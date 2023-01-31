ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'Laverne & Shirley' Actor Cindy Williams Dies at 75

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aXOmq_0kX5v03q00

"

By Andrew Dalton
Cindy Williams, who was among the most recognizable stars in America in the 1970s and 1980s for her role as Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the beloved sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday. Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis. "The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a glittering spirit that everyone loved.” Williams worked with some of Hollywood's most elite directors in a film career that preceded her full-time move to television, appearing in George Cukor's 1972 “Travels With My Aunt,” George Lucas' 1973 “American Graffiti” and Francis Ford Coppola's "The Conversation" from 1974. But she was by far best known for “Laverne & Shirley," the “Happy Days” spinoff that ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 that in its prime was among the most popular shows on TV. Williams played the straitlaced Shirley Feeney to Marshall's more libertine Laverne DeFazio on the show about a pair of blue-collar roommates who toiled on the assembly line of a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s and 1960s. “They were beloved characters,” Williams told The Associated Press in 2002. DeFazio was quick-tempered and defensive; Feeney was naive and trusting. The actors drew upon their own lives for plot inspiration. “We’d make up a list at the start of each season of what talents we had,” Marshall told the AP in 2002. “Cindy could touch her tongue to her nose and we used it in the show. I did tap dance.” Williams told The Associated Press in 2013 that she and Marshall had “very different personalities” but tales of the two clashing during the making of the show were “a bit overblown.” The series was the rare network hit about working-class characters, with its self-empowering opening song: “Give us any chance, we’ll take it, read us any rule, we’ll break it." That opening would become as popular as the show itself. Williams’ and Marshall’s chant of “schlemiel, schlimazel” as they skipped along together became a cultural phenomenon and oft-invoked piece of nostalgia. Marshall, whose brother, Garry Marshall, co-created the series,
died in 2018 . Actor Rosario Dawson shared a video of the opening theme on Twitter on Tuesday. “Singing this song with so much gratitude for both of you ladies,” Dawson tweeted. “Absolute gems. United again… Rest in Paradise Cindy Williams.” The show also starred Michael McKean and David Lander as Laverne and Shirley's oddball hangers-on Lenny and Squiggy. Lander died in 2020 . McKean paid tribute to Williams on Twitter with a memory from the production. “Backstage, Season 1: I’m offstage waiting for a cue. The script’s been a tough one, so we’re giving it 110% and the audience is having a great time,” McKean tweeted. “Cindy scoots by me to make her entrance and with a glorious grin, says: ‘Show’s cookin’!’ Amen. Thank you, Cindy.” As ratings dropped in the sixth season, the characters moved from Milwaukee to Burbank, California, trading their brewery jobs for work at a department store. In 1982, Williams became pregnant and wanted her working hours curtailed. When her demands weren’t met, she walked off the set, and filed a lawsuit against its production company. She appeared infrequently during the final season. Williams was born one of two sisters in the Van Nuys area of Los Angeles in 1947. Her family moved to Dallas soon after she was born, but returned to Los Angeles, where she would take up acting while attending Birmingham High School and a major in theater arts at LA City College. Her acting career began with small roles in television starting in 1969, with appearances on “Room 222,” “Nanny and the Professor” and ”Love, American Style." Her part in Lucas' “American Graffiti” would become a defining role. The film was a forerunner to a nostalgia boom for the 1950s and early 1960s that would follow. “Happy Days," starring her “American Graffiti” co-star Ron Howard, would premiere the following year. The characters of Laverne and Shirley made their first TV appearance as dates of Henry Winkler's Fonzie before they got their own show. Lucas also considered her for the role of Princess Leia in “Star Wars,” a role that went to Carrie Fisher. In the past three decades, Williams made guest appearances on dozens of TV series including “7th Heaven,” “8 Simple Rules” and “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.” In 2013, she and Marshall appeared in a “Laverne & Shirley” tribute episode of the Nickelodeon series “Sam and Cat.” Last year, Williams appeared in a one-woman stage show full of stories from her career, “
Me, Myself and Shirley ," at a theater in Palm Springs, California, near her home in Desert Hot Springs. Williams was married to singer Bill Hudson of musical group the Hudson Brothers from 1982 until 2000. Hudson was father to her two children. He was previously married to Goldie Hawn and is also the father of actor Kate Hudson. "

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

The 'Jumbo Jet' Era Ends as Boeing Ships Last 747

"Boeing is set to deliver the last commercial 747 'Jumbo Jet' to Atlas Air this week, closing an era that began 53 years ago with the iconic Pan Am passenger jet. The jet was designed to meet the needs of mass air travel, with its wide body, twin-asiles, and humpback profile. The plane was assembled at Boeing Everett production line in Washington. Atlas Air is a New York-based cargo, charter, and passenger airline. The plane has a cult following among some aviation aficionados. One such fan, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, took the band on tour in its own 747 known as "Ed Force One.While Boeing will no longer produce 747s, jumbo planes are currently experiencing a resurgence. Airlines have started using the larger planes amid delivery delays of newer aircraft. After a difficult couple of years for Boeing following the crash of two 747 Max planes, the company is now seeing a spike in new orders. The company delivered 480 planes in 2022, compared to 340 in 2021, and accepted 774 new orders last year, compared to 479 the year before. "
WASHINGTON STATE
Cheddar News

US Winter Storm Causes 3rd Day of Dangerous, Icy Conditions

"By Ken Miller and Jeff MillerA deadly storm system lashed a large swath of the southern U.S. with bands of sleet and snow for a third day on Wednesday, grounding an additional 2,200 flights, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, forcing school closures and making already treacherous driving conditions worse.Watches and warnings about wintry conditions were issued for an area stretching West Texas' border with Mexico through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana, and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, were in store for many areas throughout the day, meaning some places could get...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cheddar News

Eagles Reserve Lineman Accused of Rape Ahead of Super Bowl

"Josh Sills, a reserve offensive lineman for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges that stem from an incident in Ohio just over three years ago, authorities said Wednesday.Sills, an undrafted free agent who appeared in just one game this season, was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. That means he can’t practice, play or travel with the team as it prepares for the Super Bowl.The NFL announced the move Wednesday and said the issue is being reviewed under the league's personal conduct policy.The rookie, who played at West Virginia and Oklahoma State, was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily News Now

Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
LOS ANGELES, CA
News Breaking LIVE

Popular Actress Dies

We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
TMZ.com

Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley Incarcerated at Same Prison

"Cheer" star Jerry Harris and Julie Chrisley are 2 names you'd never expect to see in the same sentence, but they're now sharing the same address ... in a federal lockup. Here's the deal ... Harris, an ex-cheerleader from the Netflix hit series, was incarcerated at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky, last August -- and the "Chrisley Knows Best" star checked in there Tuesday.
LEXINGTON, KY
Distractify

Michael Jackson’s Youngest Child No Longer Goes by Blanket

“King of Pop” Michael Jackson’s family has been all over the news lately. The late pop star’s ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley passed away on Jan. 12. His daughter, Paris Jackson, attended the Los Angeles premiere of the documentary Pamela, a love story on Monday, Jan. 30. And that same day, Michael’s son Prince Jackson congratulated cousin Jaafar Jackson on his role as the “Thriller” singer in the upcoming biopic Michael. But what about Michael’s other son? Where is Blanket Jackson now?
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Adam Rich, former 'Eight is Enough' child star, dies at 54

Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Deadline

Yoshio Yoda Dies: ‘McHale’s Navy’ Actor Was 88

Yoshio Yoda, who portrayed Fuji, the sweet-natured Japanese prisoner of war befriended by the irreverent gang of American sailors at the center of the 1962-66 ABC World War II-set sitcom McHale’s Navy, died Jan. 13 in Fullerton, CA. He was 88. Yoda, who also went be the name James Yoshio Yoda during his post-acting career as an executive of Toyota Hawaii, was born in Tokyo and studied law at Keio University in Japan before deciding on an acting career. After moving to the United States, Yoda enrolled at the University of Southern California’s film school. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023:...
FULLERTON, CA
WTRF- 7News

Is Bob Barker still alive?

Bob Barker was trending on social media on Wednesday, January 18. People on social media were wondering if Bob Barker is still alive. Bob Barker is still alive and is 99 years old. Barker is known for hosting ‘The Price Is Right’ from 1972-2007. Bob Barker announced his retirement from the show June 6, 2007.
Popculture

Lance Kerwin, Former Child Star, Dead at 62

Lance Kerwin, a former child actor best known for roles on the coming-of-age TV series James at 15 and in the Stephen King adaptation Salem's Lot, has died. His daughter, Savanah Kerwin, confirmed his passing in a message to Facebook Wednesday, revealing that her father died Tuesday morning at 62. A cause of death was not provided.
HAWAII STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
987K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy