ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kinston, NC

ENC officials weigh in after Memphis police body cam footage of Tyre Nichols

By Caitlin Richards
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WB4N1_0kX5stu900

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Video footage of Tyre Nichols’ fatal beating in Memphis is still sending shockwaves around the country and in Eastern North Carolina.

Chris Suggs, executive director of Kinston Teens and a member of Kinston’s city council, gave advice on where to go from here.

“One step and I think we can do locally is to push our city councils in our county commissioners and our law enforcement agencies, to try to reduce ethnic and racial disparities,” said Suggs.

Greenville community leaders react to Tyre Nichols incident

Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said their department spends a lot of time in training.

Health experts: Nichols’ body cam video has psychological impact

“It’s the bigger picture that you have to look at, not just how to deal with this one particular individual in this one particular circumstance,” said Chief Crayton.

It’s important to remember who the officers are away from their badge.

“We are people, members of this community and this community is members of this police department,” said Greenville Police Chief, Ted Sauls.

It’s also important to uphold the law.

“As Martin Luther King said once, you can put these laws in place, and it won’t change the heart, but it absolutely will hold people accountable,” said Pitt County Sheriff Paula Dance.

Kinston Mayor Don Hardy encouraged action.

“I just want to encourage not just Kinston but cities across the nation that there is hope but it takes every one of us to do it,” said Hardy.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Two arrested after being spotted with pellet gun near New Bern school

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people were arrested Thursday after they were spotted walking around Grover C. Fields Middle School buildings with a pellet gun. New Bern Police Department said a faculty member observed the two people walking around on the school property, and one of them appeared to have a weapon in their […]
NEW BERN, NC
cbs17

Wilson man arrested 11 years later for raping child, warrant says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Wilson was arrested on Wednesday for sex crimes dating back to 2012, according to arrest warrants. On Tuesday, Halifax County Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents and deputies received information from the United States Marshals Office in the Eastern District of North Carolina regarding the possible location of a suspect who was wanted for a child sexual assault by the Raleigh police Department.
WILSON, NC
cbs17

Man busted in Nash County with $1 million worth of heroin, deputies say

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Nash County authorities say they busted a Maryland man with $1 million worth of heroin in his truck. The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Miguel Aburto Canela, 39, of Baltimore, is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for the purpose of narcotics.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

Two early morning drug raids land Kinston men in jail

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Two early morning drug raids ended up with the arrests of two suspected drug dealers here in Eastern Carolina. Kinston police said they wrapped up a three-month drug trafficking investigation with the arrests of Rodney Meadows and Reginald Turner. Meadows was arrested at a home in...
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Files show past discipline against officers in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Personnel files for the five Memphis police officers fired in the Tyre Nichols case show past disciplinary complaints. The files were released by the city Tuesday evening. Here is a summary of what they show: Demetrius Haley June 17, 2021Accused of excessive/unnecessary force following a February 21 arrest where Haley used […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thewashingtondailynews.com

BCSO: shots fired at barber academy altercation lead to arrest

On Feb. 1, 2023, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a communicating threats at the barber academy located in the Cypress Commons Shopping Center located on Old Blount’s Creek Road in Chocowinity. It was determined the academy is operated through Beaufort County Community College. Deputies...
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Vanceboro man charged with forcible rape, kidnapping in Beaufort Co.

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Vanceboro man has been charged with second-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. Michael Lee Jones, 42, of Lary Mills Road, was arrested Wednesday. A magistrate judge set his secured bond at $10,000. During Jones’ first court appearance Thursday, a district court judge increased […]
VANCEBORO, NC
WNCT

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LA GRANGE, N.C. – An all-way stop will be installed to improve safety at a Lenoir County crossroads. State transportation crews are scheduled to make the traffic change Tuesday at N.C. 55 and N.C. 903 south of La Grange. The work will start around 8 a.m. and be completed by lunchtime, weather permitting. Currently, drivers […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
WITN

Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Body found by hunters Saturday identified as Whitakers man

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Halifax County authorities are investigating what they call a suspicious death of a Whitakers man. Michael Coburn’s body was found late Saturday evening by raccoon hunters in a wooded area near Bellamy Lake Road in Enfield. The 59-year-old man was positively identified late Monday...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Nash County town’s ex-police chief says she will appeal decision to fire her

BAILEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Bailey’s police chief has been fired, Town Administrator Joel Killion told CBS 17 in an email Thursday. The Town of Bailey Board of Commissioners made the decision to dismiss Police Chief Cathy Callahan for failure to meet town standards, Killion said. The board’s decision...
wcti12.com

Authorities address threats made against Wayne, Pitt County schools

Eastern North Carolina — Authorities in Wayne and Pitt Counties have addressed recent threats made against schools and facilities. On Tuesday afternoon, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a post on social media threatening violence at multiple Wayne County Public School facilities. Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office immediately opened an investigation and began tracking down leads. Investigators successfully linked the post to a 13-year-old juvenile. The juvenile has been arrested and charged on a juvenile petition for communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property. Investigators determined that this threat was not credible, and there is no known threat to any school facilities.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

42K+
Followers
30K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy