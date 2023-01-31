Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:58:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cheyenne; Gove; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas Fog is developing across portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska tonight. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile are possible. This fog is most concentrated along a line from Dundy County down to Colby, Kansas and Oakley, Kansas, including parts of Interstate 70. Use caution if traveling tonight as there may be rapid changes in visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Decatur, Gove, Logan, Rawlins, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:50:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Decatur; Gove; Logan; Rawlins; Sheridan; Thomas DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Decatur, Thomas, Sheridan, Logan and Gove Counties. In Nebraska, Dundy, Hitchcock and Red Willow Counties. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST /6 AM CST/ Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...With temperatures below freezing, there could be some icy spots developing on area roadways.
Special Weather Statement issued for Dundy, Hitchcock by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 01:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dundy; Hitchcock Fog is developing across portions of northwest Kansas and southwest Nebraska tonight. Visibilities as low as one quarter mile are possible. This fog is most concentrated along a line from Dundy County down to Colby, Kansas and Oakley, Kansas, including parts of Interstate 70. Use caution if traveling tonight as there may be rapid changes in visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chase, Keith, Perkins by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 22:10:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chase; Keith; Perkins DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST FRIDAY * WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less. * WHERE...Keith, Perkins and Chase Counties. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This includes portions of Interstate 80 near Ogallala. Some slick spots are also possible as fog deposits ice on bridges, overpasses, and elevated surfaces.
