Wilmington, NC

WECT

First Alert Forecast: wintry and wet conditions continue

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to General Beauregard Lee in Georgia, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at Wilmington International airport. Soon, more spaces will be available as there are plans in the works to add two more parking lots to fulfill the needs of travelers. More people moving...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area

Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story. Their recognizable blue and teal canopies wave on nearly every beach in the United States. Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and best friend Alex Slater invented the Shibumi Shade after years of lugging their family’s heavy umbrellas on beach vacations. As the wind-driven sunshade gained in popularity, the three UNC grads learned that launching their own company is not a breeze, and a lot of little things must be done to achieve success.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WECT

Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
WILMINGTON, NC
cfvts.org

The Ghost Trees of the Cape Fear River Part 2

The Cape Fear River is a historic and important body of water in North Carolina, flowing through the communities of Wilmington, Leland, Belville all the way to Southport and beyond. This river is our primary source of drinking water. For centuries, eons for that matter, it has been home to valuable wetlands and floodplains, diverse wildlife, and fish, and more recently a history steeped in our unique heritage and culture. Unfortunately, due to development and population growth, many of these historically important and scarce resources are rapidly being lost or adversely altered forever.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet

EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
EMERALD ISLE, NC
WECT

Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
WILMINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Big crowd shows up for county/NCDOT transportation plan kickoff session

CEDAR POINT — Nearly 100 people showed up Tuesday for the kickoff of the Carteret County transportation plan development process in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The drop-in session was held in the Western Park Community Center and attracted many elected officials and town staffers, especially...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport

Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
SOUTHPORT, NC
WECT

Basketball games played tonight without spectators at New Hanover High School

WILMINGTON, NC

