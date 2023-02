Buy Now Bolton's Trevor Buchanan (11) high fives friends and family after scoring his 1,000th point during the first half the game with Windham High, Monday, January 30, 2023, at Bolton High School. (Jim Michaud / Journal Inquirer)

BOLTON — Throughout his career with the Bolton High boys basketball team, Trevor Buchanan’s eye has always been drawn to the 1,000-point scorers banner in the gym.

“During practice and games, I look up at all the people who got it,” the senior said. “I always thought through my four years of high school that I wanted to be up there.”

The 6-foot-2 shooting guard doesn’t need to imagine it anymore.