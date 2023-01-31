Read full article on original website
Wrestling: No. 5 Ohio State looks to stay undefeated in Big Ten play against No. 1 Penn State, No. 14 NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes return to action at home for weekend set against No. 9 Nittany LionsThe LanternColumbus, OH
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Penn State’s Lion Ambassadors were accused of hazing. Why isn’t it on the hazing report?
Story by Wyatt Massey of Spotlight PA State College. The Penn State Transparency Tracker is an ongoing effort by Spotlight PA to document and share the ways in which the university is, and is not, being transparent with the community. Due to its special “state-related” designation, Penn State is not subject to open records laws beyond the public disclosure of basic financial information.
Aviation International News
Volatus To Build Vertiport Near Penn State University
Volatus Infrastructure has agreed to build a public-use, FAA-compliant electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) vertiport at the privately owned, public-use Bellefonte (Pennsylvania) Airport (KN96) that serves the State College area, including the Penn State University campus. The vertiport—which eventually could have up to eight landing pads, each with a charging station—is expected to be operational later this year. It will initially operate as a single landing pad with one accompanying charging station.
Prominent Penn State administrator Damon Sims steps down, set to become associate professor
The vice president for Student Affairs served in the role for nearly 15 years and will serve as a special assistant to the president until June 30.
Onward State
THON Director Thursday: Meet THON 2023 Special Events Director Will Vincent
THON 2020: Donor and Alumni Relations Committee Member. Name an interesting, weird, or quirky fact about yourself. I can play “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion on the recorder. What made you want to apply for a director position for THON 2023?. I wanted to serve...
Onward State
Penn State Football Hires Colorado’s DJ Bryant As Recruiting Coordinator
The Nittany Lions’ recruiting team just got another boost. Penn State football hired former Colorado assistant director of player personnel DJ Bryant as a recruiting coordinator, as announced by the new staff member Thursday. “I really appreciate this opportunity,” Bryant wrote. “I can’t wait to get to work.”...
Onward State
[Photo Story] Penn State Athletics In Black & White
Even though 2023 is just getting started, Penn State Athletics has had an action-packed school year. Whether it was Penn State football beating Utah in the 2023 Rose Bowl, women’s soccer dominating the Big Ten Tournament, or men’s basketball starting to gain national attention, our visual staff was there to capture all of the ups and downs.
Onward State
Penn State Men’s Lacrosse Ranked No. 5 In Big Ten Preseason Poll
Penn State men’s lacrosse checked in at No. 5 in the Big Ten preseason poll, the team announced Thursday morning. Big Ten foes Maryland, Ohio State, Rutgers, and John Hopkins filled in the top four, while only Michigan was ranked behind Penn State at No. 6. Additionally, sophomore Kevin...
Meet the 10 applicants vying for a State College school board seat. What we know
Interviews will take place on Thursday.
Onward State
Locust Lane Craft Brewery Selling ‘Old Main Ale’ To Benefit THON
Locust Lane Craft Brewery is once again selling its Dancing Diamonds beer release to benefit THON and Four Diamonds. This year’s brew is “Old Main Ale,” which is a “winter warmer brewed with dark-ruby caramel malts and spiked with orange, spruce, and holiday cheer.” This 750 mL beverage checks in at 9% ABV and was one of the brewery’s December holiday releases.
National signing day: Where Centre County high school athletes signed for college
A number of athletes have signed their national letter of intent.
Onward State
Three Penn State Students Charged In November Assault
Three Penn State students were arrested and charged by State College police Tuesday for their alleged connection to a November 4 assault that left a man hospitalized, according to court documents. Valentino Scarpone, 21, and Keith Onimus, 22, were individually charged with one count each of felony aggravated assault, second-degree...
Onward State
‘The Sky Is Not Falling’: Guy Gadowsky Confident Penn State Men’s Hockey Will Right The Ship
Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.
Onward State
10 Questions With 2023 Humanitarian Service Award Recipient Leslie Laing
State College is filled with difference makers and individuals focused on introducing more cultural equity to the area. Leslie Laing happens to be an inspiring and vital piece within this movement. At this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Conference, Laing was awarded the 2023 Humanitarian Service Award through the Forum...
abc23.com
Saint Francis Student Protest
Students and staff of Saint Francis University gathered on campus Tuesday to raise awareness about sexual assault. This comes just days after police said two Saint Francis University football players were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Loretto Borough home last year. We were at the student led...
Former Penn State employee pleads guilty to wire fraud
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Lewistown man who worked for Penn State pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court after he was found to have sold equipment he fraudulently obtained for over a decade. Daniel Sickels, 48, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, a fine and three […]
bahsredandwhite.com
Bellefonte hires new Vice Principal; get to know her
Many students have welcomed Mrs. Katrina Lee into our school district since she has taken on the role of a new vice principal in recent weeks. Mrs. Lee has been in public education for sixteen years now as a middle school teacher and technology coach in the State College Area School District for twelve years. In the four years leading up to coming to Bellefonte, she worked as the assistant principal of Keystone Central School District.
Onward State
Lady Lions To Participate In Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge
Penn State women’s basketball is staying in the fight against breast cancer. The Lady Lions announced Wednesday that they would continue their support of the Pink Zone with participation in the Play4Kay National Free Throw Challenge. The challenge allows fans to pledge a donation for every free throw that...
Onward State
From Food Network To Happy Valley: Chef Gillian Clark Puts A French Spin On The Classic Diner
Oeuf Boeuf et Bacon, a French diner that opened downtown this fall, has taken State College by storm with its French-inspired menu and 1950s diner atmosphere. At the front of the diner is its owner and executive chef, Long Island native Gillian Clark. Although Clark joined the culinary game later...
Punxsutawney Phil, Buckeye Chuck make their predictions
Thursday is Groundhog Day, the day when two furry little creatures in Pennsylvania and Ohio predict whether we'll have an early spring or six more weeks of winter.
Why a Pa. school district decided to arm its officers with semi-automatic rifles
ALTOONA — At least two school districts in Pennsylvania now allow their police officers to store and use semi-automatic rifles such as AR-15s on school premises, arguing the weapons will help keep students safe from potential shooters. On Jan. 17, the Altoona Area School District school board updated the...
