FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
“CCO SPEAKING SERIES”IS RELAUNCHED
After a two-year delay because of COVID VIRUS, the “Living Outside The Box” speaker series will be relaunched starting December 10, 2022. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 25th in the private banquet room at Carrassoual restaurant starting at noon. This month’s “Living Outside The Box”...
USI and Evansville communities invited to celebrate 2023 USI Homecoming Week and Family Weekend
USI will host its 2023 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and family to enjoy, Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5. Family Weekend will take place simultaneously during the weekend of Homecoming, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. USI...
Ivy Tech Announces Partnership to Increase Access for Working Adults
Indianapolis, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, which enables employers in Indiana and across the nation to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth. Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees, with pre-determined programs offered...
Vincennes University’s Project ASPIREE adds more local middle and high schools to program
VINCENNES, Ind., January 30, 2023 – Project Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence (ASPIREE), sponsored by Vincennes University, has added several new schools to its federally funded grant program. Project ASPIREE is adding underrepresented students from Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess...
Bosma selected as first USI Chief Marketing Officer
Claire Bosma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the University of Southern Indiana, effective Wednesday, February 1. Bosma will report to Kindra Strupp, Vice President for Marketing and Communication. In this newly created role, Bosma will manage strategic marketing efforts in alignment with USI’s Strategic Plan goals to...
CHICAGO AT THE PLAZA LEGENDARY ROCK BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER CONCERT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 30, 2023 – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on June 16, 2023.
MEASSAGE FROM JAN DAVIES< CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICE FOUNDATION
The mission of the Evansville Police Foundation is to act as an independent entity that provides additional resources for the Evansville Police Department to enhance public safety and law enforcement in our community. DETAILS OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICEFOUNDATION…. A collaborative group of community leaders founded the Evansville Police Foundation (EPF)...
USI UNVEILS LOCAL NIL MARKETPLACE POWERED BY ICON SOURCE
EVANSVILLE, IN (Jan. 20) – University of USI Athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Screaming Eagle student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position USI athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ??alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
WEAVER FILING FOR FOURTH COUNCIL TERM
EVANSVILLE – City Council Jonathan Weaver (R-At Large) is planning to file with his family for his fourth term on Evansville City Council on Tuesday, January 31 at 3:30 p.m. “I am so excited to continue serving the residents of Evansville and beyond”, Weaver says. “I’ve gotten a lot of satisfaction taking calls and helping constituents on a daily basis.”
Anu, previously gropod, awarded nearly $1 million competitive grant from the National Science Foundation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Heliponix LLC, doing business as anu™ (previously gropod®), has been awarded a Phase II National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $970,993 and $75,000 in matching funding from Elevate Ventures. Anu will continue its research and development work on multispectral photomorphogenesis...
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
USI Women’s Golf voted to finish fifth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf is predicted to finish fifth within the Ohio Valley Conference standings after receiving 14 points from the league’s head coaches. The Screaming Eagles are competing in NCAA Division I and the OVC for the first time in program history.
THUNDERBOLTS HOST MARKSMEN FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, NICKELODEON NIGHTS
Evansville, In.: Following a split of their two games against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts now turn their focus to this upcoming Friday and Saturday night’s games at Ford Center against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Week In Review:. The Thunderbolts held two separate leads in Friday’s game...
Toumi sets career scoring mark against Sycamores
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Yacine Toumi connected on eight of his 16 field goal attempts to finish with a career-best 19 points on Wednesday evening as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Indiana State by a final score of 83-65 on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
Polakovich named co-OVC Player of the Week for 2nd-straight week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana senior forward Jacob Polakovich (Grand Rapids, Michigan) was named co-Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week for the second-straight week after his efforts the Screaming Eagles’ home win over Eastern Illinois University and overtime loss at the University of Tennessee at Martin. The OVC honor is the third for Polakovich and the fifth this season for the Eagles as a program.
