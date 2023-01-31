Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Large retail store opens another new location in KentuckyKristen WaltersOwensboro, KY
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
Related
city-countyobserver.com
Bosma selected as first USI Chief Marketing Officer
Claire Bosma has been named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for the University of Southern Indiana, effective Wednesday, February 1. Bosma will report to Kindra Strupp, Vice President for Marketing and Communication. In this newly created role, Bosma will manage strategic marketing efforts in alignment with USI’s Strategic Plan goals to...
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University to host free inclusive teaching presentation for K-12 educators
VINCENNES, Ind., February 1, 2023 – The Vincennes University Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council in partnership with the VU Innovative Teaching Summit Team is hosting a special event for K-12 educators at 2 p.m (ET) on Tuesday, February 7, that will provide valuable insight and strategies for creating inclusive and accessible learning environments.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles host a pair for Homecoming Week USI welcomes Tennessee State, Morehead State this week
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball will celebrate Homecoming Week by hosting a pair of Ohio Valley Conference games Thursday and Saturday. USI is slated to host Tennessee State University Thursday at 7:30 p.m. and Morehead State University for the homecoming game Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Women’s Golf voted to finish fifth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Golf is predicted to finish fifth within the Ohio Valley Conference standings after receiving 14 points from the league’s head coaches. The Screaming Eagles are competing in NCAA Division I and the OVC for the first time in program history.
city-countyobserver.com
USI Liberal Arts Faculty Colloquia to explore backlash against prosocial ad
The University of Southern Indiana College of Liberal Arts will host its second Faculty Colloquia presentation of the Spring Semester featuring Dr. Erin Dennis, Associate Professor of Advertising. The presentation, “On the Razor’s Edge: Exploring Gillette’s ‘We Believe’ Prosocial Advertising Campaign,” will begin at 3 p.m. Friday, February 24 in Kleymeyer Hall, located in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center. The event is open to the public at no charge.
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Projected to Finish Sixth in OVC
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Golf was projected to finish sixth in the Ohio Valley Conference the league announced on Tuesday. The Screaming Eagles are coming off one of their best seasons in program history, advancing to the NCAA II Super Regional for the first time since 2000 last spring.
city-countyobserver.com
Toumi sets career scoring mark against Sycamores
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Yacine Toumi connected on eight of his 16 field goal attempts to finish with a career-best 19 points on Wednesday evening as the University of Evansville men’s basketball team fell to Indiana State by a final score of 83-65 on Wednesday night at the Ford Center.
city-countyobserver.com
Ivy Tech Announces Partnership to Increase Access for Working Adults
Indianapolis, IN – Ivy Tech Community College has partnered with Guild, a Career Opportunity Platform, which enables employers in Indiana and across the nation to invest in their employees, unlocking opportunities for personal and professional growth. Guild matches higher education needs of employers and employees, with pre-determined programs offered...
There will be a free night for the family at CMOE
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Children’s Musuem of Evansville (CMOE) announced that Family Free Night is back. Officials say on February 2, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., families can explore the museum for free. The museum says there will be various activities throughout the museum for the family to enjoy, and last admittance is at 7:30 […]
This was Named the Best Must-Visit Small Town in Indiana
One website recently named the best small town in each state. Can you guess which town was chosen for Indiana?. Indiana is full of a lot of great small towns. As someone who is from a small town in Indiana, I am proud of where I come from. Boonville, Indiana is a great place to raise a family and to call home. I don't care what anyone says. If you have ever traveled through some of these small towns in Indiana, most of these little towns in the state are quite charming. There's so much hometown pride in these small towns. Now, recently there was a list of the worst small towns in Indiana that we covered. Today, we will discover what small town has been named the best in the state.
city-countyobserver.com
BRIDGE invites faith leaders and communities to focus on racial justice in February
BRIDGE (Building Respect & Integrity in Diverse Greater Evansville) encourages every faith community to emphasize their faith’s teaching on racial equity on the February 17-19 weekend to motivate and inspire their members to make the Evansville region a place where all races, ethnicities, and cultures feel a sense of belonging. The Racial Justice Faith Weekend will help mark Black History Month.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University’s Project ASPIREE adds more local middle and high schools to program
VINCENNES, Ind., January 30, 2023 – Project Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence (ASPIREE), sponsored by Vincennes University, has added several new schools to its federally funded grant program. Project ASPIREE is adding underrepresented students from Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess...
Evansville church hosting free clothes giveaway in February
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Rhythm Church says it will be hosting a free clothes giveaway for the community. The church says the giveaway will be on February 11 at the church from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Event organizers say this is for anyone in need of clothes or anyone who knows someone who may […]
14news.com
Two Memorial Student-Athletes Receive National Honor
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFIE) - The National Athletic Advisory Council (NAAC) announced newly elected 2023 Council Members from a pool of thousands of candidates spanning the country, with Reitz Memorial Student-Athletes, Emily Mattingly and Kate Jackson joining the ranks. Senior, Emily Mattingly, has been playing sports her entire life, including soccer...
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Shield
Frustrated students feel they were forced to ‘choose between their own safety, potential penalties for missing class’ following winter storm
Update: This story was updated around 9:30 p.m. Thursday to reflect receiving a response from Provost Mohammed Khayum around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Following a cancellation of classes Tuesday due to a half inch of sleet, students and the campus community raised concern when the university reopened for classes Wednesday. USI was the only school in the Evansville area with in-person classes Wednesday.
city-countyobserver.com
EVPL observing Black History Month with a series of programming, displays
Evansville, IN, January 30, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will observe Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage...
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS HOST MARKSMEN FOR FIRST RESPONDERS, NICKELODEON NIGHTS
Evansville, In.: Following a split of their two games against the Macon Mayhem this past weekend, the Thunderbolts now turn their focus to this upcoming Friday and Saturday night’s games at Ford Center against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Week In Review:. The Thunderbolts held two separate leads in Friday’s game...
vincennespbs.org
Another round of winter hits
(photo of I69 in Vanderburgh County early this morning courtesy of Sgt. Todd Ringle Indiana State Police) It was a slippery commute today. More for some than others. Southwest Indiana was hit with some freezing rain and drizzle Monday evening and into the overnight hours. Monday night schools south and...
A Once Popular Retail Store Quietly Left Evansville’s Eastland Mall
Last week my son and I made our weekly trip to Eastland Mall and I noticed that another popular retail store was closing. I love going to the mall, and stopping in some of my favorite stores all in one place. And I guess that I have passed this on to my son. We make our regular rounds through Eastland Mall searching for Funko Pops, shoes, and cool t-shirts. Let me tell you, if BoxLunch and Hot Topic ever close, it will be the end of times for me!
Comments / 0