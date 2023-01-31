Read full article on original website
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Lanny Poffo Has Passed Away At Age 68
Lanny Poffo has passed away at the age of 68 years old. The news of his death was shared by his friend, WWE Hall of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan on social media. “With a very, very heavy heart, I’ve been asked to let everyone know about the passing of our friend and colleague Lanny Poffo, The Genius. RIP Lanny”
Shawn Michaels Addresses Mandy Rose Being Released By WWE
Shawn Michaels has commented WWE releasing former NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose after she held the championship for over one year. The December 13, 2022 edition of WWE NXT was the last time Mandy Rose was seen on WWE programming after a five year run in the company. At the time, Rose had been the NXT Women’s Champion for an incredible 413 days after running through most of the roster. On that episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez (who earned the title shot a few days earlier) challenged and beat Rose for the title in the main event of the show.
What Did Roman Reigns Say To Solo Sikoa at the End of the WWE Royal Rumble?
For those who missed it, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns issued an order to Solo Sikoa as Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble event went off the air. It may have been hard to make out what Reigns was saying, but after what was left of The Bloodline regrouped following the angle that saw Jey Uso walk out, while Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were destroyed, Reigns stood next to Sikoa and warned him about being at war.
Dave Bautista Initially Left Wrestling Because He Realized He Was a Horrible Actor
Although Dave Bautista made a comfortable lifestyle wrestling, his career in the WWE stood in the way of his newfound passion for acting.
Becky Lynch Biography: Age, Height, Boyfriend, Net Worth, Family & More
Currently, Becky Lynch is signed to WWE, under the ring name Becky Lynch. She performs on WWE‘s Raw brand, but has been on maternity leave since May 2020. Lynch is one of WWE‘s biggest and most expensive stars. Twitter named her 6th on their list of the Top Female Athletes Worldwide for 2019.
Hulk Hogan's Rep Gives Health Update Following Claims He's Paralyzed
Hogan's rep shared how the wrestler is doing after his recent back surgery.
MMA Star Victoria Lee Dead at 18
MMA fighter Victoria Lee has died. She was 18. Her cause of death has yet to be revealed, though her passing is a huge loss for the MMA community. According to TMZ, the ONE Championship atomweight fighter — who just graduated high school in June — went undefeated during her brief career, which earned her the nickname "The Prodigy." Victoria was also crowned a Junior World Champion and an IMMAF Junior State and World Champion.
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
Significant Number of Employees Released From WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Return
When a company is looking to sell, it is normal for it to lay off some of its employees in order to reduce expenses and make the company as profitable as possible. WWE is no exception, especially now that Vince McMahon has returned. Following McMahon’s return to the company as...
Hulk Hogan ‘is doing well and is not paralyzed’ following back surgery: rep
Hulk Hogan is on the mend, according to his rep. The WWE legend’s health sparked serious concern after fellow wrestler Kurt Angle said Hogan told him that he lost all feeling in his lower body. But Hogan’s rep dismissed the claim, insisting that the Hall of Famer is “doing well and is not paralyzed” following back surgery. “Everything is OK with him,” Hogan’s rep told Entertainment Tonight. “Hulk is someone with a lot of humor.” Speaking on “The Kurt Angle Show,” the former Olympic champion said Hogan now relies on the help of a cane for mobility. “Hogan had his back surgery again,” he said...
Backstage News on Brock Lesnar vs. GUNTHER, Lesnar and WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is scheduled to work the WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event. A new report from F4Wonline notes that while Lesnar is not currently scheduled to work the Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE United States Title, he is supposed to be on the shown in some capacity. WWE...
WWE Hall Of Famer Wants To Apologise For Being A Bully
A former WWE Hall Of Famer and Intercontinental Champion has admitted he was a bully to a fellow superstar, and hopes to get the opportunity to apologize to him in the future. Charles Wright wore plenty of hats during his time in WWE – and whilst he gained notoriety under the guises of Kama and Papa Shango, perhaps the most attention came from his time as the literal hat-wearing Godfather.
Sami Zayn gets a new WWE shirt after fallout with Roman Reigns
For the first time in the 2023 calendar year and in almost a calendar year, Sami Zayn is a man without a faction in WWE. Now sure, technically, Zayn most likely has Kevin Owens, who he saved at the end of the Royal Rumble, and maybe Jey Uso too, who walked away from his family after he watched Reigns once again take things too far in his megalomaniacal pursuit of power at all costs, but The Bloodline no longer recognizes him as a member, “The Honorary Uce” he is not, and in the end, “The Underdog from the Underground” is just… Sami Zayn.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown Preview For Tongiht’s Show In Greenville, S.C. (2/3/2023)
WWE Friday Night SmackDown returns tonight. The weekly two-hour WWE on FOX program emanates from the Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, featuring the fallout from the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view from over the weekend. On tap for tonight’s show is the follow-up to the epic Bloodline story...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Bray Wyatt Blasted For Ruining Pro Wrestling
Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE has sparked widespread enthusiasm among fans, thanks to his intense rivalry with LA Knight. Known for his unpredictable nature, Bray Wyatt consistently keeps audiences on the edge of their seats. The recent unveiling of a new aspect of his character at the 2023 Royal Rumble only added to the excitement. That being said, it seems Wyatt was blasted for ruining pro wrestling.
