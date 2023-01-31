ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lily Collins wished her dad, Phil Collins, a happy birthday on Instagram with a series of photos of them in matching outfits and poses

By Aditi Bharade
 2 days ago
Lily Collins in New York on November 11, 2013.

Jackson Lee/Star Max

  • Actress Lily Collins shared a photo on Instagram in honor of her dad, Phil Collins, on his 72nd birthday.
  • "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend," her caption read.
  • Rock legend Phil Collins was the lead singer in the band "Genesis."

Like father, like daughter, indeed.

Actress Lily Collins of " Emily in Paris " fame took to Instagram on Sunday to wish her dad, rock legend Phil Collins, a happy 72nd birthday. She posted a series of photos of her dad striking various poses throughout the years and paired each of them with a shot of herself rocking a very similar look.

She led the Instagram post with a photo of her dad reclining — fully dressed, one may add — in a bathtub and followed it up with a shot of herself, reclining in a bathtub in a sparkly blue evening gown. It's followed by sets of photos of each of them wearing a tux, a blue bomber jacket, and jean overalls, respectively.

"Like father, like daughter," her caption read.

"Happy birthday, dad," the caption continued. "Thank you for being a constant inspiration, constant laugh, and constant legend. I love you so much and am celebrating you big time today!"

Phil Collins shows off his three Grammy Awards at the 1986 Grammys.

Bettmann/Getty Images

Lily Collins is one of Phil Collins' four children from his ex-wife Jill Tavelman, an American actress. While her relation to her famous dad has made many a headline , it appears to still come as a surprise to some people on the internet.

"Please don't tell me I'm the only one that has no idea that he was your dad? Happy birthday Phil!" one person commented, drawing more than 980 likes.

The elder Collins was the drummer and later lead singer of the rock band Genesis . He made his solo debut with the hit "In the Air Tonight" in 1981 and was nominated for an Oscar in 1984 for "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)."

The band reunited after 14 years for its last tour, called "The Last Domino?" which ran from 2021 to 2022.

Collins performed in spite of his ongoing health problems, which included back problems following surgery, the BBC reported in 2021.

Read the original article on Insider

