemi, and Jason Lu are bringing Wawa hoagies to Happy Valley on Saturday, February 11. Nothing says “Go Birds” more than a Wawa hoagie!
Lower Dauphin’s Charlie Fortney locks in his college commitment
Charlie Fortney locked in his college pick on the night before signing day. The Lower Dauphin senior told PennLive he plans to play at Shippensburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “What made them the pick for me was coach (Mark Maciejewski) and the...
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
National signing day: Where Centre County high school athletes signed for college
A number of athletes have signed their national letter of intent.
Comments / 0