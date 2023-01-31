Things haven’t been going so well for Penn State men’s hockey in the second half of the season. In case you missed it, the Nittany Lions blew a second-period 3-0 lead to No. 7 Michigan in Ann Arbor Saturday night. After going up 4-2 at 16:55 of the third period, Luke Hughes scored his third and fourth goals of the game to hand Penn State a disastrous 5-4 defeat and a crushing sweep at the mercy of the Wolverines.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO