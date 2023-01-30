Read full article on original website
Related
Experts discuss hiring trend of putting less emphasis on college degrees, one suggests White men could benefit
Some experts are predicting that college credentials will become less important in 2023 as businesses tighten their belts and prepare for a recession.
Why ‘soft skills’ are essential for new graduates
Employers are now shifting their focus from GPA to interpersonal skills — what's known as “noncognitive” or so-called "soft" skills.
kidsinthehouse.com
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
dallasexpress.com
College Degrees Less Important to Employers
The number of jobs requiring a college degree has decreased across almost all areas since 2020, with the only exception being remote positions. A new study performed by Revelio Labs found that the share of jobs requiring at least a bachelor’s degree has declined in the last two years. In April 2020, 52.5% of job postings required at least a bachelor’s degree, but that number dropped to 47.2% in November 2022.
Preschool suspensions are harmful — and surprisingly common
I am a Black woman, a mother of two, a former preschool and special education teacher, and a doctoral student in early childhood education. Although my kids are no longer in preschool, I think back on the experience in their early childhood program with mixed emotions. My older son was quiet and learned easily the expectations of being in school, while his younger brother did not. Our preschool often expressed how much...
boldsky.com
Early Childhood Education And Alternative Learning Approaches
Early education is considered to be crucial for a child's overall development and future success. The early years of a child's life are critical for brain development. Children's brains rapidly develop during this time, and early experiences significantly impact the formation of neural connections that significantly impact development. It helps children develop language and literacy skills essential for success in school and life. Children with strong language and literacy skills are more likely to do well and have better employment opportunities in the future.
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio U offers online sports gambling education program
When sports betting became legal in Ohio on Jan. 1, educators at Ohio University in Athens were two years ahead of the curve. In May 2020, Ohio University introduced its online sports gambling education program, focused on preventing the impacts of sports-betting fraud. The three-part certification program is provided in partnership with U.S. Integrity and Cyanna Education Services, and is presented through the university’s AECOM Center for Sports Administration.
allnurses.com
Child Life Specialists: Your Partner in Patient Care
Specializes in Pediatrics, School Nursing, Pre/post op and PACU. If you have ever pondered what the woman with the bubbles is doing in room 5 or wondered why there is someone with your patient that is explaining their upcoming procedure, this is the article for you!. Before I became a...
simplestepsforlivinglife.com
How to Get the Administrative Side of Your Pregnancy Out Of The Way
This is a collaborative post and includes affiliate links. Please see the disclosure page for more information. Disclaimer – always verify all medical information with your doctor or a professional and follow all laws for your location. Congratulations on your pregnancy! This is an exciting time for you and...
Comments / 0