ENC officials weigh in after Memphis police body cam footage of Tyre Nichols

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis is still sending shockwaves around the country and in Eastern North Carolina.

Chris Suggs, executive director of Kinston Teens and a member of Kinston’s city council, gave advice on where to go from here.

“One step and I think we can do locally is to push our city councils in our county commissioners and our law enforcement agencies, to try to reduce ethnic and racial disparities,” said Suggs.

Greenville community leaders react to Tyre Nichols incident

Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said their department spends a lot of time in training.

Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological impact

“It’s the bigger picture that you have to look at, not just how to deal with this one particular individual in this one particular circumstance,” said Chief Crayton.

It’s important to remember who the officers are away from their badge.

“We are people, members of this community and this community is members of this police department,” said Greenville Police Chief, Ted Sauls.

It’s also important to uphold the law.

“As Martin Luther King said once, you can put these laws in place, and it won’t change the heart, but it absolutely will hold people accountable,” said Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy encouraged action.

“I just want to encourage not just Kinston but cities across the nation that there is hope but it takes every one of us to do it,” said Hardy.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.