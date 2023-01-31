ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pete Lakeman

Identical twins were suspected of rape; how a lucky break and a plea deal trumped a cutting-edge DNA test

Identical twins can be hard to tell apart. They occur in 1 out of 250 births. Still, at close range, they can be told apart. The challenge has been when trying to determine a suspect using a DNA test. Until recently, twins had DNA that was impossible to tell apart using the existing technology. Sometimes, a tattoo or some other external mark has been used to identify the culprit.
New York Post

15-year-old girl gets up to 9 years in prison for fatally stabbing rival Mount Vernon cheerleader Kayla Green

A teen girl was handed a possible nine-year prison sentence for fatally stabbing a 16-year-old Mount Vernon cheerleader following a school celebration. The 15-year-old, who wasn’t identified, was given three to nine years of prison time by a judge Tuesday after pleading guilty to first-degree manslaughter last December, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office said. The teen stabbed Kayla Green during a large brawl after a parade in Mount Vernon to mark the state championship won by the high school boys’ basketball team. The deadly event happened in Westchester last April and stemmed from a cheerleading rivalry. Green, a sophomore, was the captain...
MOUNT VERNON, NY
New York Post

Migrants busted for shoplifting in NY won’t be deported — unless they’re convicted

Four migrants who were busted for allegedly shoplifting at a Long Island Macy’s after being bused to the Big Apple from Texas won’t face deportation — unless they’re convicted, sources and legal experts said Tuesday. The men, who are charged with stealing more than $12,000 in merchandise from Macy’s Roosevelt Field earlier this month, are getting a break because they are asylum seekers, not illegal immigrants who crossed the US border. “They are given the benefit of the doubt because they have a pending application with the [US Citizenship and Immigration Services],” Queens-based immigration lawyer Luis Nicho told The Post. “[The...
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
People

Alex Murdaugh's Last Text to Wife Revealed in Court — and Prosecutors Say He Called Her After Killings

Alex Murdaugh is on trial on accusations he murdered his wife and son On the night that Maggie Murdaugh was shot to death alongside her son, Paul, she received a text from her husband's phone that said "Call me, babe." According to court testimony, that text was sent at 9:47 p.m. on June 7, 2021 — after Maggie was already dead. Prosecutors also alleged that Alex Murdaugh attempted to call Maggie's phone multiple times after the killings, in an attempt to create an alibi. In court on...
Vice

New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Car

A New Jersey councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing. Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman in Sayreville was found dead in her car shortly after the shooting. The Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office told...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
The Independent

Alex Murdaugh claimed he ‘tried to turn over’ son’s body after murders – but police saw ‘no blood’ on him

A sobbing Alex Murdaugh told law enforcement he “tried to turn over” his son’s bloodied body and checked him and his wife for pulses – but police saw no signs of blood on the “clean” accused killer, according to bombshell courtroom testimony.During the second day of testimony at murder trial in Colleton County Courthouse on Friday, jurors were shown footage from the disgraced legal scion’s first police interview in the aftermath of the murders.In the footage, Mr Murdaugh described touching the bodies of his son Paul, 22, and wife Maggie, 52, after he allegedly found them brutally shot to...
ISLANDTON, SC
