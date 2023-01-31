Effective: 2023-02-02 23:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Decatur, Thomas, Sheridan, Logan and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, there could be some icy spots developing on area roadways.

DECATUR COUNTY, KS ・ 43 MINUTES AGO