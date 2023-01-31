Read full article on original website
Great-grandmother with broken hip taken to hospital on gritter lid as she ‘was not eligible’ for ambulance
The family of a great-grandmother who broke her hip were told she was not “was not eligible” for an ambulance so they took her to the hospital themselves - on a gritter lid in a white van.Pamela Rolfe, 79, was walking her dog when she fell on 29 December and passersby helped keep her warm by putting a duvet over her.As the weather became windy and rainy her daughter Dawn Hamilton, 58, phoned to see where the ambulance was - and was stunned to be told “due to the current crisis at the moment she doesn’t qualify for an ambulance”.Ms...
Stagecoach founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Dame Ann Gloag, the transport tycoon co-founder of Stagecoach, has been charged with human trafficking offences.Police Scotland has charged four people this week in connection with an investigation into alleged human trafficking and immigration offences.The four individuals – understood to include Dame Ann’s husband David McCleary and two other family members – were charged on Thursday, police said.Dame Ann, 80, “strongly disputes the malicious allegations” against her, her Perth-based Gloag Foundation, and members of her family, a spokesperson said.The charges were made after Dame Ann and her husband attended a voluntary interview at Falkirk police station and no arrests were...
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
Crying grandmother begged family to let her die after 33-hour wait on hospital trolley
A 92-year-old crying grandmother asked her family to let her die as she waited for 33 hours on a trolley for a hospital bed.Graeme Smith, 37, told the Liverpool Echo of his grandmother’s agonising wait. An ambulance was called to her care home on New Year’s Eve after she became unwell, though it took “hours” to arrive. Eventually, she arrived at Aintree University Hospital at 9pm.However, Smith’s grandmother was left in a corridor with “about 40 other elderly or very sick people” until approximately 6am on 2 January when she was moved onto a ward. “She was very distressed...
Miss Wales hospitalized with serious injuries following a car crash, just 4 months before the 71st annual Miss World pageant
Darcey Corria, 21, suffered a broken pelvis and injuries to her neck after a car crash in south Wales, a Miss Wales representative told Insider.
Lonely disabled 80-year-old fined £100 at Morrisons because she took too long to do her shopping
Ann Tawe-Jones parked up at the store to do her shop - while also taking time to chat and enjoy the company of other shoppers.
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
London judge orders mother to return two children to Ireland
A man living in Ireland has won a High Court fight in London after complaining that his ex-partner had wrongly taken their two children to England.The man complained that the children, who are aged 10 and eight, had been taken without his agreement, and a High Court judge has ordered their return to Ireland.Mr Justice Mostyn was told that the children had been living in Bradford, West Yorkshire, with their mother.He heard that they had been born in Ireland and concluded that Irish judges should make decisions about their welfare.The judge has outlined detail of the case in a written ruling...
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
Asylum family left freezing in overnight wait for housing
A family seeking asylum in Glasgow were left out in freezing temperatures while waiting for emergency accommodation. Henry Okwo told how his wife and three young children were then transported 200 miles away to York by Home Office contractor Mears Group. Mears said the family's housing application was done at...
Walthamstow: Baby died after being carried in a sling - inquest
An east London mum whose newborn died after being carried in a sling has told an inquest he "would still be here" if she had been warned of the risks. Two-month-old Toby Barwick died at Whipps Cross Hospital on 12 February 2021 after he suddenly stopped breathing earlier that day.
Antidepressants use for chronic pain on the rise, but are they effective?
Many people are unaware that some antidepressants (medications used to treat people living with depression) are also being prescribed to treat certain chronic pain conditions. One in five people experiences chronic pain in Australia and globally, and treatment of chronic pain is often suboptimal, with commonly used medicines having limited or unknown benefits. The use of antidepressants to help manage a person's pain is on the rise, even when they do not have a mood disorder like depression.
Callum Powell: Hundreds attend car meet memorial to killed driver
A vigil involving more than 500 cars has taken place in memory of a 24-year-old man who was killed in a crash. Callum Powell's Vauxhall Astra collided with a lorry on the A5 near Nesscliffe in Shropshire on 23 January. The car meet, in Shrewsbury, raised more than £5,000 to...
People born of rape now recognised in Victims’ Code in England and Wales
Woman conceived through rape campaigned for law change after facing difficulties pursuing justice against her birth father
Homelessness rises to highest level on record
The number of people classed as homeless in Scotland hit an all-time high last year, according to the latest figures. There were 28,944 open homelessness cases in September 2022 - the highest since Scottish government records began in 2002. The figures were an 11% rise on the previous year. Housing...
Lincolnshire landlords being asked to house asylum-seekers
Private landlords in Lincolnshire are being asked to house asylum-seekers in a bid to free up hotels. Home Office contractor Serco has offered home owners and estate agents incentives to lease their properties, according to a county council report. The government has previously said it spends more than £5m a...
Isle of Wight sea eagles: No criminality found in death probe
An investigation into the death of a white-tailed eagle has found no evidence of unlawful killing. The satellite-tracked eagle was found dead on Bowcombe Road, on the Isle of Wight, in February 2022. Hampshire Constabulary said the bird initially tested positive for avian influenza and also had rodenticides in its...
Coventry police concerns over unauthorised American bully dog meet
Police and councillors want to prevent an unauthorised meeting of dog owners taking place in Coventry after an official event was cancelled. The American Bully Kennel Club (ABKC) event at the Coventry Building Society Arena was stopped after welfare concerns were raised by BBC Panorama. Social media accounts were now...
How AI could make the next big crisis way, way worse
There are plenty of big global problems that people are hoping AI can finally help solve: climate change, traffic deaths, loneliness. But what if AI, faced with a sudden crisis, is actually the wrong tool to manage a big problem in real time? What if it might make a bad situation drastically worse?
