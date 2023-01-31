Read full article on original website
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
1970 Evansville Newspaper Article Announcing Led Zeppelin at Roberts Stadium Surfaces Online
If you grew up in the Evansville area, chances are you enjoyed a concert or an Aces game at Roberts Municipal Stadium. In 2008 I began interning for 103 GBF, and I was able to experience several rock shows at Roberts Stadium, so that venue will forever hold a special place in my heart, as I'm sure it does for many in the Tri-State. The first concert I ever went to was in 1997, I was 7 years old, and went to see Garth Brooks at Roberts Stadium. I still remember being a kid and seeing the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers at Roberts Stadium (I did grow up in the 90s, remember?).
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS HOST MARKSMEN FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, NICKELODEON NIGHTS
Evansville, In.: Following a split of their two games against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts now turn their focus to this upcoming Friday and Saturday night’s games at Ford Center against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Week In Review:. The Thunderbolts held two separate leads in Friday’s game...
Indiana’s Favorite Pizza Chain Might Shock You
Indiana is full of excellent pizza. It might not be what you'd expect when it comes to what was named the most popular pizza chain in the state. Who doesn't enjoy pizza? Whether it be hand-tossed, thin crust, or deep dish, no matter what toppings you prefer, there are always some delicious go-to pizzas here in Indiana. We have so many local pizza restaurants that might not get the love that they deserve. Honestly, that's where I believe you will find the best pizza in Indiana. That being said, we have a lot of great pizza chains scattered throughout the state that are favorites among Hoosiers. Recently, a study found the most popular pizza chain in each state, including Indiana. Any guesses as to what was the top pizza chain in the state?
Here’s Your Chance to Own an Established BBQ Restaurant in Evansville
It's been an Evansville staple for ninety-six years, and now you could carry on the Bar-B-Q legacy. I love sharing news about local restaurant owners adding new menu items or getting recognized by America's Best Restaurants. If you have ever thought about owning your own restaurant, this could be your moment to howl...I mean, shine.
tourcounsel.com
Eastland Mall | Shopping mall in Evansville, Indiana
Eastland Mall is a regional shopping mall located on North Green River Road in Evansville, Indiana. It is operated by the Macerich, a group which owns and develops malls around the United States. The mall has 130 specialty stores, three department stores, and a food court with a variety of fast food eateries and a TGI Friday's restaurant. The anchor stores are Macy's, Dillard's, and JCPenney.
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
14news.com
Newburgh taproom adding new courtyard
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Myriad Brewing Company’s Newburgh Taproom will have a new courtyard this spring. The owners made the announcement on their Facebook page. They say “The Courtyard at Myriad” will include outdoor seating under trees next to taproom. The owners say there will lighting, and...
city-countyobserver.com
USI and Evansville communities invited to celebrate 2023 USI Homecoming Week and Family Weekend
USI will host its 2023 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and family to enjoy, Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5. Family Weekend will take place simultaneously during the weekend of Homecoming, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. USI...
city-countyobserver.com
Toumi sets career scoring mark against Sycamores
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Yacine Toumi connected on eight of his 16 field goal attempts to finish with a career-best 19 points on Wednesday evening as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Indiana State by a final score of 83-65 on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
city-countyobserver.com
USI UNVEILS LOCAL NIL MARKETPLACE POWERED BY ICON SOURCE
EVANSVILLE, IN (Jan. 20) – University of USI Athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Screaming Eagle student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position USI athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ??alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
city-countyobserver.com
Bosma selected as first USI Chief Marketing Officer
Claire Bosma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the University of Southern Indiana, effective Wednesday, February 1. Bosma will report to Kindra Strupp, Vice President for Marketing and Communication. In this newly created role, Bosma will manage strategic marketing efforts in alignment with USI’s Strategic Plan goals to...
3 Indiana Cities Among Top 10 Cities with the Lowest Cost of Living in America
Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities in America with the lowest cost of living. Can you guess which cities they are?. It's not a secret that the cost of living is high, and going up. Inflation has caused so much to be more expensive than it has ever been in the past. It makes it hard to pay your bills, buy groceries, and fill up your gas tank when everything is getting more pricey, but your paycheck remains the same. If you are looking to settle down in an area where you will have the best chance to not be so tight on money, Indiana is home to three of the top ten cities with the lowest cost of living in America.
city-countyobserver.com
BRIDGE invites faith leaders and communities to focus on racial justice in February
BRIDGE (Building Respect & Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville) encourages every faith community to emphasize their faith’s teaching on racial equity on the February 17-19 weekend to motivate and inspire their members to make the Evansville region a place where all races, ethnicities, and cultures feel a sense of belonging. The Racial Justice Faith Weekend will help mark Black History Month.
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
14news.com
Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
