Wind Chill Advisory issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills likely. Wind chill values in the negative 20 to 30 degree range expected tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-02 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-03 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Nobles; Pipestone; Rock WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills likely. Wind chill values in the negative 20 to 30 degree range expected tonight into Friday morning. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
