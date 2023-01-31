ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrestling Observer Radio: WrestleMania, Chamber, RAW report, Jay Briscoe funeral

By Bryan Alvarez
 2 days ago

Wrestling Observer Radio with Bryan Alvarez and Dave Meltzer is back with tons to talk about including the Jay Briscoe funeral, Royal Rumble huge business as WWE rises in popularity, WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber line-ups, New Japan USA, the RAW report and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

Timestamps:

Start: Jay Briscoe funeral

9:13: Royal Rumble was a huge success

15:29: Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania lineup

17:48: Notes on Royal Rumble press conference, Laura Sanko to do UFC color commentary, NJPW changing Strong format, AEW/DAZN

28:30: NXT, AEW previews

31:36: A&E announces WWE content schedule, Bellator airing on CBS this weekend

36:38: Raw recap

1:04:46: Mailbag

