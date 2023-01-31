Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Toumi sets career scoring mark against Sycamores
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Yacine Toumi connected on eight of his 16 field goal attempts to finish with a career-best 19 points on Wednesday evening as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Indiana State by a final score of 83-65 on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Golf voted to finish fifth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf is predicted to finish fifth within the Ohio Valley Conference standings after receiving 14 points from the league’s head coaches. The Screaming Eagles are competing in NCAA Division I and the OVC for the first time in program history.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles host a pair for Homecoming Week USI welcomes Tennessee State, Morehead State this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will celebrate Homecoming Week by hosting a pair of Ohio Valley Conference games Thursday and Saturday. USI is slated to host Tennessee State University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Morehead State University for the homecoming game Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS HOST MARKSMEN FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, NICKELODEON NIGHTS
Evansville, In.: Following a split of their two games against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts now turn their focus to this upcoming Friday and Saturday night’s games at Ford Center against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Week In Review:. The Thunderbolts held two separate leads in Friday’s game...
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
city-countyobserver.com
USI UNVEILS LOCAL NIL MARKETPLACE POWERED BY ICON SOURCE
EVANSVILLE, IN (Jan. 20) – University of USI Athletics today announced the launch of Icon Suite, an innovative name, image, and likeness tool from Icon Source, the leading digital marketplace connecting brands and athletes for endorsements and partnerships, for all Screaming Eagle student-athletes and community members. Icon Suite will continue to position USI athletics at the forefront of NIL opportunities, providing a seamless, compliant system for connecting brands, ??alumni, and other interested parties with student-athletes for NIL deals.
thechampaignroom.com
Littyville is back, and it may be just what Illinois needs
On Monday, the Illini ended their search for a running backs coach. And it’s a name that Illini fans will forever associate with a movement. As first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Kansas State wide receivers coach Thad Ward will be returning to Champaign for the 2023 season.
city-countyobserver.com
USI and Evansville communities invited to celebrate 2023 USI Homecoming Week and Family Weekend
USI will host its 2023 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and family to enjoy, Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5. Family Weekend will take place simultaneously during the weekend of Homecoming, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. USI...
city-countyobserver.com
Bosma selected as first USI Chief Marketing Officer
Claire Bosma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the University of Southern Indiana, effective Wednesday, February 1. Bosma will report to Kindra Strupp, Vice President for Marketing and Communication. In this newly created role, Bosma will manage strategic marketing efforts in alignment with USI’s Strategic Plan goals to...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University to host free inclusive teaching presentation for K-12 educators
VINCENNES, Ind., February 1, 2023 – The Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council in partnership with the VU Innovative Teaching Summit Team is hosting a special event for K-12 educators at 2 p.m (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, that will provide valuable insight and strategies for creating inclusive and accessible learning environments.
city-countyobserver.com
CHICAGO AT THE PLAZA LEGENDARY ROCK BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER CONCERT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 30, 2023 – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on June 16, 2023.
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech Announces Partnership to Increase Access for Working Adults
Indianapolis, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, which enables employers in Indiana and across the nation to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth. Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees, with pre-determined programs offered...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
Urbana restaurants have new landlord following Atkins sale
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Pines at Stone Creek Commons has a new owner after Fairlawn Capital finalized the purchase from The Atkins group. The Pines includes three buildings (2740 S Philo Rd., 2860 S Philo Rd. and 2870 S Philo Rd.) located in southeast Urbana. The property was established by The Atkins Group in […]
Another IL Swashbuckler Attacks Roommate, This Time With 2 Swords
Before you move in with a new roommate, you might want to figure out if they own any swords. Not The First Incident This Month In Illinois Involving Roommates And Swords. Recently in Champaign, a suspect threatened his roommate with a cane sword. Even though that's a pretty cool weapon, the situation is terrifying. I've lived with some crazy people through the years, but nothing even close to anything like that.
$100M construction project for U of I Urbana-Champaign campus set to begin
A major renovation project will soon start at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. Governor Pritzker announced the $100 million construction project that includes Illini and Altgeld Halls.
WAND TV
Construction starts at University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker announced construction will begin on the $100 million investment for the Illini Hall Replacement and Altgeld Hall Renovation Project at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. The funding is made possible by the Rebuild Illinois Capital program along with $40 million from University...
city-countyobserver.com
BRIDGE invites faith leaders and communities to focus on racial justice in February
BRIDGE (Building Respect & Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville) encourages every faith community to emphasize their faith’s teaching on racial equity on the February 17-19 weekend to motivate and inspire their members to make the Evansville region a place where all races, ethnicities, and cultures feel a sense of belonging. The Racial Justice Faith Weekend will help mark Black History Month.
city-countyobserver.com
Anu, previously gropod, awarded nearly $1 million competitive grant from the National Science Foundation
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Heliponix LLC, doing business as anu™ (previously gropod®), has been awarded a Phase II National Science Foundation Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant for $970,993 and $75,000 in matching funding from Elevate Ventures. Anu will continue its research and development work on multispectral photomorphogenesis...
Comments / 0