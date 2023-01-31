Read full article on original website
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal Data
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Family Dollar & Dollar Tree Combined Store is Opening in North Carolina
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
WECT
First Alert Forecast: wintry and wet conditions continue
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday evening to you and Happy Groundhog Day! As various groundhogs, from Punxsutawney Phil in Pennsylvania to General Beauregard Lee in Georgia, remind us of the changing seasons, your First Alert Forecast is decidedly wintry in the Cape Fear Region. Expect more gray, gloomy skies, and tote your rain gear for the risk of patchy rain and drizzle. Also brace for cold northerly breezes, akin to those that began to flow Wednesday, to continue to flow and pin temperatures in the chilly 40s in most times and places.
WECT
Additional parking spaces coming to Wilmington International Airport
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - During peak seasons in southeastern North Carolina, parking can be difficult to come by at Wilmington International airport. Soon, more spaces will be available as there are plans in the works to add two more parking lots to fulfill the needs of travelers. More people moving...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Oak Island refutes travel blog listing it as a dangerous beach
OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY)–The Town of Oak Island is refuting claims made by an online travel blog, that listed it in 8th place out of 10 deadliest beaches America. “Travel Lens” says the list was developed after analyzing factors like the number of surf zone fatalities and shark attacks since 2010, and the state most at risk for hurricanes.
WECT
Crews find items off Brunswick Co. coast belonging to boater missing out of North Myrtle Beach area
Dane Barnes: The co-founders of the Shibumi Shade are a wind-driven success story. Their recognizable blue and teal canopies wave on nearly every beach in the United States. Dane Barnes, his brother Scott and best friend Alex Slater invented the Shibumi Shade after years of lugging their family’s heavy umbrellas on beach vacations. As the wind-driven sunshade gained in popularity, the three UNC grads learned that launching their own company is not a breeze, and a lot of little things must be done to achieve success.
WECT
Help needed to staff warming shelter in Wilmington this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Warming Shelter Wilmington has announced that their shelter will open Feb. 3 and Feb. 4 for anyone experiencing homelessness in the Wilmington area. According to the announcement, the shelter will be located at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1403 Market St., and those wishing to...
cfvts.org
The Ghost Trees of the Cape Fear River Part 2
The Cape Fear River is a historic and important body of water in North Carolina, flowing through the communities of Wilmington, Leland, Belville all the way to Southport and beyond. This river is our primary source of drinking water. For centuries, eons for that matter, it has been home to valuable wetlands and floodplains, diverse wildlife, and fish, and more recently a history steeped in our unique heritage and culture. Unfortunately, due to development and population growth, many of these historically important and scarce resources are rapidly being lost or adversely altered forever.
WECT
Crews continue search efforts around Brunswick Co. coast for missing boater from North Myrtle Beach
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Items were found off the coast of Brunswick County that belongs to the missing 23-year-old boater last seen in the North Myrtle Beach area during a search on Wednesday morning, Feb. 1. Oak Island Water Rescue says Boat 4490 and 4492 are taking part in...
carolinacoastonline.com
Dredging work starts Thursday in ‘critical’ part of Bogue Inlet
EMERALD ISLE — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ dredge vessel Merritt is set to begin dredging a critical part of the Bogue Inlet channel between Emerald Isle and Onslow County on Thursday, Feb. 2. Carteret County Shore Protection Office Manager Ryan Davenport, whose office helps plan and...
WECT
Trash truck dumps garbage onto road after catching fire in Murrayville
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A GFL Environmental trash truck dumped its contents after they caught on fire in the Murrayville area this past Wednesday. The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was called at 12:37 p.m. on Feb. 1 and discovered a fire near 1222 Sherman Oaks Drive, according to NHC Deputy Fire Marshal Raymond Griswold.
carolinacoastonline.com
Big crowd shows up for county/NCDOT transportation plan kickoff session
CEDAR POINT — Nearly 100 people showed up Tuesday for the kickoff of the Carteret County transportation plan development process in conjunction with the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The drop-in session was held in the Western Park Community Center and attracted many elected officials and town staffers, especially...
WECT
New Hanover County Library winter sale returns with books for $2-3
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The annual winter book sale at the New Hanover County Northeast Branch Library begins this Friday for Friends of the Library and this Saturday for the general public. You can become a Friends of the Library member to shop on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5:30 to...
WECT
Car partially crushed under tractor-trailer during crash on U.S. 421 near I-140
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car was partially crushed under a tractor-trailer during a crash on U.S. 421 near the overpass with I-140 on Thursday. A photo shows the tractor-trailer taking up both northbound lanes and one southbound lane. A NC State Highway Patrol trooper has been sent to the...
WECT
Leland receives $80,000, Grand Strand area receives $575,000 for street safety action plans
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $80,000 in federal funding to the Town of Leland and $575,000 to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study to develop road safety action plans. A total of $800 million was awarded nationwide, including $8.1 million to North Carolina communities.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Texas Rangers exploring Leland site for minor league baseball, large entertainment venue
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Minor League Baseball could be coming to Northern Brunswick County. REV Entertainment and the Texas Rangers have reached out to the Town of Leland about the possibility of bringing a professional sports team, ballpark, and entertainment venue to the area. While this is still...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina, is a coastal city known for its beautiful beaches, historical sites, and vibrant arts and culture scene. As a city, it offers a great quality of life to its residents and has a diverse array of neighborhoods that cater to the needs of young professionals.
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Several Cape Fear stores fined for overcharging through price-scanner errors
(WWAY) — The State Department of Agriculture says it has collected fines from 52 stores in 33 counties because of excessive price-scanner errors. Some of those store were in the Cape Fear. The Walmart in Leland paid more than $1,400 in fines after the store failed an inspection in...
The State Port Pilot
Aldermen explore Highway 211 project's impact on Southport
Southport Aldermen held a strategic planning workshop Jan. 19 to discuss ongoing issues impacting the city and ways to address them. City Manager Bonnie Therrien brought the board together as her office prepares for the upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget and asked them to list some strengths and weaknesses, internally and externally, in Southport that will play a role in how the city moves forward. Therrien started the conversation by recognizing the history and beauty of Southport as a strength, and acknowledging the external weakness associated with the N.C. 211 expansion project.
WECT
Basketball games played tonight without spectators at New Hanover High School
