Bronx, NY

Taking a (news)stand: City must leave Bronx newsstand alone

By Daily News Editorial Board, New York Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago
The Nabila Newsstand is pictured at 413 East Fordham Rd. Friday, Jan 27, 2023 in The Bronx, New York. Barry Willilams/New York Daily News/TNS

If you picked up the Sunday Daily News at a newsstand or from home delivery or read it online, you would have seen an article by our Josie Stratman that some dunderheads in the Bronx had botched a smart plan by Mayor Adams to convert some vacant newsstands to be used by the growing legion of deliverymen and deliverywomen in need of places to rest and recharge humans and batteries, although there won’t be toilets.

Some geniuses apparently targeted a busy working newsstand off of Fordham Road for the conversion, even as seemingly dozens of others are empty. In October, Adams and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced that some of these unused street fixtures would be repurposed to help bicycle delivery workers, who ferry not just food, but all kinds of goods.

Using a federal grant, the empty newsstands would be turned into hubs for delivery workers to charge e-bike batteries and phones, fix their gear, and get some rest out of the elements. Note that an operative term here is “empty”; it would make no sense to take over the active newsstands that remain, harming one group of largely immigrant workers to help another.

It seems that memo was not initially received at the Parks Department, which now assures us that Mohammad Ullah and Mostack Bhuiyan, a couple of Bangladeshi immigrants, won’t get tossed to the curb this March but will in fact have the chance to reapply for their concessions agreement, as their newsstand won’t become a hub. Good news, though it’s unfortunate this wrongheaded first move or miscommunication or whatever it was had to be ironed out after a public backlash.

We trust that this was a simple bureaucratic muck-up that never really threatened to boot some hardworking New Yorkers from their business. With these conversions now moving forwards, others can count on us to keep watch and call out any additional such errors, in newspapers that can be bought in one of our proudly resilient newsstands.

