High school basketball roundup: Ramirez paces Aerospace

Halftime adjustments were crucial for the Henley High girls basketball team. The Hornets, ranked No.9 in this week’s Class 4A state coaches’ poll, were able to pull away during the second half, defeating host Klamath Union 64-51 in a Skyline Conference showdown Tuesday night. Klamath Union led 31-25 at the half before Henley outscored the Pelicans 20-8 in the third quarter. “I think our coach gave us a good pep talk (at halftime) and we were able to bring the energy and the momentum and get going,” said Hornets junior Jewell Northcutt, who scored seven points. “Always a good feeling getting that win against a cross-town rival.” Annie Campos scored a team-high 17 points for Henley (11-8 overall, 2-1 Skyline) and Anna Harper added 16 points. “We worked better together as a team,” Campos said. “We moved the ball better and came out with more intensity, especially on defense. This is a big win.” Dianara Pena-Hutchinson scored a game-high 21 points for Klamath Union (5-6, 1-2), followed by teammate Keely Hall with 20. “Our team’s performance was better, we are not quite where we want to be yet but better than our last game,” Klamath Union coach John Najar said. “We need to fix the mistakes we are making. Turnovers kill us and once we clean that up we will be a different team.” The Hornets remained a game-and-a-half behind Mazama but jumped ahead of Klamath Union in the Skyline standings. Hornets coach Randy Denson said he was proud of his team’s performance. “We challenged our girls at halftime to go out and get it and they did exactly what was asked in terms of rebounding and limiting chances for KU,” Denson said. “This is a good road win for us. We need to take it in stride and get ready for the next one.”

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO