Lack of government response to Hillsborough report ‘intolerable’

Fans look at a memorial to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster outside Anfield stadium in Liverpool.

The author of a report into the experiences of Hillsborough victims’ families said it was “intolerable” the government had not responded more than five years on.

The Right Rev James Jones, a former bishop of Liverpool, set out 25 recommendations in his report, The Patronising Disposition of Unaccountable Power, published in November 2017.

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15 April 1989.

An official police response to the report is expected on Tuesday.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Tuesday, Jones said: “I think we have to put ourselves in the shoes of the families. This year it will be 34 years since the tragedy, and for them to wait for so long for a response to these 25 points of learning is intolerable and adds to their pain and, I think, in some instances even affects their own grieving.”

Margaret Aspinall, whose 18-year-old son, James, died in the disaster, told the programme: “I remember writing – I don’t know who it was to – to somebody in government to say I hope this report does not get put on a shelf gathering dust for years like other things in the past have done.

“We are now in 2023. How long does it take to read a report, to come out with your findings or what you think should happen?”

Last October, after a recommendation in Jones’s report, the Home Office said it had established an independent review to consider what went wrong with the original pathology report into the deaths.

There was no consultation with the bereaved families before the announcement, it emerged. At the time, the Home Office said it was committed to responding to the report “as soon as practicable”.