ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal Inquirer

High school basketball roundup: Ramirez paces Aerospace

By Journal Inquirer Staff
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Fk0s3_0kX5v87e00

The Aerospace boys basketball team had a strong finishing kick on Monday.

Jayden Ramirez paced four players in double figures with 16 points and the Jets pulled away in the fourth quarter to defeat visiting East Windsor 53-39 in a non-league contest.

Aerospace (5-6) led by five before outscoring East Windsor 16-7 in the fourth quarter to take the victory going away.

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Girls basketball: No. 9 Henley overcomes halftime deficit to defeat Klamath Union

Halftime adjustments were crucial for the Henley High girls basketball team. The Hornets, ranked No.9 in this week’s Class 4A state coaches’ poll, were able to pull away during the second half, defeating host Klamath Union 64-51 in a Skyline Conference showdown Tuesday night. Klamath Union led 31-25 at the half before Henley outscored the Pelicans 20-8 in the third quarter. “I think our coach gave us a good pep talk (at halftime) and we were able to bring the energy and the momentum and get going,” said Hornets junior Jewell Northcutt, who scored seven points. “Always a good feeling getting that win against a cross-town rival.” Annie Campos scored a team-high 17 points for Henley (11-8 overall, 2-1 Skyline) and Anna Harper added 16 points. “We worked better together as a team,” Campos said. “We moved the ball better and came out with more intensity, especially on defense. This is a big win.” Dianara Pena-Hutchinson scored a game-high 21 points for Klamath Union (5-6, 1-2), followed by teammate Keely Hall with 20. “Our team’s performance was better, we are not quite where we want to be yet but better than our last game,” Klamath Union coach John Najar said. “We need to fix the mistakes we are making. Turnovers kill us and once we clean that up we will be a different team.” The Hornets remained a game-and-a-half behind Mazama but jumped ahead of Klamath Union in the Skyline standings. Hornets coach Randy Denson said he was proud of his team’s performance. “We challenged our girls at halftime to go out and get it and they did exactly what was asked in terms of rebounding and limiting chances for KU,” Denson said. “This is a good road win for us. We need to take it in stride and get ready for the next one.”
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
lccathletics.com

Girls 8th Grade Basketball beats Twin Lakes 34 – 6

The 8th grade Lady Knights put together their best total game in 2 seasons beating Roosevelt 34 to 6. It was a complete team effort offensively and defensively. The Knights used a 23 to 2 run over the 2nd and 3rd quarters to break the game wide open. Once again Lauren Potts was spectacular offensively leading the way with 19 points. Sarah Switzer continued her meteoric rise offensively chipping in 13 points. The Lady Knights are now 2 and 3 on the season. The Knights travel to East Tipp Thursday to try to climb back to the .500 mark on the year.
MONTICELLO, IN
Journal Inquirer

Enfield’s win streak hits six

The Enfield High boys basketball team had a double threat on the court Wednesday night. Lamar Davis and Isaiah Plummer each scored 17 points to lead the Eagles to a 54-45 non-league win over Cheney Tech in Manchester. It’s the sixth win in a row for Enfield (10-4) and its...
ENFIELD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Banner night for Bolton’s Buchanan

BOLTON — Throughout his career with the Bolton High boys basketball team, Trevor Buchanan’s eye has always been drawn to the 1,000-point scorers banner in the gym. “During practice and games, I look up at all the people who got it,” the senior said. “I always thought through my four years of high school that I wanted to be up there.”
BOLTON, CT
Tide 100.9 FM

TCHS Takes Down Northridge in the In-City Rivalry.

On Jan 30, the Tuscaloosa County High School Wildcats defeated the Northridge Jaguars 65-55. Three Wildcats players scored fewer than ten points: Grant Stubbs finished with a team-high 23 points, followed by Collin McDaniel with 15 points and Andrew Winegarden with 12. Senior Kenneth Mickens led the Jags with 15 points.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
297
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy