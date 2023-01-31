Read full article on original website
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
DELCO Careers–CCRES
Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
As Birds Head to Superbowl, This Wayne Resident Upcycles Eagles Merch for Women
Between classes, an internship, and running a small business, Wayne’s Isabella Dahrouch has a lot on her plate. With the Birds heading to the Super Bowl, the demand for her “hot girl” Eagles apparel could skyrocket, writes Beatrice Forman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Dahrouch is one of...
So How Generous Are We These Days in Delaware County?
Last May, about eight months ago, Delaware County ranked as the third most generous place in Pennsylvania, just behind Montgomery and Chester Counties, according to SmartAsset.
New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand
Putting the finishing touches on the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby before opening. A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY. Breaking Bread Community is...
Teen Anthony Alexander Up for Young Hero Award Remembered
On President’s Day a year ago, Anthony Alexander Jr. jumped into the frigid waters of a pond in Collingdale Park to help rescue three children who had fallen through the ice. “They really need help,” he said at the time. “I wasn’t going to sit there and let them...
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
Former Eagle, Chadds Ford Resident Celebrates 2018 Super Bowl Victory in Wilmington
Former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker and Chadds Ford resident Bill Bergey was at Stanley’s Tavern in North Wilmington to celebrate the Birds’ victory in Super Bowl LII, writes Jeff Neiburg for The Wilmington News Journal. Bergey, 72, a five-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Eagles Hall of...
A February Frenzy of Free SCORE Webinars for Small Business Owners
SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties has a February frenzy of tools like free webinars for small business owners to their businesses succeed. How to Create Killer Content for Social Media and Your Website. The February frenzy starts with a webinar on content creation on Feb. 9 from 10 to 11...
Tony Award-Winning ‘Falsettos’ Slated for Feb. Run at Steel River Playhouse, Pottstown
Falsettos at Steel River Playhouse tells the story of a large, eccentric and dysfunctional — but loving — Jewish family in New York in the late 1970s. The play is the story of Marvin, who seems blessed with the perfect family. He has a caring wife, Trina and a young son, Jason.
Hey Wawa, Now Rutter’s Coming to Town With Some New Stores
There’s another player In the convenience store wars coming to our region. Its name is Rutter’s. York-based convenience store and gas station chain Rutter’s is expanding with 50 new stores over the next five years, and some are coming into Wawaterritory, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice.
Chester County’s BluePearl Pet Hospital One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022. Despite climbing interest rates, the transactions are considered a boon to the net lease market.
Real Estate Marketing the Focus for West Chester’s IT Edge in February
With the New Year already here and gone, people are moving forward with the goals that they’ve set for themselves in 2023. This provides big business opportunities for people in particular industries, specifically real estate. Every year more and more people become ready and willing to buy their first...
Kennett Square Winery & Vineyard, Near Longwood Gardens, Hits the Market
The boutique winery is on sale for $3.395 million. The Galer Estate, a Kennett Square vineyard, winery & Airbnb that incorporates new and old design in its architecture has lived many lives, often frequented by historical figures with the likes of British General William Howe and baseball legend Babe Ruth, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support
Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
Clock Tower Schools Cleared to Open at Former Glen Mills School Site
A school will reopen at the former Glen Mills School property under a settlement agreement between the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services and Clock Tower Schools. Clock Tower was granted a provisional two-year license to run a residential and day treatment program at the site in Glen Mills.
Two Veteran ACJ Team Members Take Role of President, VP of Marketing
Kim McGuane & Mitchell Phillips have been promoted to President and VP of Marketing. American Community Journals is excited to announce the promotion of two longtime team members, Kim McGuane and Mitchell Phillips. American Community Journals is the parent company of VISTA Today, MONTCO Today, DELCO Today, and BUCKSCO Today....
WCU to Host 3-Day Events Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
This year, West Chester University will host several special events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday (Jan. 16 this year) traditionally falls during WCU’s winter session. So that the entire campus community can participate, this year’s events will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
Haverford Deal Could Save Trees at Villanova Property
A tentative agreement between Haverford Township and Lower Merion School District could reduce the number of trees razed at the historic Oakwell Estate property in Villanova for new athletic fields, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lower Merion wants to build the fields for the new Black Rock Middle...
Delco State Senator Amanda Cappelletti 1st to Give Birth in Office
Pennsylvania State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti speaks with constituents in January 2021. State Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, representing the 17th District covering Haverford and Radnor Townships, is breaking new ground in the Senate. Cappelletti will be the first Pennsylvania Senator to give birth while in office, writes Grace Panetta for Lebtown. Cappelletti...
