Read full article on original website
Related
Mike Pompeo says world has ‘no idea’ how close India and Pakistan came to nuclear war
India and Pakistan came to the brink of nuclear war in 2019 and US intervention prevented the situation from escalating, according to the country’s former secretary of state Mike Pompeo.In his memoir Never Give an Inch, published on Tuesday, the Donald Trump administration official said “no other nation” could have prevented a “horrible outcome” on the night when a series of military incursions led to a surge in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.“I do not think the world properly knows just how close the India-Pakistan rivalry came to spilling over into a nuclear conflagration in February 2019,” he wrote.Mr...
msn.com
Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul
A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
Pakistan acquits all policemen in killing of aspiring model
KARACHI (AP) — A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model. The young man, Naqeeb Ullah, was killed under suspicious circumstances, in what police at the time...
Suicide bomber kills 59, wounds more than 150 at mosque in northwest Pakistan
A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in the Pakistani city of Peshawar, killing at least 59 worshipers, including a number of police officers.
At least 10 children among 51 dead in two separate incidents in Pakistan
Two separate travel-related incidents in a single day in Pakistan have led to the deaths of 51 people, including at least 10 children, said officials.Of these, 41 were killed after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, said local media reports.The bus was carrying 48 people who were on a trip from Balochistan’s capital Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, local officials said.It crashed into a bridge and fell into a ravine before catching fire and causing severe burn injuries to passengers.Officials recovered the bodies of 41 people, including women...
Afghan protesters call for Prince Harry to be ‘put on trial’ over Taliban killings claim
Protesters in Afghanistan have demanded Prince Harry be “put on trial” after he claimed to have killed 25 people in the south Asian country while serving in the military.The Duke of Sussex claims in his forthcoming memoir Spare that he killed Taliban militants while serving as an Apache helicopter copilot gunner in Afghanistan in 2012-13.He likened the killings to “chess pieces removed from the board” and claimed those he had killed were “bad people eliminated before they could kill good people”.“My number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,”...
natureworldnews.com
Tiger Cuts Man's Body in Half Amid Renewed Fatal Attacks in Northern India
A tiger attack occurred during the weekend as locals found a man's half-eaten body earlier this week, as part of renewed fatal tiger attacks in Northern India. The country has witnessed a wave of increased attacks in recent years, wherein tigers are getting closer to human settlements due to the latter's expansion.
Russia's top prosecutor criticizes mass mobilization, telling Putin to his face that more than 9,000 were illegally sent to fight in Ukraine
Igor Krasnov told Putin there were "more than 9,000 citizens who were illegally mobilized" when Russia sent conscripts into Ukraine late last year.
Nine men publicly flogged up to 39 times each by the Taliban in front of a packed football stadium
The draconian punishments were handed out in the Ahmad Shahi Stadium in Kandahar today by the Islamist regime.
Gunmen shoot dead 'fearless' Afghan woman ex-lawmaker
Gunmen shot dead an Afghan former lawmaker and one of her bodyguards in the capital Kabul in a night-time attack at her home, police said on Sunday. "Nabizada, along with one of her bodyguards, was shot dead at her house," Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
ISIS terror mastermind killed by US special forces in daring raid on remote mountain cave hideout in blow to jihadis
A SENIOR ISIS leader has been killed in a daring US special forces raid on his remote mountain cave hideout. Bilal al-Sudani, who was in charge of funding the jihadi death cult's worldwide operations, died along with 10 other terrorists. Sudani was killed during a gunfight after US troops descended...
'Hands off Africa!': Pope blasts foreign plundering of Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Pope Francis demanded Tuesday that foreign powers stop plundering Africa’s natural resources for the “poison of their own greed” as he arrived in Congo to a raucous welcome by Congolese grateful he was focusing the world’s attention on their forgotten plight.
'Mysterious' Covid-like respiratory disease kills 21 in Afghanistan
Cases have all been logged in the mountainous Wakhan region in the north-east of the country, which borders Tajikistan and Pakistan. But details on what the actual illness is are scarce.
CBC News
At least 59 killed, dozens injured in Pakistan suicide bombing
A suicide bomber struck a crowded mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to collapse and killing at least 59 people and wounding more than 150 others, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers. It was not clear how the bomber was able...
Dozens die including children in Pakistan bus and boat crashes
At least 51 people have been killed in two separate transport crashes in western Pakistan, when a bus plunged off a bridge and a boat carrying a class of children capsized. Forty-one people are so far confirmed dead after their bus crashed into a ravine in south-western Balochistan province on Sunday, while at least 10 students died in the boating accident in north-western Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials said.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
WVNews
What's behind the Pakistani Taliban's deadly insurgency?
ISLAMABAD (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, claimed responsibility for Monday's suicide bombing at a mosque inside a police compound in the northwestern city of Peshawar, in one of the deadliest attacks on security forces in recent months. The bombing is likely to...
At least 78 people die as winter temperatures plunge in Afghanistan, Taliban says
At least 78 people have died in freezing conditions in Afghanistan in the last nine days, a Taliban official said Thursday, deepening a humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people now living under the control of the radical Islamist group.
The Weather Channel
Magnitude 5.9 Earthquake Hits Northwestern Iran Near Turkey Border
A magnitude 5.9 quake hit near Khowy, Iran. Local media reported multiple deaths, though an official report was not available. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. A magnitude 5.9 earthquake hit near the Turkish-Iranian border in northwestern...
Comments / 0