msn.com
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
investing.com
Gold prices muted as Fed week kicks off
Investing.com -- Gold prices kept to a tight range on Monday as traders hunkered down in anticipation of a Federal Reserve meeting this week, with focus also remaining on any signs of slowing economic growth across the globe. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by a relatively...
Fed seen ending rate hikes by March as inflation slows
Jan 27 (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policymakers are finally seeing some sustained progress in sapping high inflation, cementing their plan to raise interest rates by a quarter percentage point next week, with traders betting they'll end their hiking campaign in March.
Fed Rate Increase Could Signal Lower Mortgage Rates Ahead
The Federal Reserve raised a key short-term interest rate Wednesday by one-quarter of a percentage point in its quest to stifle inflation. The action might not have much of an effect on mortgage rates in the short term — but it could help to push them lower in the long term. The overnight federal funds rate will rise by 0.25 percentage points to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%. The prime rate will rise by a quarter of a percentage point to 7.75%. Interest rates...
Wall Street sends stocks to their highest levels since summer
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Friday, establishing the market's third winning week of the last four and sending the S&P 500 index to its highest levels since summer.The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday to 4,070, while the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.9% and the Dow ended up about 0.1%. The gain in the S&P 500 puts the index back at its level in late August. Investors were cheered by a Friday report showing that inflation is continuing to cool, raising hopes for a smaller interest rate increase from the Federal Reserve next week. Meanwhile, earnings reporting season is in full swing,...
Bond strategists take axe to U.S. Treasury yield forecasts: Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields a year from now are forecast to trade sharply lower than the level expected by bond strategists polled by Reuters just one month ago, underscoring how much financial markets have diverged this year from the central bank's view.
SNAP recipients will lose their pandemic boost and may face other reductions by March
Congress ended the temporary benefit meant to help low-income households with pandemic-era hardships. A huge increase in Social Security benefits may mean some households see further SNAP reductions.
WATCH: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gives update after small rate hike
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve extended its fight against high inflation Wednesday by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point, its eighth hike since March. And the Fed signaled that even though inflation is easing, it remains high enough to require further rate hikes. Watch Powell’s remarks in...
investing.com
Gold, copper prices slip in anticipation of Fed meeting
Investing.com -- Gold and copper prices fell slightly on Wednesday as markets awaited fresh cues on monetary policy from a string of major central bank meetings this week, starting with the Federal Reserve later in the day. The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 25 basis points...
NBC San Diego
The U.S. Fed's Smaller Rate Hike Brings Dollar Strength Closer to Its End
The DXY fell 0.3% during Asia's morning session to 100.91, hovering at the lowest levels that it's seen since April 2022, according to Refinitiv data. "The relentless dollar strength, we will see an end to it," said Stephanie Holtze-Jen, Deutsche Bank International Private Bank's Asia-Pacific chief investment officer. The U.S....
kalkinemedia.com
FOREX-Dollar pares gains on falling U.S. labor costs, before Fed decision
NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar gave up gains made earlier on Tuesday after data showed U.S. labor costs increased less than expected in the fourth quarter, and before the Federal Reserve is expected to hike rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The Employment Cost Index, the...
NBC San Diego
Bitcoin Briefly Rises Above $24,000, Extending Its New Year Rally Amid a Broader Gain in Tech Stocks
Bitcoin briefly touched the $24,000 level on Thursday, reaching a key technical level and building on its January rally. The up move came a day after the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter percentage point. But Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that a disinflationary process has started, soothing investors who are betting on inflation to fall and causing them to take on more risk.
NBC San Diego
Biden-McCarthy Meeting Yields No Debt Ceiling Deal, But Speaker Says Markets Should Be Encouraged
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "very good discussion" with President Joe Biden at the White House about the looming debt ceiling deadline and federal spending. The White House shared a similar sentiment, saying the pair had a "frank and straightforward dialogue." McCarthy said financial markets should be...
Analysis: Fed feeds Wall Street's soft landing hopes, though recession fears still loom
Feb 2 (Reuters) - A more dovish-than-expected message from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stands to further boost hopes of slowing rate hikes and a so-called economic soft landing that have fueled a powerful rebound in U.S. stocks.
gcaptain.com
Adani Ports Investors Panic – Bond Yields Drop to Junk Status
By Giulia Morpurgo (Bloomberg) Investors anxious over billionaire Gautam Adani’s business empire have sent some of his companies’ bond yields above 10%, a milestone typically reserved for junk-rated debt. Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., which is scheduled to pay a total of $24.7 million in interest...
Stocks rally, U.S. yields flat on hope for central banks pause
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks climbed for a third straight day and longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields were flat on Thursday, as policy announcements from a host of central banks added to optimism that the cycles of interest rate hikes may be near an end.
CNBC
Gold steadies after steep sell-off, but bound for weekly drop
Gold prices steadied on Friday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as traders digested rate-hike remarks from global central banks, but the metal was set for its first weekly drop in seven amid a strong dollar. Spot gold edged 0.2% higher to $1,916.31 per ounce by 0233 GMT,...
NASDAQ
Fed's words in focus as markets bet rate hikes will soon end
Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. central bankers have unambiguously telegraphed this week's policy decision: a quarter-of-a-percentage-point increase in their benchmark interest rate, the smallest since they kicked off their tightening cycle 10 months ago with one the same size. Less clear is whether they will continue to signal "ongoing increases"...
NBC San Diego
Deutsche Bank Shares Slip Despite Profit Beat as Traders Look to Uncertain Outlook
Deutsche Bank reported a 1.8 billion euro ($1.98 billion) net profit attributable to shareholders for the fourth quarter, almost doubling analyst expectations. CEO Christian Sewing said the the bank had been "successfully transformed" over the last three and a half years. Despite lofty net profit figures, Deutsche Bank shares slipped...
kalkinemedia.com
LIVE MARKETS-Fed hikes 25 bps, U.S. stocks gyrate, await Powell presser
Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at. FED HIKES 25 BPS, U.S. STOCKS GYRATE, AWAIT POWELL PRESSER (1420 EST/1920 GMT) The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by a quarter of a percentage...
