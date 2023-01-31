Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Full House Cast Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier & Andrea Barber To Reunite At 90s Con In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Connecticut Restaurant 'Woke Breakfast & Coffee' was Getting Complaints on Town Forum After an Innocent MistakeZack LoveCoventry, CT
Name of new diner is a cause for concern for some town residentsAneka DuncanCoventry, CT
Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Elisa Donovan Will Reunite At 90s Con For 'Clueless' ReunionFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
MassLive.com
Trinity Health Of New England Hosts “Topping Off” Ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
"Topping Off” ceremony for S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center. Trinity Health of New England hosted a "topping off" ceremony for their new S. Prestley and Helen Blake Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital’s Enfield, Connecticut campus. (Don Treeger / The Republican) 2/2/2023Get Photo. 2...
westernmassnews.com
School districts making cancelation decisions ahead of expected frigid cold
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Schools in Massachusetts are canceling classes ahead of the artic blast. In western Massachusetts, more than a dozen schools have already called off school for Friday. “They use to cancel school if it was too cold, but I wasn’t expecting them to cancel school until everybody...
Topping off ceremony held for Ambulatory Care Center in Enfield
A good Omen for improved health care in Western Massachusetts and Northern Connecticut. The topping off ceremony of a new Ambulatory Care Center at Johnson Memorial Hospital's Enfield campus was held on Thursday.
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee to announce next superintendent of schools Tuesday
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is set to announce its new superintendent of schools Tuesday and school leaders are hopeful the new permanent leader will address the district’s academic needs. The city has had an interim superintendent since last spring. Former superintendent Lynn Clarke was charged with...
wrtv.com
Franklin 2nd Grader uses crayons to draw attention to school lunch debt
FRANKLIN — Anna Farley looked at her box of crayons as a tool to make a difference. She had no interest in drawing, or coloring or writing with them. Her goal was to help friends who’s families were dealing with school lunch debt. In the Franklin Community School...
Seniors learn options of selling their home and moving
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Selling homes and moving into a retirement community is among the many important decisions older couples have to make. West Springfield Council on Aging director Sarah Long knows what’s on the minds of her people and she acts accordingly inviting speakers on the issues. Realtor Laura Kuhnel explained the somewhat […]
fbschedules.com
UMass Minutemen announce 2023 football schedule
The UMass Minutemen have officially announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home contests. UMass will open the 2023 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 26 on the road against the New Mexico State Aggies. The Minutemen hit the road again the following week to take on the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 2.
These Western Massachusetts schools closed Friday due to frigid weather
All Springfield and Holyoke Public Schools will be closed Friday due to incoming frigid weather.
Springfield City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst calls out police superintendent for suburban address
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral challenger Justin Hurst called out the police superintendent for writing a campaign donation check to Mayor Domenic J. Sarno linked to a suburban address, when the top cop is required by law to live in the city. Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood made a...
Daycare facility asking for donations after massive fire in Springfield
That massive fire in the North End of Springfield on Saturday night forced a childcare facility to relocate.
Will Watson III signs agreement with sports marketing agency to manage NIL opportunities
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Former Springfield Central quarterback Will Watson III has signed an agreement with Triumph, a sports marketing agency, to assist him in managing his Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) rights, per a release from the agency.
Westfield resident wins first $1-million prize in new lottery game
A Westfield man is the first to win the first $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Platinum Jackpot” scratch ticket game.
firefighternation.com
After 90+ Years, CT Volunteer Company Packs It In
North Haven Fire Department on Sunday reassigned the last remaining volunteer firefighters from the Montowese fire station, ending a 91-year run for the volunteer company. Since 1932 the Montowese section of town has been proudly served by dedicated volunteer firefighters, the department said on Facebook. At one time the Montowese fire station had a full roster of 35 active volunteer firefighters with a waiting list. The department could regularly boast that it responded to calls with two pieces of apparatus with all six seats full on each.
Massachusetts Will See Something This Weekend We Haven’t Seen Since 2016–What Is It?
If you're anything like me, Berkshire County residents, you probably have trouble remembering things that took place over a week ago or so. Is there any chance that you remember anything specific from the winter of 2016?. More specifically, right around Valentine's Day 2016? Something happened right around the so-called...
The Best Bakery in All of Massachusetts is Right Here in the Berkshires
There is no shortage of great restaurants and eateries throughout the Berkshires. That happens to include bakeries. Recently, one bakery in particular was named the 'Best Bakery in Massachusetts' and it happens to be conveniently located right here in the Berkshires. The publication, '24/7 Wall St.', went out of their...
thereminder.com
New Community Behavioral Health Center opens in Chicopee
CHICOPEE – The Center for Human Development opened a new Community Behavioral Health Center (CBHC) called Gateway on Jan. 3. Located at 1109 Granby Rd., the Gateway CBHC provides extensive resources in treating mental health. The Gateway service hub is one of 25 behavioral health and substance use providers...
This Place Has, By Far, the Creepiest Name For Anywhere in Massachusetts
Throughout the state of Massachusetts, we have plenty of cities, towns, and villages with some strange names. However, there is one place throughout the state that has a name you would never expect would be anywhere. Of course, it's not a city, it's not a town, but it is a village...sort of.
The Oldest Town in Berkshire County is Close to 300 Years Old
Berkshire County is a tourist's dream. You probably notice this particularly in the summer season when the traffic in towns like Stockbridge and Great Barrington are bumper to bumper at times. We should take that as a compliment as tourists want to get a piece of the Berkshire action. Attractions like Tanglewood, Monument Mountain, Mount Greylock, Mass Moca, various hiking trails, ski mountains, and more are all reasons why people flock to the Berkshires. Some people love the Berkshires so much that they either move here permanently or purchase a second home here. Who can blame them? Berkshire County has a certain specialness that can't be replicated. Plus, the people here are friendly, welcoming, and community-minded.
Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
