The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 15 HOURS AGO