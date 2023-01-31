ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

DELCO.Today

DELCO Careers–CCRES

Pursuing one of these CCRES openings means you can make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral life challenges. CCRES wants qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and in the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
New Upper Darby Shelter at Capacity as Services Expand

Putting the finishing touches on the Breaking Bread Community Shelter in Upper Darby before opening. A new homeless shelter, Breaking Bread Community, in Upper Darby has only been open a month but has already reached its maximum capacity of 17 beds, writes Marcus Biddle for WHYY. Breaking Bread Community is...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Notes Left at PHL for Nursing Moms a ‘Sisterhood’ of Support

Nursing mothers are finding words of support in a surprising locale—at the airport, writes Rita Giodano for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philadelphia International Airport has four lactation pods, a permanent lactation suite near Connector B/C, and private minutes suites available for nursing mothers. Those mothers are receiving post-it notes and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCU to Host 3-Day Events Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

This year, West Chester University will host several special events honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., whose federal holiday (Jan. 16 this year) traditionally falls during WCU’s winter session. So that the entire campus community can participate, this year’s events will take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Haverford Deal Could Save Trees at Villanova Property

A tentative agreement between Haverford Township and Lower Merion School District could reduce the number of trees razed at the historic Oakwell Estate property in Villanova for new athletic fields, writes Oona Goodin-Smith for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Lower Merion wants to build the fields for the new Black Rock Middle...
VILLANOVA, PA
