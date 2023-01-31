ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield

"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
ENFIELD, CT
New Britain Herald

Local legend has passed on

A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
spectrumnews1.com

Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
CHICOPEE, MA
WWLP

Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
fbschedules.com

UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule

The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
AMHERST, MA
firefighternation.com

After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In

North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
thereminder.com

New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee

CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
CHICOPEE, MA
WSBS

The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old

Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy